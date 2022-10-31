ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahala, HI

bigislandnow.com

Pōhai Mālama Care Center is pausing operations in Hilo

Pōhai Mālama Care Center, a 12-bed inpatient hospice facility in Hilo, will take a tactical pause on all inpatient hospice care operations beginning on Nov. 18, 2022, according to a press release by the facilityʻs owner and operator, Hawai’i Care Choices. All levels of the organization’s...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes North Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake, located under the town of Waimea, rattled the north-side of Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A magnitude-3.9 earthquake shook the north-side of Hawaiʻi island at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory located the quake about...
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Keaukaha Project Receives Prestigious Planning Award

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s Hawai‘i Chapter. East Hawai‘i’s “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s (APA) Hawai‘i Chapter at its award ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Resort & Spa in Po‘ipū on Sept. 15, 2022.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for November 03, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.5 feet 11:51 AM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides. Hilo Bay Low 0.3 feet 06:33...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

State moves closer to demolishing Uncle Billy's Hilo Bay Hotel

The state is moving forward with plans for the condemned Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel. The Department of Land and Natural Resources plans to release $1 million in special funds to finance plans and designs to demolish the condemned Banyan Drive property. “The Uncle Billy’s property is a significant...
HILO, HI
kauainownews.com

What is the mysterious bright light off Hiloʻs east coast?

“Anyone see the weird light over the bay front tonight?” a member of the Hilo Happenings group on Facebook asked Monday evening. “Orange, then turned white. It also had a small light orbiting around it. … Lasted about 30 mins.”. The mysterious light burning off the Hilo...
bigislandnow.com

Fire at single-family home in Pāhoa causes estimated $375,000 in damage

Hawaiʻi firefighters put out a fire Sunday morning at a two-story, single-family home at 13-0255 Kamaili Road in Pāhoa. The first firefighting unit arrived at 10:05 a.m. and found the wooden structure was 50% involved. There were no occupants found in the home, according to the Hawaiʻi Fire Department.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing, at-risk teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Kaynan Kobayashi-Kawelo was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. He is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Man Killed After Two Motorcycles Crash In Hilo

HILO, Hawaiʻi - On Friday evening, a Heavy Metal Customs motorcycle traveling south on Kilauea Avenue collided with a 2007 Honda motorcycle, killing a 59-year-old Hilo man. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Saturday, October 29) Two motorcycles crashed on Kilauea Avenue in Hilo on Friday evening. One man...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii County kicks off lively debate over bill that could have big impact on gun laws

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an hours-long session Wednesday, the Hawaii County Council heard from supporters and opponents of proposed legislation that could have a dramatic impact on state firearm laws. Councilmembers were debating Bill 220, which would restrict the possession of firearms in “sensitive places,” including schools, daycare centers, and...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

51-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal motorcycle crash in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle collision in Hilo on Friday, Hawaii Island police said. Investigators said Reginald Bothelo was arrested for seven offenses, including first-degree negligent homicide, DUI, promoting a dangerous drug, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. As...
HILO, HI

