Counties across Texas see less early voters now compared to 2018, data shows

Early voter turnout in many parts of Texas during the 2022 election has dropped significantly compared to numbers seen in 2018, according to the Secretary of State's office.

ABC13 looked at the latest numbers from the Secretary of State's office in Austin and compared them to the turnout in 2018. Then, we zeroed in on southeast Texas and took a look at other large counties across the state.

The trends displayed in every one of them is nearly the same.

Through the first seven days of early voting, Harris County saw a 21.4% drop in turnout, Fort Bend County was down by 15.9%, both Brazoria and Galveston Counties were off more than 23%, and Montgomery County was down 8.3% from two years ago.

Looking statewide, Bexar County in San Antonio, is off 11.4% from four years ago, in north Texas, both Dallas and Tarrant Counties are down 34.6% and 26.4% respectively. Travis County, home to the state capital of Austin, is down 23.2% after the first seven days of early voting.

The numbers are updated daily

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 4. and Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

