Newburgh, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling’s Leeanne Rose Honored as a “Millennial on the Move”
MONROE, N.Y. (Nov. 2, 2022) –– Leeanne Rose of Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Inc., has been named to the fourth annual Millennials on the Move listing for 2022, which spotlights 13 exemplary young professionals across the nation in the plumbing, heating, cooling and piping industry. The listing...
Great White Shark Photobombs Orange County Surf Contest
Spectators at the annual San Onofre Surf Club Contest witnessed what could have been a fatal tragedy. Local surfer Tyler Warren was getting pitted on a gnarly left cutback as surf photographer Jordan Anast snapped a shot of Warren along with what initially looked like a dolphin completely breached ...
Rev. Dr. Jesse V. Bottoms, Jr. Celebrates Pastoral Anniversary
POUGHKEEPSIE – On Sunday, October 23rd Reverend Dr. Jesse Voyd Bottoms, Jr. celebrated his pastoral anniversary finale at Beulah Baptist Church. He has been pastoring Beulah for 45 years! The theme was “Thanks Man of God For Telling Us Our Way.” Rev. Bottoms accepted the call to pastor Beulah in 1977. He was part of a nationwide search to find a pastor.
Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY
Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
Mahopac Restaurant To Appear On 'Man V. Food'
A Hudson Valley restaurant is set to be featured on the Cooking Channel's 'Man v. Food,' where host Casey Webb will try popular menu items. The show, featuring Putnam County's Countryside Kitchen in Mahopac at 493 Route 6, will air on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m., according to the Cooking Channel.
Third prize Powerball winning tickets sold in Newburgh, Little Falls
Nine third prize winning Powerball tickets have been solid in New York, one of which coming from a Stewart's Shop in Little Falls and two of which being sold at a Smokes for Less in Newburgh.
Newburgh store sells $1M Powerball second place winning ticket
A second place prize ticket worth $1 million was sold at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.
$730k lottery ticket sold in Hudson Valley
One second-prize ticket for the October 29 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Newburgh, New York Lottery officials announced Monday morning.
Popular Poughkeepsie Ice Cream Shop to Stay Open Year Round
I never thought of myself as the business owner type, but if I was going to own a business I would want it to be one that makes people happy. Like a cool home shop or a toy store. Or how about an ice cream shop? That’s a business that makes people really happy. That's exactly how the folks at Ally's Ice Cream & Grill Cafe on Overlook Road in Poughkeepsie feel.
A Quick Piece of Advice For The Streaker I Saw in Poughkeepsie, NY
Let me set the scene for you. Last week I was driving to work in the wee hours of the morning. It's around 5:15 am and I'm cruising up West Ceder in Poughkeepsie, New York. If you're familiar with the area, you know that this is the area of the Marist college dorms and a few of the off-campus houses.
Popular Kingston Hair Salon Finally Opens New Location
After months of planning and a few delays, the salon has opened its doors!. Earlier this year we told you that another popular business has decided to pick up shop and move out of the Hudson Valley Mall. The folks at C&C Unisex Hair Design announced in June that they were leaving the once-thriving mall for a brand-new building close by.
Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh
After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
Fire damages arboretum education center
CAMPBELL HALL – Fire believed to have been caused by an electrical issue caused damage to the Ruth and Jim Ottaway Education Center at the Orange County Arboretum on Monday. The fire broke out around 9:09 a.m. and brought out a number of area fire departments to assist the Campbell Hall department extinguish the fire in the attic and ceiling and spread into the walls.
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner
Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
Golden Krust has come to Newburgh, bringing Caribbean cooking to Target Plaza
The new location is in the Target Plaza, 50 Route 17K. As a franchise, each Golden Krust restaurant is independently owned. The Caribbean bakery and grill chain is well-known for its Jamaican beef patties and coco bread. Also on the menu are Caribbean favorites like jerk chicken, oxtail, fried plantains, escovitch fish and curried chicken or goat with an assortment of sides including spinach rice, white rice, fried dumplings and more. For vegetarians, there's a "Beyond Meat Patty." Golden Krust also offers soups and breakfast.
Why Is Orange County New York Lighting Up All Green?
Over the next few weeks, you will notice something different in Orange County New York. Maybe you won't notice, it will be subtle. There will be several buildings that are being lit up in green all night. Why is this happening? Is the county getting ready for a visit from...
Massive Horse Out For A Stroll Slows Morning Commute
We often joke that we have different kinds of traffic jams in the Hudson Valley and yesterday (November 1, 2022) on Route 302 in Pine Bush, NY was a perfect example. Jayme Uberto who shared the video below with me said he was on his way to work when he spotted a horse coming at him in the other lane of traffic. It was around 7:45 AM when Jayme took a double take and then realized nope there actually is a horse walking down the middle of the road appearing to obey all traffic laws except he may have been traveling a bit under the speed limit.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Bizarre Roadkill Trend Resurfaces in Hudson Valley, NY
This past Saturday I was driving on Route 300 in New Windsor when I passed what appeared to be a dead deer on the side of the road. Just off the shoulder, it looked as though it must have been hit by a car but there was obviously more going on which you can see in the picture.
