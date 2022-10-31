Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
NASDAQ
MTG vs. MURGY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Insurance - Multi line stocks have likely encountered both MGIC Investment (MTG) and Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft (MURGY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks...
NASDAQ
Down 53%, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
The semiconductor industry is prone to booms and busts. But over the long term, the best chip companies can deliver fortune-building returns to their investors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has done just that. Even after its recent pullback, the chip leader has delivered returns of more than 170% to its shareholders over the past five years, easily besting the returns of the S&P 500 broad market index over that time.
NASDAQ
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
NASDAQ
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Chewy Stock?
As an e-commerce specialist, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has been caught up in the wider market downturn that has sent many tech stocks reeling in 2022. Shares are down by over 30% through early November, in fact. Wall Street is worried about slowing growth compared to earlier phases of the pandemic...
NASDAQ
5 Top Ranked Cheap Stocks
(1:00) - Where To Find Strong and Cheap Stocks. (5:15) - Stock Screener: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. Welcome to Episode #304 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. There...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ares Capital (ARCC): Time to Buy?
Ares Capital (ARCC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this private equity firm reflects...
NASDAQ
Why AssetMark Financial Stock Surged 14.6% Higher This Week
The share price of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE: AMK) was up 14.6% this week from last Friday's close as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It had gone up as much as 17.4% during the week. The stock price is down about 10.2% year to date to $23.54 per share as of 1 p.m. ET.
NASDAQ
Why Twilio Stock Melted Down Today
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported its third-quarter results late Thursday, and on Friday morning, the stock fell hard. While the digital communication specialist beat analysts' consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines, management issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance that was below expectations and warned that the macroeconomic climate is hurting Twilio's business.
NASDAQ
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
NASDAQ
FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FREYR Battery (FREY) closed at $12.80, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
Hanesbrands Inc. HBI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from the...
NASDAQ
Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wall Street Still Thinks It’s a Strong Buy
After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 35% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Shockwave Medical (SWAV) in Q3 Earnings?
Shockwave Medical SWAV is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 58.14%. Its earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 180.14%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus...
NASDAQ
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.26, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Lowe's (LOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW) closed at $182.15, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement...
