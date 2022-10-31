Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
qchron.com
Juniper Park victim: I was sucker-punched
One of the victims in last week’s attack on two senior citizens in Middle Village told the Chronicle that he never saw the punch that hospitalized him coming. The attack took place the afternoon of Oct. 27 near the track at the western end of Juniper Valley Park. Police are looking for three men who allegedly were riding dirt bikes. No arrests had been announced as of Wednesday.
NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police fatally shot an armed man in the Bronx on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The man had been involved in a fight inside a bodega at East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue before the deadly shooting, officials said. He has not yet been publicly identified. Plainclothes […]
qchron.com
Katz talks bail at 102 meeting Tues.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz visited the 102nd Precinct Community Council Tuesday night to speak about some of the pressing issues around the city right now. Top of mind was bail reform. The new bail laws, she noted, went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, the same day she took...
qchron.com
Guilty plea in Forest Hills mom’s killing
A 44-year-old handyman has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the fatal April 16 stabbing attack that killed Orsolya Gaal in her Forest Hills home. David Bonola of South Richmond Hill faces 25 years in prison for stabbing Gaal, 51, more than 50 times and slitting her throat before stuffing her dismembered body into a hockey equipment bag belonging to her sons, according to a statement issued Wednesday by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
qchron.com
Daylight shootings mar Sunday in Jam.
It was anything but a peaceful Sunday in Jamaica. At 1:48 p.m., police responded to a call of three people shot at 91st Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard, near the LIRR train station. Police say all three victims — two men and a woman — sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Per...
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega
Police say officers shot a man who was firing a gun at another man following a violent struggle inside the bodega.
Couple steals $30K from woman, 70, who invited them into her Bronx apartment
The NYPD is searching for a man and woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from in the Bronx over the weekend, authorities said.
Man, 22, charged with murdering mom's ex-boyfriend in Harlem
A 22-year-old Manhattan man was indicted Thursday for fatally shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend in September, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of designer bag in violent NYC attack
NEW YORK - A man was punched, stun gunned, and robbed of a designer bag in a Queens store. The NYPD says a group of seven men went into a shop on 33rd Ave. in Flushing on a Friday afternoon last month. They went up to a 39-year-old man inside...
Tourist assaulted, robbed aboard 4 train after attacker said 'why are you looking at me?'
A 36-year-old tourist was punched in the face and then robbed by a knife-wielding attacker while on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
Police ID victim, suspect of fatal Bronx stabbing
The man that was stabbed and killed in his Mott Haven apartment on Halloween night has been identified by police.
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the Bronx
BRONX - One man was killed and another was wounded during two separate Halloween stabbings in the Bronx. Police arrested a 53-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing inside a Mott Haven apartment building. At around 7:30 pm on October 31, police responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed inside a building at 423 East 136th Street. When the officers arrived they found a 38-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.
therealdeal.com
NYC buildings chief questioned in gambling investigation
The Manhattan district attorney’s office questioned the city’s buildings chief as part of an investigation into illegal gambling. Investigators approached Eric Ulrich near his Rockaway Park home on Tuesday, the New York Times reported. People with knowledge of the matter told the outlet authorities had a search warrant in hand, and seized Ulrich’s phone.
Bronx nightclub dispute leads to stabbing, suspect at large
A 59-year-old man was stabbed at a Bronx nightclub early Monday during a dispute, authorities said.
Man stabbed to death in the Bronx: NYPD
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Monday, police said. The 38-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest inside a building on East 136th Street in Mott Haven around 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police took […]
Sources: Tenant stabbed to death by super in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday in the Bronx. Sources told CBS2 the man was a tenant, believed to be killed by the building super. The stabbing happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a building on East 136th Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven. Police said a 53-year-old man was taken into custody and treated for cuts on his arms.The investigation continues into what led up to the deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
amny.com
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself in front of a 1 train at an Upper West Side station, police said. The tragic incident took place at around 10:15 a.m. on the Downtown track on West 86 Street and Broadway when a yet to be identified man jumped in front of an oncoming 1 train, killing himself, police sources confirmed. The train station was blocked off from straphangers while emergency services attempted to retrieve the unfortunate soul from beneath the train’s wheels.
