There have been Kansas news reports this week about “American Center” a Democrat front group that shares an office with Perkins Coie, the controversial Washing DC law firm used by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Former President of the Kansas Senate, Susan Wagle says the American Center has been sending mail pieces and buying radio ads attacking Republican nominee, Derek Schmidt. Wagle says the ads also build up and benefit Sen. Dennis Pyle, the independent candidate on the ballot.

KANSAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO