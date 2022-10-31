Read full article on original website
Putin endorses evacuation of parts of Ukraine's Kherson region
KYIV, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly endorsed the evacuation of civilians from parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Friday, the latest sign of Russia's retreat in one of the most hotly contested areas in Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin tells Kherson civilians to leave amid ‘most dangerous action’ in annexed region, reports say
Russian president reportedly said civilians must be removed from the area after Ukraine launches counteroffensive to take it back
G7 ministers rally support for Ukraine, suspicion of China
MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion and coalesced around suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations,...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Alarming Promise About Ukraine If GOP Wins Congress
Fellow Republican Liz Cheney slammed the far-right lawmaker's pledge as being "exactly what Putin wants."
Asia markets rise, except Japan, ahead of US jobs report
TOKYO (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday led by a 5.8% jump in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index as Chinese markets were lifted by speculation that Beijing might begin to ease pandemic restrictions. Tokyo’s Nikkei fell, catching up after Japan’s markets were closed Thursday...
France, Germany press Italy to open ports to 1,000 at sea
MILAN (AP) — France and Germany are asking Italy’s new far-right-led government to grant a safe port to nearly 1,000 people rescued by humanitarian groups in the central Mediterranean, some of whom have been stuck at sea for more than two weeks. Humanitarian groups caring for the rescued...
North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea issued a veiled threat Tuesday to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history," an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. Animosities on...
Former Bank of England chief Mark Carney under fire after claiming Brexit is to blame for rising interest rates as he defends his doom-laden pre-referendum warning - as angry MPs says he's talking 'absolute tosh'
Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney came under fire today after he claimed Brexit was to blame for rising interest rates. The ex-Bank chief, who was in charge at Threadneedle Street between 2013 and 2020, insisted Britain's departure from the EU was a factor in the cost-of-living crisis. The...
Reports say China aiming for less disruptive COVID policies
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese officials are trying to quell an outcry over the death of a 3-year-old boy from a quarantined residential compound that added to public anger at anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes. The boy died at a hospital in Lanzhou of...
Pakistan's ex-PM Khan stable after shooting
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said Friday. Khan's protest march and rallies were peaceful until Thursday afternoon's attack, raising concerns about growing political instability in...
Biden says 'we're gonna free Iran' as protests there go on
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday told supporters “we're gonna free Iran” after audience members appeared to call on him to address the ongoing protests that have spread through that country in the aftermath of the death of a young woman in the custody of its security forces.
Major news media ignoring too much
On Oct. 26, the Wall Street Journal published an opinion entitled, “How China Abuses U.S. Diplomats.” The article describes how diplomats representing the United States have been treated. Among the sources of the Wall Street Journal article is a 97-page memo to the acting chief of the U.S. China mission describing mistreatment of our diplomats. The practices by China directed at our diplomatic personnel were disguised as China’s zero-COVID policy. For the sake of brevity, accusations by our diplomats included: Imprisonment. Thirty diplomats (16 according to the State Department) were imprisoned for weeks in individual rooms; Unsanitary hotels. The quarantined diplomats were forced to stay in two dirty, mold-infested hotels suspected to be owned by the Chinese government. Family Separation. Children older than 14 were separated from their families and placed in rooms by themselves; Ineffective quarantines. Numerous families who tested negative when they arrived tested positive during the 14-day quarantine period and were transported to facilities called fever clinics rather than hospitals; Virtual imprisonment. Fever clinics were small dirty rooms, some of which were shipping containers with doors locked and windows barred; Overdone testing. Arriving diplomats were required to undergo nasal and throat swabs, provide sputum, urine and stool samples and submit to EKG and CT scans; Child abuse. Children were forcibly restrained while being tested with adult size nasal swabs. Some experienced nosebleeds and trauma. Unsanitary conditions. Quarantine facilities lacked soap, toilet paper, towels, laundry service and often potable water. Because food was minimal, many reported notable weight loss. Excessive quarantine. One family spent 69 days in a fever clinic and quarantine facility; No medical care. Diplomats in quarantine were denied urgent medical care. A person with stomach pain was advised to ride it out before he was later (after release from quarantine) diagnosed with appendicitis. These and other violations of basic humanity, diplomatic immunity and international courtesy ended after Ambassador Nicholas Burns arrived in China in March 2022. But our government failed to protect our diplomats from abuse by China over a considerable amount of time before Burns arrived. China should, as a minimum, amend its ways and apologize for these abuses. This should never be permitted to happen again. A final observation: Here is another case of news not being reported by major news media. Zerrin U. Langer Pine Ridge Estates.
AP News Summary at 7:30 a.m. EDT
Ukrainians face nuclear threat with grit and dark humor. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians no longer ask if their country will be hit by Russia with nuclear weapons. They are preparing for it. People casually discuss which city could be the most likely target or what type of weapon might be used. Amid the war and the nuclear fears, many have stocked up with supplies and make elaborate survival plans. Others face it with dark humor. The nuclear threat seems to be on everyone’s mind. It became more pressing after Russia’s repeated unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine is preparing a “dirty bomb” against occupied territory. Kyiv denies the claim and says such warnings are more likely a sign that Moscow is itself preparing such a weapon and blame it on Ukraine.
German factory orders down, underlining recession fears
BERLIN (AP) — German factory orders were down 4% in September compared with the previous month, official figures showed Friday, underlining expectations that Europe's biggest economy is heading into recession. The decline was led by a decline in foreign orders, which dropped 7%. Orders from inside Germany were up...
