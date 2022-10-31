Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Pōhai Mālama Care Center is pausing operations in Hilo
Pōhai Mālama Care Center, a 12-bed inpatient hospice facility in Hilo, will take a tactical pause on all inpatient hospice care operations beginning on Nov. 18, 2022, according to a press release by the facilityʻs owner and operator, Hawai’i Care Choices. All levels of the organization’s...
bigislandvideonews.com
Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes North Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake, located under the town of Waimea, rattled the north-side of Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A magnitude-3.9 earthquake shook the north-side of Hawaiʻi island at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory located the quake about...
bigislandvideonews.com
Keaukaha Project Receives Prestigious Planning Award
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s Hawai‘i Chapter. East Hawai‘i’s “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s (APA) Hawai‘i Chapter at its award ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Resort & Spa in Po‘ipū on Sept. 15, 2022.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kona and Hilo abruptly closed — leaving patients in the dark
For more than a week, clients with scheduled appointments at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kailua-Kona have been met at the front door by personnel in scrubs informing them no services are being performed due to computer and phone issues. It’s the same situation at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates’ other three...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for November 03, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.5 feet 11:51 AM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides. Hilo Bay Low 0.3 feet 06:33...
hawaiipublicradio.org
State moves closer to demolishing Uncle Billy's Hilo Bay Hotel
The state is moving forward with plans for the condemned Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel. The Department of Land and Natural Resources plans to release $1 million in special funds to finance plans and designs to demolish the condemned Banyan Drive property. “The Uncle Billy’s property is a significant...
kauainownews.com
What is the mysterious bright light off Hiloʻs east coast?
“Anyone see the weird light over the bay front tonight?” a member of the Hilo Happenings group on Facebook asked Monday evening. “Orange, then turned white. It also had a small light orbiting around it. … Lasted about 30 mins.”. The mysterious light burning off the Hilo...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hilo preschool has been dealt with
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The group today released this 34-page report offering solutions...
bigislandnow.com
Fire at single-family home in Pāhoa causes estimated $375,000 in damage
Hawaiʻi firefighters put out a fire Sunday morning at a two-story, single-family home at 13-0255 Kamaili Road in Pāhoa. The first firefighting unit arrived at 10:05 a.m. and found the wooden structure was 50% involved. There were no occupants found in the home, according to the Hawaiʻi Fire Department.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing, at-risk teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Kaynan Kobayashi-Kawelo was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. He is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.
Pilot And Passenger Statements Describe Hawaii Helicopter Crash
HONOLULU (AP) – The pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a remote Hawaii lava field during a sunset tour in June told investigators that the engine had been swapped out but three earlier flights that day were normal. The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday released various documents...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County issues 19 concealed carry licenses since SCOTUS ruling easing gun rules
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has issued 19 concealed carry licenses so far and another 58 are pending approval, following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun rules. West Hawaii Today reported that some police officers are concerned they aren’t getting proper training for when they encounter license holders....
bigislandvideonews.com
Man Killed After Two Motorcycles Crash In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - On Friday evening, a Heavy Metal Customs motorcycle traveling south on Kilauea Avenue collided with a 2007 Honda motorcycle, killing a 59-year-old Hilo man. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Saturday, October 29) Two motorcycles crashed on Kilauea Avenue in Hilo on Friday evening. One man...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County kicks off lively debate over bill that could have big impact on gun laws
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an hours-long session Wednesday, the Hawaii County Council heard from supporters and opponents of proposed legislation that could have a dramatic impact on state firearm laws. Councilmembers were debating Bill 220, which would restrict the possession of firearms in “sensitive places,” including schools, daycare centers, and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
51-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal motorcycle crash in Hilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle collision in Hilo on Friday, Hawaii Island police said. Investigators said Reginald Bothelo was arrested for seven offenses, including first-degree negligent homicide, DUI, promoting a dangerous drug, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. As...
bigislandnow.com
Honoka’a man must serve a minimum term of 10 years in prison for domestic abuse
Following an Oct. 24 hearing, the Hawai‘i Paroling Authority set Adam Kahekili Kepoo’s minimum prison term at 10 years before being eligible parole for convictions involving kidnapping and assault of the woman he was dating. Kepoo, 27, will not be eligible for release until April 22, 2031, according...
