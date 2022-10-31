Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
kcrw.com
Is That Black Enough For You! screening
Join us for a special screening of IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!? at the Netflix Tudum Theater. The film will be followed by a Q&A with writer and director Elvis Mitchell and Alexsandra Mitchell, Manager of Education and Public Programs at the California African American Museum. We'll bring the popcorn!
Thrillist
The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood
For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
kcrw.com
Thai Town pop-up brings crowds for classic cuisine with ambience
In the middle of the block on Hollywood Boulevard in Thai Town is a food stand that’s drawing a lot of attention. Rad Na Silom is a temporary pop-up run by Rungthip Sathirathiwat and her four sons: Sathit, Teerawat, Arthit, and Sakorn. There are only 8 dishes on the menu, but the family has been serving traditional Thai plates to throngs of people since 2020.
younghollywood.com
6 Places to Fall for Autumn in L.A.!
( © Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) It’s hard to find typical “Holiday” (aka Seasonal) vibes in Southern California. It’s a part of the country where seasons are barely noticeable, and we do not get the same red, orange, and gold autumnal color palette that, say, New England receives.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 4-10
It’s never too early to start planning for the weekend. Whether you prefer learning about different cultures, discovering new foods, shopping, watching live theater, or enjoying the adrenaline rush of a rollercoaster, read on to learn about the best entertainment and cultural happenings in the Southland this upcoming week.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
hotelnewsresource.com
Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens
MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right Now
Los Angeles is known for many things, but one of its most famous exports is the breakfast burrito. With so many places to choose from, how can you find the best breakfast burrito in LA today?
kcrw.com
Dia de Los Muertos: Creating altars, finding peace at Hollywood Forever
The Hollywood Forever cemetery held its annual Dia de los Muertos celebration on Saturday. The event features altars that must be built in 24 hours. Losing your wallet can lead to someone stealing your identity and opening bank accounts in your name. That could mean racking up bad credit and fighting fraudulent claims and creditors for years.
cottagesgardens.com
The Insta-Famous ‘Blanco Bungalow’ in California Lists for Just Under $1M
If this stucco Long Beach home looks familiar to you, it might be because it has a following of 44,500 Instagram followers. The circa-1920s Spanish-style bungalow has been caringly restored over the years, all of which has been documented on the property’s Instagram page. The owners are now looking to sell their labor of love, The Blanco Bungalow, for $999,000—down from its original $1.1 million price tag.
KTLA.com
Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition
A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’
The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
highlandernews.org
‘Camping Culture’ needs to end and Harry Styles fans are at partial fault
Harry Styles, pop star from across the pond, is making a pit stop for ten days in Los Angeles, which has made the Kia Forum a central hub for fans. The consecutive nights of this tour have gathered a crowd excited to get the opportunity to see Styles with front-row seats. Yet, the view comes with a cost.
48hills.org
French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)
After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
Rick Caruso says building malls a skill that's 'transferable' to creating housing for homeless
"My business has been building shopping centers ... That skill is so transferable," Caruso said about his plans to build housing for the homeless if he's elected Los Angeles mayor.
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?
Parents must check candies and other treats. Officials in Los Angeles (California) are urging parents and caretakers to check what their kids are eating this Halloween. It is not something we should ignore because contaminated treats and candies are reportedly everywhere in the city.
Coroner confirms cause of death for Master P’s daughter, Tytyana Miller
LOS ANGELES — In a report released Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed that Tytyana Miller, daughter of legendary rapper and entertainment mogul Master P, died of an accidental drug overdose. As per the coroner’s report, Miller died from fentanyl intoxication on May 27 at...
Rain Showers in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Rain showers were scattered throughout the Southland late Tuesday night and will continue into Wednesday, Nov.2. Key News Network video shows rainfall in the area of the I-10 Freeway and Hoover Street over crossing shot after midnight. Rain is shown on video falling through...
foxla.com
Rain moves into SoCal
Colder weather, rain and snow are coming to Southern California. Parts of LA county saw rain early Wednesday morning.
Police, Inglewood residents on lookout for man breaking into homes
Inglewood residents are on the lookout for a man who is breaking into homes in the middle of the day. Ring video obtained by CBSLA shows how the male suspect breaks into homes. First, he knocks on the doors to see if anyone is home. If no one answers, he then breaks a window and enters in that way. Jose Bracamontes told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that on Tuesday, the suspect got into his house on West Buckthorn Street and spent an hour inside before walking out with his safe. He stole Bracamontes' safe with the help of another suspect, who was waiting...
