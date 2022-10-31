ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Radio Ink

Morrison Comes Home to Tampa

IHeartMedia announced Tuesday that Ashley Morrison has been named PD at US103.5 in Tampa. Morrison joins iHeart in Tampa from Cox Media Group in Orlando, where she most recently served as APD and morning show co-host for WWKA-FM. She was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. Morrison will...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

D-SNAP location opens at Tropicana Field

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The road to recovery from Hurricane Ian is going to be a long one. But starting Thursday, new disaster food assistance locations opened across the state to help people apply for help, including one in St. Petersburg at Tropicana Field. This is for people impacted...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Seasoned stained glass artist offers classes in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Art comes in all forms, shapes, sizes and colors, but one particular medium — stained glass — uses techniques from across the art world. Precision and attention to detail are just a small part of what goes into crafting stained glass, according to longtime artist and studio owner Kathleen Bromely.
CLEARWATER, FL
cohaitungchi.com

The 25+ Fun Date Things to Do in Tampa for Couples in 2022

Looking for the best things to do in Tampa for couples? Don’t fret! This list will make your life easier. These are our most cherished fun things to do, now shared with you!. Whether you’re searching for a unique place for a first date or somewhere new to take your partner for a romantic night, you’ll find plenty of options in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Hillsborough County Fair opens Thursday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fair opens Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover. The fair runs until next Sunday, Nov. 13. The fair is an 11-day celebration of community, youth competitions, rides and entertainment. Opening Day at the fair is also Dollar...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

The death of old Florida

Florida’s changed a lot in the over 20 years I’ve lived on the Gulf coast, and it’s changed even more as a result of COVID-19. But the biggest change to southwest Florida and the entire coastline south of Tampa may come as a result of Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Chef in Manatee County cooks for Empty Bowls fundraiser

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The 22nd annual Empty Bowls event in Manatee County with a mission to raise money to feed those in need starts Nov. 3 and continues through Nov. 4. The 22nd annual Empty Bowls event in Manatee County has a mission to raise money to feed those in need.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
stpeterising.com

50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete

Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

