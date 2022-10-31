ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mbhs.edu

The process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School

Representatives of Montgomery County and Montgomery County History Society held an information session to go over the school renaming process. On Oct. 27, an informational meeting regarding the process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School was held over Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The hosts of the meeting – Principal Renay Johnson, Assistant to Associate Superintendent Frances Frost and Montgomery County Historical Society representative Ralph Buglass – guided the audience through the formal process to rename schools in Montgomery County, as well as the history of Montgomery Blair himself.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 4, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Nov. 4. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 41,000 county residents cast ballots during early voting which ended Thursday. Tuesday, Nov. 8 the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 at midnight if returning by U.S. Postal Service or deposited in any election drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

PGCPS paying board chair's legal fees to fight removal

According to legal invoices obtained by FOX 5, Prince George’s Co. Public Schools has been paying legal fees for embattled school board chair Dr. Juanita Miller as she fights for her position on the board. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to board members who say they were unaware of the funds being used to aid Miller.
WBAL Radio

Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place

The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
mymcmedia.org

County Unanimously Adopts Resolution Standing Up to Antisemitism

Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a non-binding resolution that defines and reaffirms the county’s commitment to stand up to hate and against antisemitism. The resolution, which has been fine-tuned since its introduction in July, includes the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism that has been adopted by 26 states across the country.
mocoshow.com

Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County

Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

16 MCPS Schools Participating in Annual Latin Dance Competition

With a clear mission to “establish strong Latin dance clubs inside public schools to strengthen the social-emotional development of youth by promoting health, exercise, heritage, and unity through Latin dance education,” the After School Dance Fund will host its 22nd Annual Latin Dance Competition at The Music Center at Strathmore on Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Council Approves New MCPD Assistant Chief

The Montgomery County Council unanimously approved the appointment of Nicholas Augustine as the assistant chief of the Montgomery County Police Department. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich nominated Augustine for the position earlier this month. Augustine had served as the acting assistant chief since September, following the removal of former Assistant Chief Carmen Facciolo.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal

ROCKVILLE, Md. - The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Monday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan says the proposed law would restrict even permitted carriers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

President Biden to stump for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore in Columbia on Election eve

BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make one final push in support of Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore.Biden will speak at a Wes Moore event to stump for the Democratic candidate.The "Get Out The Vote" rally will be on Monday, Nov. 7 – the day before Election Day in Columbia, Maryland.According to the Washington Post, Moore leads a lopsided race for Maryland governor by more than 30 percentage points, according to three fall polls. Moore is challenging Dan Cox to replace Gov. Larry Hogan.The Washington Post reported that when Biden launched his fall push in Montgomery County in late August, he called Moore "the real deal."Moore has been endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama.Kamala Harris will be in Baltimore on Saturday at an event for Moore.
COLUMBIA, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Early voting continues in Maryland this week

Light turnout so far in voting for statewide candidates for governor, attorney general and comptroller and local candidates and issues, including term limits for elected officials in Baltimore. In a general election without too much drama locally, save for the Question K term limits charter change proposal, turnout was light...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed

Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
BOWIE, MD
wfmd.com

Incident At Green Valley Elementary School Under Investigation

There were reports of stabbings, but no one was stabbed. Green valley Elementary School (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Monrovia, Md (KM) An investigation is underway by the Frederick County School System and the Sheriff’s Office into an incident Thursday at Green Valley Elementary School. Board of Education...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy