Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
AUSTIN WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
An Austin woman was arrested early Thursday morning after the report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 1:25, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of South Park Street in reference to a suspicious person wandering around in the area. After investigation, Silvia Leon Torress, 37 of Austin, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 after it was determined that she had broken out a storm door of a residence in the area. Torress was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KBTX.com
Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.
INDEPENDENCE, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after a vehicle pursuit ended near the town of Independence in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, the suspects are now in custody. The search was happening along FM...
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate rollover crash on University Drive
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened Thursday night on University Drive at Glenhaven. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and involved two cars. Witnesses say the car that flipped hit a traffic light that will now have to be...
KBTX.com
Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The suspect in the shooting death of a teenager on Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments was arrested Wednesday evening. College Station Police Department named Trevor James Thompson, Jr., 26, of Bryan, as a suspect Wednesday afternoon. Police said Thompson shot and killed 15-year-old Anthony...
fox44news.com
Sheriff: Marlin child trampled by loose cow
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A child was trampled by a loose cow near an H-E-B grocery store in Marlin on Monday, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says this was what caused a large police presence at H-E-B. Marlin Police were dispatched to the area.
Texas pair facing child endangerment charges after police encounter ‘hazardous’ living conditions
BRYAN, Texas — Officers responding to reported gunfire at a trailer park in Bryan, Texas, arrested a man and woman for child endangerment on Saturday night after encountering living conditions characterized as “hazardous.”. “There was a clear and present danger due to the living conditions. There was no...
wtaw.com
Wisconsin Man Admits In Brazos County District Court To Taking At Gunpoint A Truck That He Hit
A Wisconsin man who caused a three vehicle crash in College Station in April of last year admits to stealing at gunpoint, one of the vehicles that he struck. According to online court records, there was a plea agreement involving a robbery charge between 33 year old Daniel Good and the district attorney’s office.
Man sentenced to 45 years for Intoxication Manslaughter in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The 272nd District Court jury has convicted Ruben Martinez of Intoxication Manslaughter and sentenced him to 45 years in prison last Friday, Oct. 28., according to the Brazos County District Attorney. This stems from the accident on May 2, 2017 when Martinez crossed over lanes on...
kwhi.com
CUB STADIUM CONCESSION STAND VANDALIZED
Brenham police are investigating an act of vandalism at Cub Stadium. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Brenham Police Officer Armando Guerra responded to the stadium in the 1600 block of East Tom Green Street in reference to a report of mischief. After investigation, police say it appears that unforced entry was...
KBTX.com
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County jury has sentenced a drunk driver to 45 years in prison for a May 2017 crash that killed another driver. Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR when he crossed into on-coming traffic and slammed his pickup truck head-on into a car.
KWTX
Amber Alert issued for missing College Station teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a regional Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Oct. 27. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested On A Murder Charge And For Violating Probation From A 2014 Armed Robbery
The shooting death of a College Station teenager last Saturday night followed a fight over a gun. That is according to the College Station police arrest report that led to the arrest of 26 year old Trevor Thompson Jr. of Bryan. The arrest report also stated officers found surveillance video...
KBTX.com
Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is remembering their loved one following his death Saturday night in College Station. Anthony Ayers, 15, was found with a gunshot wound just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pearl apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive. Police have not released many details about their case but investigators are urging anyone with information about what happened to give them a call. So far, no arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Jail’s inmate population on the decline
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as part of its weekly update to the Brazos County Commissioners Court. The jail can hold over 1,000 inmates. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said over the past year the...
The powerful story of the grave in the middle of a Texas neighborhood’s road
An unlikely spot for a historic Texas cemetery.
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts And Sentences Bryan Man For Intoxication Manslaughter That Took Place In May 2017
Five and a half years ago, a Bryan man died while driving home late at night in order to take his five year old daughter to school the next morning. Another Bryan man has been found guilty by a Brazos County district court jury of intoxication manslaughter. The jury sentenced...
KBTX.com
Poultry truck crashes on US-79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A poultry truck from Sanderson Farms crashed on US-79 Tuesday morning in Roberston County near Highway 6. The trailer became unhitched and flipped onto the side of the road, according to the Roberson County Sheriff’s Office. Traffic was slowed and temporarily stopped while tow trucks...
wtaw.com
Arrest Made After College Station Police Change A Suspicious Death To A Murder
College Station police announce a suspect has been identified in what is now being classified as a murder that took place last Saturday night. 26 year old Trevor James Thompson Jr. is accused of killing a still unidentified 15 year old at The Pearl apartments on Harvey Road near George Bush East.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 13
Thirteen indictments were returned last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 23-year-old Diomiro Enrique Barboza Chacin and 19-year-old Jayson My’leaq Brown, both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 44-year-old Nicole Lynn Felps, for Forgery of a Government or National Instrument/Money/Security. 39-year-old Ryan Wade Brauner and 38-year-old...
KBTX.com
Family honors loved one who died from suspected counterfeit pill containing fentanyl
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos County family is turning their pain into a purpose a loved one lost his life after taking a suspected counterfeit pill containing fentanyl. What would have been Koby Fitzgerald’s 22nd birthday was less of a celebration and more of a time to reflect and...
US105
Temple, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0