The 2023 Nissan Z hasn’t been in the hands of customers for long and already, famed Japanese tuner Veilside has designed and manufactured a bodykit for it. While the kit has not yet been showcased in full, a handful of images shared to Facebook offer us a good look at the car from most angles. It’s bold and much more aggressive than a typical Z and should prove popular for those wanting to make a big statement with their cars.

2 DAYS AGO