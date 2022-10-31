Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
nwi.life
CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana brings a fresh look to Crown Point Community Library
The interior of the Crown Point Community Library is in the process of receiving a new, polished look with the help of CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana. The team has been working on giving a fresh coat of paint to around 50,000 square feet inside the community space and is now just weeks away from putting the final touches on the project.
nwi.life
South Suburban College to Host In-Person Family Reading Night on November 17
South Suburban College’s (SSC) Adult Volunteer Literacy Program is hosting a Family Reading Night event on Thursday, November 17, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. The event will occur at the Performing Arts Center of SSC’s main campus in South Holland, Illinois. The public is encouraged to attend the free event to learn more about community literacy while enjoying stories, youth activities, and live presentations. The activities for the event will include a live puppet show, face painting, balloon art, local authors, book readings, and a youth book giveaway. Community Partners include Markham Public Library’s book truck, Burst into Books, and Doughboy’s Catering.
nwi.life
Lubeznik Center for the Arts Receives Two Unity Foundation of La Porte County Grants
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) has received two Unity Foundation of La Porte County's Power for Good Grants. One is to help support LCA’s art exhibitions, and the other is to bolster LCA’s inclusivity, diversity, equity and access (IDEA) initiatives. LCA’s mission is to integrate art, education...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Nathan L. Nicholson
For Nathan L. Nicholson, art has been a passion for as long as he can remember. Nicholson is a digital specialist for the Evangelical Covenant Church and a multidisciplinary artist. He resides in Gary, Ind. with his wife of 18 years and two children. Nicholson was born in Chicago, Ill....
nwi.life
Boys & Girls Clubs Announces Travel Basketball League for Northwest Indiana Youth
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana will be introducing a multi-level developmental Basketball league, open to all Northwest Indiana youth and families. The league will consist of members and community youth from the Valparaiso, Duneland, South Haven and Portage Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as the Valparaiso Parks Department, and will begin in early January.
abc57.com
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Franciscan Health closing Hammond hospital and ER, mayor outraged
The mayor of Hammond said Franciscan Health's decision to close their inpatient services and emergency department in the city leaves residents without adequate care.
laportecounty.life
Currie Motors Ford of Valpo’s Keyan Arnott: Salesman, friend, future leader
Keyan Arnott loves to sell people their first car. The reason this specific situation tugs at his heartstrings eludes him, but it’s one of his favorite parts of working as a sales consultant at Currie Motors Ford of Valpo. “I just think it's an awesome experience,” said Arnott. “I...
nwi.life
Porter County Weights and Measures Office making a difference in the Community
When you are out and about in the community taking care of your daily activities, there is a neighborhood ‘watchdog’ that is working behind the scenes to make sure you get what you are paying for. Accurate weights and measures are the basis for many quality control processes used in each industry, such as at the grocery store and at the gas pump.
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
abc57.com
Public meeting of Michigan City area schools technical review committee
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- The Michigan City Area Schools Technical Review Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 1 at 8:00 a.m. In this meeting committee members will discuss the 2023 G.O. Bond Project. Citizens of LaPorte and Porter counties are welcomed to attend the zoom meeting. Join from the meeting...
valpo.life
Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair, November promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a Job Fair at the Howard Park Event Center for positions to support the expansion of Four Winds South Bend as well as exciting promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options during the month of November. Four...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
WNDU
Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
Mayor Thaddeus Jones and Calumet City host breakfast rally for hundreds of seniors with Governor Pritzker
Mayor Thaddeus Jones, who also serves as State Representative of the 29th Legislative District, hosted a phenomenal senior breakfast at the local senior living facility, Bernadine Manor. Alongside the mayor, local officials Senator Napoleon Harris and Alderman of the 5th Ward Dejuan Gardner joined in on the fun. The breakfast came as a tribute to the local seniors and a rally to “Get Out and Vote.” The breakfast was hosted to let senior residents know how much their votes matter. Governor Pritzker made an appearance to attend the fun festivities for local seniors, and they couldn’t have been happier.
nwi.life
REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023
Hotel and dinner packages available; Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by REO Speedwagon at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, November 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
buildingindiana.com
Elkhart County’s New Consolidated Courts Campus, $94M
Construction is underway on the new $94 million consolidated campus for Elkhart County’s court system. County officials have said this major project was more than 30 years in the making and is designed to streamline court services for every Elkhart citizen into one convenient, upgraded location. The new campus...
Gary Community School Corporation to Celebrate Bullying Prevention Month
October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) is addressing the topic through a variety of activities taking place at schools throughout the district. In addition to raising awareness about bullying prevention, the events are designed to identify what actions can be taken when witnessing or experiencing bullying behavior and how families can access available resources.
eaglecountryonline.com
South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union
Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
Comments / 0