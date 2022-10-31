ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KCTV 5

What Amendment 1 ballot issue could mean for Kansas voters

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Amendment 1 question on the Kansas ballot could shift some power dynamics between the legislative and executive branches of government. The amendment, also called the “Legislative Veto or Suspension of Executive Agency Regulations Amendment,” would allow the state’s house and senate to overturn certain actions or policies implemented by the governor or state regulatory agencies.
kggfradio.com

Dems Not Hiding Attempts To Split Kansas Gubernatorial Vote.

There have been Kansas news reports this week about “American Center” a Democrat front group that shares an office with Perkins Coie, the controversial Washing DC law firm used by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Former President of the Kansas Senate, Susan Wagle says the American Center has been sending mail pieces and buying radio ads attacking Republican nominee, Derek Schmidt. Wagle says the ads also build up and benefit Sen. Dennis Pyle, the independent candidate on the ballot.
KSN News

Kansans split on issues except for medical marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to a KSN Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey. The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters […]
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Secretary of State candidates debate election fraud, gerrymandering

TOPEKA — Bucking national trends, the Democratic candidate running for Kansas secretary of state said election deniers need to be listened to while the Republican incumbent candidate quashed theories of voter fraud in the Kansas electoral system. Democratic candidate Jeanna Repass, an Overland Park resident, is running against incumbent Secretary of State Scott Schwab. Repass […] The post Kansas Secretary of State candidates debate election fraud, gerrymandering appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FOX4 News Kansas City

Democrats boost third-party candidate in KS Gov. race to knock Republican nominee, GOP says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)— New political ads in Kansas are making waves on and off the air.  A radio ad paid for by American Center, an organization based in Washington D.C., is supporting Independent gubernatorial candidate Dennis Pyle. Kansas Republicans say the group is tied to a Democratic law firm in D.C., Perkins Coie.  Mike Kuckelman, Kansas […]
thepitchkc.com

Registered Democrats in Kansas targeted with personalized voter disinformation in texting campaign

Kansas voters have recently found themselves as the target of falsified information ahead of this month’s election. Registered voters have received texts from external organizations containing their correct names and addresses alongside inaccurate information about polling locations. Monday morning, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab released a statement encouraging...
fourstateshomepage.com

KSN-KODE/Emerson poll shows slim margins in two Kansas races

JOPLIN – Mo. — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has a 3% lead against Republican candidate Derek Schmidt. In our latest KSNF-KODE/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Kelly has 46% of the support for re-election. Schmidt has 43%. Independent candidate Dennis Pyle is getting about 5% of the vote, and 4% of voters are still undecided.
WIBW

Southeast Kan. women ordered to pay restitution for Medicaid fraud

PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Labette Co. have been ordered to pay restitution to the state’s Medicaid program after they were found to have been paid while either their caretakers or their patients had been in jail. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that two women from...
Kansas Reflector

No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brenan Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director. […] The post No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The Hill

Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
KOLR10 News

Missouri Amendment 1 Explainer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the midterm election is just eight days away, KOLR10 is explaining both sides of ballot issues. Missouri Amendment One looks at expanding the state treasurer’s investment options. The House and Senate unanimously voted to put Amendment One on the ballot, with only one representative opposing. “Do you want to amend the […]
