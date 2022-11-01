ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Counties across Texas see less early voters now compared to 2018, data shows

By Tom Abrahams via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOuhY_0itcG53e00

Early voter turnout in many parts of Texas during the 2022 election has dropped significantly compared to numbers seen in 2018, according to the Secretary of State's office.

ABC13 looked at the latest numbers from the Secretary of State's office in Austin and compared them to the turnout in 2018. Then, we zeroed in on southeast Texas and took a look at other large counties across the state.

The trends displayed in every one of them is nearly the same.

Through the first seven days of early voting, Harris County saw a 21.4% drop in turnout, Fort Bend County was down by 15.9%, both Brazoria and Galveston Counties were off more than 23%, and Montgomery County was down 8.3% from two years ago.

Looking statewide, Bexar County in San Antonio, is off 11.4% from four years ago, in north Texas, both Dallas and Tarrant Counties are down 34.6% and 26.4% respectively. Travis County, home to the state capital of Austin, is down 23.2% after the first seven days of early voting.

The numbers are updated daily .

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 4. and Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

For updates on this story, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

RELATED: 'This Week in Texas': What should voters expect after all ballots are counted?

What occurs after the last ballot is cast Election Day? Watch this week's installment as ABC13 talks with political director Rick Klein.

Comments / 11

TX truth
3d ago

I’ll be in line next Tuesday voting to save our state and country from the democrat regime!! Vote Red!!!

Reply
12
Related
kut.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
Reform Austin

Re-Electing Abbott Explodes Winter Storm Uri Accountability

Humans are by nature pattern-seeking animals. If someone does something harmful to the community but is not punished for it, or even profits from it, then it is perfectly reasonable for them to keep doing it until circumstances change. Which is why, if Governor Greg Abbott is re-elected, there is no compelling reason to think another tragedy like Winter Storm Uri in 2021 will not eventually repeat.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Nov. 3, 2022: Churches aren’t supposed to endorse candidates – but some big Texas churches are

The 1954 Johnson Amendment – named for then-Texas Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson – is a provision in the tax code that prohibits nonprofits from endorsing or opposing political candidates. Violations could lead to the loss of tax-exempt status. But the Texas Tribune and Pro Publica found it hasn’t stopped many church leaders from politicking.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Poll: Latino voter outreach lacking from both parties

TEXAS, USA — Getting out the Latino vote has become a major goal for both Republicans and Democrats in Texas. However, new polling from the NALEO Educational Fund found that voter outreach to Latinos is lacking. Republicans are hopeful that political investments in Latino communities translate to an increase...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Have you been getting text messages from political candidates? Data shows Texas has the second most robotexts in the country

DENTON, Texas — Raise your hand if you’ve received a flurry of text messages from political candidates this election cycle. “It’s annoying to the point where I’ve tried to block them. I’ve tried to delete all the ones that come through so that it won’t be a repeat,” Dallas County voter Shawn Hill said. “But it’s annoying.”
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Greg Abbott (Texas Governor) Declares the Arrest of 21,000+ Criminals on the Border During ‘Operation Lone Star’

Greg Abbott is the Governor of Texas and also a politician. In 2015, he became the 48th Governor for Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and DPS (Department of Public Safety) is working to make sure the security and safety of the border in Texas. Also, for the safety of the citizens. And mainly to terminate the smuggling and illegal transportation of weapons, people and drug trafficking.
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy