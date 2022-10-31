Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps StudentsModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets EarlyMark HakeTampa, FL
New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially OpensModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Mexican, waffle restaurants go viral on TikTok with delicious videos, witty banter
Two Tampa Bay area restaurants with unique, but very different styles and flavors have one thing in common - the power of TikTok has helped grow their business and exposed their eats to foodies across the world.
Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay
Our Favorite 2022 Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay Look no further, your guide to the...
Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
Radio Ink
Morrison Comes Home to Tampa
IHeartMedia announced Tuesday that Ashley Morrison has been named PD at US103.5 in Tampa. Morrison joins iHeart in Tampa from Cox Media Group in Orlando, where she most recently served as APD and morning show co-host for WWKA-FM. She was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. Morrison will...
Bay News 9
D-SNAP location opens at Tropicana Field
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The road to recovery from Hurricane Ian is going to be a long one. But starting Thursday, new disaster food assistance locations opened across the state to help people apply for help, including one in St. Petersburg at Tropicana Field. This is for people impacted...
Topgolf Tees Up St. Pete Location
Following a years-long delay, followed by breaking ground this past summer, the company’s second Tampa Bay outpost is finally taking shape.
Long-Time Village Inn Franchisee to Open Clearwater Outpost, Spring 2023
The new location will actually serve as a prototype restaurant, featuring a full bar and more healthy menu options alongside legacy favorites.
Bay News 9
Seasoned stained glass artist offers classes in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Art comes in all forms, shapes, sizes and colors, but one particular medium — stained glass — uses techniques from across the art world. Precision and attention to detail are just a small part of what goes into crafting stained glass, according to longtime artist and studio owner Kathleen Bromely.
cohaitungchi.com
The 25+ Fun Date Things to Do in Tampa for Couples in 2022
Looking for the best things to do in Tampa for couples? Don’t fret! This list will make your life easier. These are our most cherished fun things to do, now shared with you!. Whether you’re searching for a unique place for a first date or somewhere new to take your partner for a romantic night, you’ll find plenty of options in Tampa.
Tampa Bay family bringing Halloween magic to son with cerebral palsy
Everybody knows some super heroes can fly and this Halloween, one Tampa family isn't letting any physical limitation keep their son from taking off. In fact, they've transformed his wheelchair into the ultimate Halloween costume a F14 tomcat -- like the one in ‘Top Gun.’
fox13news.com
Dog walker discovers stolen animatronic dinosaur in New Port Richey alley
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The search for a stolen $6,000 animatronic dinosaur is over. On Thursday, police say a woman walking her dog in downtown New Port Richey saw the dinosaur down an alley about two blocks from where it was taken. She said she saw a story on...
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces annual pass launch
FLA) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced its annual pass launch with benefits and a vibrant event lineup, including Mardi Gras, summer events and Christmas Town, on Tuesday.
Carrollwood’s resident vegan spot New Leaf Cafe will close this weekend
The cafe is known for its vegan breakfast platters, organic teas and coffees.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County Fair opens Thursday
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fair opens Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover. The fair runs until next Sunday, Nov. 13. The fair is an 11-day celebration of community, youth competitions, rides and entertainment. Opening Day at the fair is also Dollar...
amisun.com
The death of old Florida
Florida’s changed a lot in the over 20 years I’ve lived on the Gulf coast, and it’s changed even more as a result of COVID-19. But the biggest change to southwest Florida and the entire coastline south of Tampa may come as a result of Hurricane Ian.
Bay News 9
Chef in Manatee County cooks for Empty Bowls fundraiser
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The 22nd annual Empty Bowls event in Manatee County with a mission to raise money to feed those in need starts Nov. 3 and continues through Nov. 4. The 22nd annual Empty Bowls event in Manatee County has a mission to raise money to feed those in need.
Chubby's, home of the 'Steak Bomb,' celebrates 40 years in Ballast Point
Chubby's, home of the "Steak Bomb," celebrates 40 years in Ballast Point. The original clown theme is gone, yet the same scratch-kitchen recipes remain.
Tropicana Field to be used as D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
stpeterising.com
50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete
Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
Video shows suspects damage multiple cars before murdering Jeffrey Chapman
The two suspects recorded themselves and even texted each other about the crime spree that ended in a random murder
Comments / 0