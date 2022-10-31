Read full article on original website
mbhs.edu
The process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School
Representatives of Montgomery County and Montgomery County History Society held an information session to go over the school renaming process. On Oct. 27, an informational meeting regarding the process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School was held over Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The hosts of the meeting – Principal Renay Johnson, Assistant to Associate Superintendent Frances Frost and Montgomery County Historical Society representative Ralph Buglass – guided the audience through the formal process to rename schools in Montgomery County, as well as the history of Montgomery Blair himself.
wfmd.com
Some Frederick County Government Offices To Be Closed On Election Day, Nov. 8th
They will all reopen on Nov. 9th at their usual times. Frederick, Md (KM) Some Frederick County government agencies will be closed on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8th.. 1. Animal Control; call 301-600-1603 for more information, or go on line to www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol. 2. Department of Social Services; details at www.dhr.maryland.gov.
Early voting in Anne Arundel County continues, 24,000 ballots cast
Early voting is going well at the 9 early voting sites in Anne Arundel County. Officials say about 24,000 votes have been cast so far.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 4, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Nov. 4. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 41,000 county residents cast ballots during early voting which ended Thursday. Tuesday, Nov. 8 the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 at midnight if returning by U.S. Postal Service or deposited in any election drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
fox5dc.com
PGCPS paying board chair's legal fees to fight removal
According to legal invoices obtained by FOX 5, Prince George’s Co. Public Schools has been paying legal fees for embattled school board chair Dr. Juanita Miller as she fights for her position on the board. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to board members who say they were unaware of the funds being used to aid Miller.
cnsmaryland.org
Court records tie Charles County school board candidate to multiple arrests
Voters in Charles County are coming to know her as Julie Brown, the 57-year-old grandmother of two who says she’s running for the Board of Education in District 2 as “an advocate for parental rights.”. But to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the woman who lives at the...
WBAL Radio
Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place
The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council recommends up to 7% increase in WSSC water rates for upcoming year
This story was updated at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2022, to include comments from County Council Member Tom Hucker. The County Council agreed Tuesday on recommending that the region’s water utility be allowed to raise its rates by up to 7% for fiscal year 2024 — which would increase the average homeowner’s quarterly bill by roughly $18 per quarter.
mymcmedia.org
County Unanimously Adopts Resolution Standing Up to Antisemitism
Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a non-binding resolution that defines and reaffirms the county’s commitment to stand up to hate and against antisemitism. The resolution, which has been fine-tuned since its introduction in July, includes the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism that has been adopted by 26 states across the country.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County
Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
mymcmedia.org
16 MCPS Schools Participating in Annual Latin Dance Competition
With a clear mission to “establish strong Latin dance clubs inside public schools to strengthen the social-emotional development of youth by promoting health, exercise, heritage, and unity through Latin dance education,” the After School Dance Fund will host its 22nd Annual Latin Dance Competition at The Music Center at Strathmore on Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
bethesdamagazine.com
Parents say MCPS teacher shortages are hurting students’ academic progress
Michelle Bright’s ninth-grade son is in an Algebra 2 class without a permanent, full-time teacher at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington this school year. Students have been learning through videos lessons and a long-term substitute is filling in. “It’s frustrating when your child doesn’t have a teacher in...
mymcmedia.org
County Council Approves New MCPD Assistant Chief
The Montgomery County Council unanimously approved the appointment of Nicholas Augustine as the assistant chief of the Montgomery County Police Department. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich nominated Augustine for the position earlier this month. Augustine had served as the acting assistant chief since September, following the removal of former Assistant Chief Carmen Facciolo.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal
ROCKVILLE, Md. - The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Monday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan says the proposed law would restrict even permitted carriers...
President Biden to stump for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore in Columbia on Election eve
BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make one final push in support of Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore.Biden will speak at a Wes Moore event to stump for the Democratic candidate.The "Get Out The Vote" rally will be on Monday, Nov. 7 – the day before Election Day in Columbia, Maryland.According to the Washington Post, Moore leads a lopsided race for Maryland governor by more than 30 percentage points, according to three fall polls. Moore is challenging Dan Cox to replace Gov. Larry Hogan.The Washington Post reported that when Biden launched his fall push in Montgomery County in late August, he called Moore "the real deal."Moore has been endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama.Kamala Harris will be in Baltimore on Saturday at an event for Moore.
‘Why Would You Do This To Yourself?’ Loudoun’s School Board Race Reflects Growing Partisan Divide On Education
Here’s a link to our profiles of the six candidates running for school board. It’s a Friday night in October, which means that Lauren Shernoff and her husband Alex are knocking on doors in a Leesburg neighborhood. People who aren’t home or don’t come to the door get...
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
baltimorebrew.com
Early voting continues in Maryland this week
Light turnout so far in voting for statewide candidates for governor, attorney general and comptroller and local candidates and issues, including term limits for elected officials in Baltimore. In a general election without too much drama locally, save for the Question K term limits charter change proposal, turnout was light...
WTOP
Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed
Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
wfmd.com
Incident At Green Valley Elementary School Under Investigation
There were reports of stabbings, but no one was stabbed. Green valley Elementary School (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Monrovia, Md (KM) An investigation is underway by the Frederick County School System and the Sheriff’s Office into an incident Thursday at Green Valley Elementary School. Board of Education...
