Eurizon The Globe: Inflation Crisis Priced In
The latest issue of ‘The Globe’, Eurizon’s monthly publication describing the Company’s investment view. In this issue, a focus is dedicated to “Inflation crisis priced in.”. Table of Contents show. Scenario. September data outlined further inflation growth in the Eurozone, with the headline index at...
Protect What You’ve Earned: 7 Ways To Safeguard Your Financial Investments
Society has come under a unique amount of stress in recent years. So have plenty of financial investments. A pandemic created economic disruption around the globe. The “Great Resignation” put pressure on businesses—pressure that those companies have passed along to consumers in different ways. Ongoing inflation continues to aggravate income and increase expenses. War in Europe is impacting supply chains.
Google Data Reveals The Most Popular Growth Stocks Across Europe
Growth stocks have been dominating the 21st century. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) are just some companies that have seen huge percentage gains. According to NASDAQ, a growth stock is any share in a company that is expected to grow at...
How An Ugly Yellowish Machine Minted Fortunes
Have you ever been lucky enough to own a “tipping point” stock?. They can create extreme sums of wealth in relatively short periods of time. The greatest tipping point stock in history handed early investors a 102,400% gain in 10 years. That turns every $1,000 invested into over $1 million.
How To Buy And Invest Cryptocurrency In Australia
Cryptocurrencies are incredibly volatile. In October 2022, one Bitcoin was valued at AU$32,000. In October 2021, it was closer to AU$80,000. However, cryptocurrency is here to stay, and it’s becoming much more commonplace — many online stores now accept Bitcoin as a payment method. So, how do you...
Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
Freshpet is working hard to improve profitability but it is proving to be a difficult task. A new CFO and other improvements should help greatly in 2023. The stock is at a multi-year low and analysts still think it’s a Buy. If you are wondering if the Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)...
Why American Water Works May Not Want A Fed Pivot
American Water Works delivered a strong earnings report and affirmed its full-year EPS guidance. Revenue is slightly down year-over-year, but earnings continue to grow. AWK stock is still down 22% for the year, possibly on valuation concerns. If the Federal Reserve continues its current path, AWK stock is likely to...
3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
Snap has rebounded more than 30% from its October 21st low. After a likely setback again in Q4, revenue growth is forecast to pick back up in 2023. Last quarter, daily active Snap users rose by 57 million. Snap’s next-generation user base will be impossible for advertisers to ignore.
Are You Cut Out For Microcaps?
As a group, they generate 24.5% higher returns than bigger stocks, based off nearly 100 years of data. They’re largely “undiscovered” by Wall Street, which means you can gain a real “information edge” 99% of the public isn’t privy to. And unlike big stocks,...
These Were The 10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In October 2022
October was a good month for the crypto market, and one major reason for this was the absence of any wild market action last month. Most major cryptocurrencies exhibited a lack of volatility in October. Additionally, a pullback in U.S. Treasury bond yields in late October also contributed to the...
Wait. You Mean Private Equity Can Be the Good Guys?
Private equity (PE) is the part of the investment world that everybody loves to demonize – except, of course, the people who work and invest in that sector, who typically do very well indeed. PE refers to the financial firms that buy and sell whole companies, often closing plants...
Analysis-As clock ticks on G7's Russia oil price cap, big questions remain
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Just a month before the Group of Seven rich countries plan to cap the price of Russian oil, officials are racing to finalize details, leaving traders, shippers and insurers with questions about the price level and how it will work.
Imax CEO “Optimistic” Over China’s Theatrical Recovery as Share Price Rises
Imax, more closely tied to the Chinese film industry’s fortunes than most Hollywood players, has felt the chill as box office in China faltered amid that country’s continuing coronavirus-era lockdowns. But Imax CEO Richard Gelfond, whose company licenses its technology to around 800 Imax-branded theaters in China, is feeling the warmth as media reports suggest that Asian country may relax its zero-COVID policy, ease regional lockdowns and allow more Hollywood movies screen in its theaters. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM: 'Bezos The Beginning' Delves into the Business Brain Before the BillionsAFM First Look: Liz Hurley in VMI's Supernatural Thriller 'Piper' (Exclusive)AFM:...
Brazil – Order And Progress
This article was originally distributed on the 28th of October 2022, before the conclusion of the 2022 Brazilian election on the 30th of October. Ordem e progresso is the motto that centres the Brazilian flag and a return to order and progress in Brazilian markets is something we anticipate. The final round of the Brazilian election will conclude on October 30th.
FCC Commissioner: TikTok is not the fun, risk-free app you think it is
The last several days have given anyone who might have already had qualms about TikTok even more of a reason to be suspicious of the popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance. After telling me in an interview back in August that he suspected a regulatory shoe of...
Best Jobs in the Consumer Non-Durables Industry
Are you looking forward to being a part of the evergreen “Non-durable Consumer” industry but not sure if there are enough jobs available? If so, then this article has got you all covered. The increasing growth of this sector provides a golden opportunity for those dreaming of being a part of this industry. So, how many jobs are available in consumer non durables?
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
The company lost $0.09 per share on revenue of $424 million. Those results marked year-over-year increases on both the top- and bottom lines, and came in ahead of views. Revenue grew at mid-to-high double-digit rates in each of the past six quarters. The company raised its full-year guidance. Analysts have...
Royal Unibrew (ISIN DK0060634707) – A High Quality Beverage Compounder At A Reasonable Price?
Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. PLEASE DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH !!!!. Royal Unibrew A/S (CPH:RBREW) is a Danish Beverage company that I “discovered” during my journey through all Danish shares some weeks ago (too expensive back then but “watch”). I had also seen them some months ago in the Profitlich&Schmidlin portfolio.
How Shortcomings In Credit Scoring And Tax Processing Affect Consumers
There are nearly 50 million consumers in the U.S. without a firm credit score, leaving them financially fragile. Those same people are impacted by a massive IRS backlog of paper 1040s, leading to delayed tax returns. However, a few initiatives could help turn those circumstances around. Even if you generally...
Why More Transparency Is Needed In ESG And How It’s Being Accomplished
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are becoming of greater and greater importance for investors who are considering the wide array of possible investments, especially in China and other developing markets. As a result, the need for sources of ESG information has never been greater. Table of Contents show. Awakening...
