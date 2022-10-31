Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
What Amendment 1 ballot issue could mean for Kansas voters
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Amendment 1 question on the Kansas ballot could shift some power dynamics between the legislative and executive branches of government. The amendment, also called the “Legislative Veto or Suspension of Executive Agency Regulations Amendment,” would allow the state’s house and senate to overturn certain actions or policies implemented by the governor or state regulatory agencies.
kggfradio.com
Dems Not Hiding Attempts To Split Kansas Gubernatorial Vote.
There have been Kansas news reports this week about “American Center” a Democrat front group that shares an office with Perkins Coie, the controversial Washing DC law firm used by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Former President of the Kansas Senate, Susan Wagle says the American Center has been sending mail pieces and buying radio ads attacking Republican nominee, Derek Schmidt. Wagle says the ads also build up and benefit Sen. Dennis Pyle, the independent candidate on the ballot.
Polling in Kansas race for attorney general: Mann up by slim 1.1% over Kobach
New poll says Lawrence Democrat Chris Mann held a 1.1% edge over Lecompton Republican Kris Kobach in the race for Kansas attorney general. The post Polling in Kansas race for attorney general: Mann up by slim 1.1% over Kobach appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansans split on issues except for medical marijuana
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to a KSN Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey. The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters […]
Kansas Secretary of State candidates debate election fraud, gerrymandering
TOPEKA — Bucking national trends, the Democratic candidate running for Kansas secretary of state said election deniers need to be listened to while the Republican incumbent candidate quashed theories of voter fraud in the Kansas electoral system. Democratic candidate Jeanna Repass, an Overland Park resident, is running against incumbent Secretary of State Scott Schwab. Repass […] The post Kansas Secretary of State candidates debate election fraud, gerrymandering appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Democrats boost third-party candidate in KS Gov. race to knock Republican nominee, GOP says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)— New political ads in Kansas are making waves on and off the air. A radio ad paid for by American Center, an organization based in Washington D.C., is supporting Independent gubernatorial candidate Dennis Pyle. Kansas Republicans say the group is tied to a Democratic law firm in D.C., Perkins Coie. Mike Kuckelman, Kansas […]
thepitchkc.com
Registered Democrats in Kansas targeted with personalized voter disinformation in texting campaign
Kansas voters have recently found themselves as the target of falsified information ahead of this month’s election. Registered voters have received texts from external organizations containing their correct names and addresses alongside inaccurate information about polling locations. Monday morning, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab released a statement encouraging...
Texts to Kansas voters rile Democrats, top election official
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 31, 2022, about texts to Kansas voters, The Associated Press erroneously reported when mail ballots must arrive in county election offices to be counted. It is Nov. 14, the Monday after Election Day, and not Nov. 11, because that is the federal Veterans Day holiday.
kmuw.org
An election for Kansas State Board of Education is the biggest race you don't know about
It’s hard to find an issue that has divided people the way education has over the last few years – fights over COVID-protocols in schools pitted parents against each other and school administrators. Those conflicts reached a fever pitch when debates began over how race and LGBTQ issues...
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
fourstateshomepage.com
KSN-KODE/Emerson poll shows slim margins in two Kansas races
JOPLIN – Mo. — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has a 3% lead against Republican candidate Derek Schmidt. In our latest KSNF-KODE/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Kelly has 46% of the support for re-election. Schmidt has 43%. Independent candidate Dennis Pyle is getting about 5% of the vote, and 4% of voters are still undecided.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly doubles fundraising by Derek Schmidt in latest finance reports
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly’s campaign touted more than $3.1 million in fundraising in the final months before the November election, saying most of these contributions came from individuals. The Democratic incumbent nearly doubled the money raised by her Republican rival, Derek Schmidt, who reported $1.7 million in...
Democrats outraise Republicans in top Kansas races
Kansas's latest campaign finance reports show that Democrats in top statewide races have outraised their Republican challengers by wide margins.
What Kansas’ constitutional amendments mean on Nov. 8 ballot
Kansas voters will decide whether to make changes to the state constitution with Amendment 1 and Amendment 2: this is what they mean.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Annual Kansas opinion survey captures robust support for gun control measures
TOPEKA — Three of every four Kansans taking part in a statewide survey support a minimum age of 21 to purchase a firearm and endorsed a prohibition on sales of guns to people convicted of violent misdemeanors or anyone reported as dangerous to law enforcement by a mental health provider.
WIBW
Southeast Kan. women ordered to pay restitution for Medicaid fraud
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Labette Co. have been ordered to pay restitution to the state’s Medicaid program after they were found to have been paid while either their caretakers or their patients had been in jail. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that two women from...
No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brenan Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director. […] The post No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
Mike Parson signs new tax laws Thursday at noon
Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing.
Missouri Amendment 1 Explainer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the midterm election is just eight days away, KOLR10 is explaining both sides of ballot issues. Missouri Amendment One looks at expanding the state treasurer’s investment options. The House and Senate unanimously voted to put Amendment One on the ballot, with only one representative opposing. “Do you want to amend the […]
Comments / 2