Carscoops
Ram Will Unveil 1500 Revolution EV Concept At CES 2023 In January
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric truck concept will make its global debut at CES 2023 next January, not this month, as previously suggested by Ram CEO, Mike Koval Jr. Stellantis’s truck folks have chosen to unveil their most important concept in years at the world’s number one tech show rather than a traditional motor show to underline how radical a departure the Revolution is from anything you can currently buy at a Ram dealership.
Carscoops
Scalar Performance Unveils Fully Electric Toyota GR86 Racer
Canadian company Scalar Performance chose SEMA to debut the first EV amateur touring racecar that has been approved for competition in the NASA Super Touring Series. The SCR1 is obviously based on the Toyota GR86, but swaps the 2.0-liter engine for an electric powertrain by Hypercraft, combined with a track-focused chassis setup.
Carscoops
Ford’s Oakville Plant May Only Build Electric Explorer And Aviator
Ford’s Oakville, Ontario plant will reportedly only build all-electric versions of the Explorer and Aviator, despite original plans calling for it to build five fully electric models. Ford committed to $1.8 billion in investments to retool the Oakville Assembly site starting in 2024 and while the Unifor auto workers’...
Carscoops
Subaru-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3 STI By Eneos Might Be The Craziest SEMA Build This Year
Imagine getting your hands on a rolling shell of a Porsche 997 911 GT3 and going absolutely wild with it, adding a Subaru Impreza STI engine at the back, and a GT3R wide bodykit. This is exactly what Eneos and DevSpeed Motorsports did for this year’s SEMA show, creating the unique Porsche 911 GT3 STI.
Carscoops
2023 BMW X5 Facelift Takes Shape With New Hybrid M60i Model
The 2023 BMW X5 facelift has been in the works for quite some time and has just been snapped in M60i guise. This particular prototype was spotted by YouTuber FCars and is said to be an M60i because of the chrome-tipped quad exhausts, and the M-style wing mirrors. As with...
Carscoops
Veilside’s 2023 Nissan Z Is Taking Shape With Striking Bodykit
The 2023 Nissan Z hasn’t been in the hands of customers for long and already, famed Japanese tuner Veilside has designed and manufactured a bodykit for it. While the kit has not yet been showcased in full, a handful of images shared to Facebook offer us a good look at the car from most angles. It’s bold and much more aggressive than a typical Z and should prove popular for those wanting to make a big statement with their cars.
Carscoops
Toyota Trailhunter Concept Introduced, Previews New Overlanding-Focused Trim For Trucks And SUVs
SEMA concepts are usually frivolous flights of fancy, but Toyota is changing that up with the Trailhunter concept. Based on the Tundra, the Trailhunter concept previews an overlanding-focused trim that will be offered on future trucks and SUVs. These models will be “purpose-built” and designed to appeal to “outdoor enthusiasts who long for off-the-grid expeditions.”
Carscoops
MG Cyberster Delayed, Electric Roadster Now Set To Debut In April
MG introduced the Cyberster concept last year and a new report says the production model will be unveiled in April. According to Autocar, the highly anticipated roadster was originally slated to debut at the Guangzhou Motor Show later this month. However, there were concerns the show could be cancelled or postponed due to China’s strict zero-COVID policy.
Carscoops
Rugged 2023 Ford Transit Trail Takes Van Life Off The Grid
The Ford Transit is already a great base for a motorhome conversion, but those who take their vans off the beaten track will definitely prefer the new Trail trim. The 2023 Transit Trail comes to the US looking more rugged and capable than Europe’s equivalent. The model is available in several body styles, ready to be converted into an adventurous campervan.
Carscoops
Porsche Reinvents Their Famous Exhaust Speaker With $12k 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro
For many automotive afficionados, memorabilia made from original car parts is often quite desirable. Porsche seems to know that, as they’ve just released a new speaker called the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro, which is made from the exhaust of a real 911. Limited to just 500 examples, each one is adorned with its own numbered plaque, but it also costs an eye-watering $12,000.
Carscoops
Mitsubishi Still Undecided On Investing In Renault’s EV Unit
Mitsubishi is still undecided on whether or not it will invest in Renault’s electric vehicle unit. The French car manufacturer is splitting its electric vehicle and combustion engine businesses into two separate units. Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida has previously said his company is having discussions about its involvement in the EV unit either through a direct investment or another form.
Carscoops
Citroen C5 Aircross Gains New 180 HP PHEV Option
Citroën announced today that it has added a new powertrain option for the C5 Aircross and improved the range for existing versions of both the C5 X and C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid by 15 percent. To start, the C5 Aircross gets a brand-new plug-in hybrid drivetrain option called the...
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
Carscoops
Bentley’s New Bentayga Odyssean Edition Is An Environmentally Conscious Luxury SUV
Bentley continues expanding its range with a variety of trims answering the different needs of its customer base. The latest addition is the Bentayga Odyssean Edition, with a limited production of 70 examples, making use of environmentally friendly materials inside the cabin. The second Odyssean edition after last year’s Flying...
Carscoops
Cadillac Lyriq Customers Will Get A Free Level 2 Home Charger In Canada
Cadillac will give Canadian buyers of the Lyriq help preparing their homes for their EV lifestyle. The company says it will either pay for the installation of a Level 2 home charger at Lyriq buyers’ primary residence or will offer them $750 of free charging at public chargers. The...
Carscoops
VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept Looks The Part With Widebody Kit And 350 HP
Volkswagen introduced an assortment of vehicles for SEMA yesterday, but the company saved the best for last as they’ve unveiled a new Jetta GLI Performance concept. Designed to celebrate the “GTI with a trunk,” the concept is based on the Jetta GLI Autobahn and takes the model to extremes.
Carscoops
Porsche 911 ‘Special Experimental Project’ Won’t Enter Production But It Hints At A More Adventurous 911
Porsche has been testing a pair of 911 ‘Special Experimental Projects’ high on the slopes of the Ojos del Salado in Chile, the highest volcano on earth. The heavily modified off-roaders were able to reach a maximum altitude of 19,808 feet (6,007 meters) during their development. The cars...
Carscoops
Tesla Cybertruck To Enter Mass Production At The End Of 2023, Says Report
A new report says that Tesla plans to put the Cybertruck into “mass production” starting at the end of 2023. Recent photographs and videos surrounding Cybertruck production seemed to indicate that it was drawing close. If this new report is true it would mean that reservation holders have at least another full year to wait before they get a truck that was initially promised in late 2021.
Carscoops
The Genesis G80 Electric And Hyundai Santa Fe’s Seat Belt Pretensioners May Explode
The Genesis G80 Electric and several versions of the Hyundai Santa Fe have become embroiled in a U.S. recall campaign due to a problem that might not even affect North American models. Genesis will recall 218 model year 2023 G80 electric vehicles, while Hyundai will recall 10,626 model year 2021-2022...
Carscoops
Volvo Teases More Of The EX90 That Has The Same Drag Coefficient As A C8 Corvette
Volvo has optimized the body of the upcoming EX90 in order to make it as efficient and attractive as possible. The automaker announced today that the all-electric flagship SUV will have a drag coefficient of 0.29 thanks to its careful design. Although the automaker has not yet shown the EX90...
