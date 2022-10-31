Read full article on original website
KCBD
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries. According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear...
Lubbock Police Give Tips on how to Minimize Vehicle Burglaries
A Lubbock man had to use a gun Monday, October 31, morning to scare off burglars during vehicle burglary. KAMC news reported that a man had to grab his firearm after noticing that his vehicle lights were on around 1:30 a.m.. The victim then confronted the two suspects before firing a shot into the ground running off the two suspects away from the property. The Lubbock Police Department is currently working on minimizing the risk of vehicle burglaries with some small reminders.
fox34.com
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
Warrant reveals murder after gunshots, house fire in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant said William David Boyles was the “suspect” in a murder which left Boyles and three other people dead. Lubbock police officers were called during the early morning hours of October 26 to a home in the 4100 block of 124th Street for gunshots. Officers arrived and found the home […]
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Hobbs Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened near the intersection of West County and Mahan. According to the officials, the man was walking in the roadway and was hit by a passing vehicle.
everythinglubbock.com
1 seriously injured, 6 with moderate injuries in Lubbock crash Thursday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said six people were left with moderate injuries and one with serious injuries after a crash involving an armored bank vehicle at Buddy Holly Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway, around 9:06 a.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department. Initially LPD believed the injuries of six...
Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument
Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
Lubbock Man Seriously Injured After Crashing Into the Rear of a Box Truck
A Lubbock man suffered serious injuries after crashing into the rear of a box truck the evening of Wednesday, November 2nd. The crash happened in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 just after 7:30 p.m. Emergency crews responded for reports of a pickup truck crashing into a box truck.
Lubbock Police explains the difference between a missing endangered child and a runaway
As of Thursday November 3, there were four missing teenagers in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Lubbock Police Department said that these cases are typically runaway situations, as opposed to endangered missing children.
Lubbock man uses gun to defend himself during burglary, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man used a gun to defend himself during a vehicle burglary early Monday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the report, the victim told a Lubbock Police officer that he grabbed a firearm after he noticed his vehicle lights turn on around 1:25 a.m. […]
Second person arrested in 2021 Lubbock murder case
LPD said Adam Villareal, 19, was already at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was served with a murder warrant.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road at around 4:07 a.m.
46-year-old Scott Moore Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Crosby County (Crosby County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Crosby County. The crash happened on FM 193 early Wednesday morning. According to the officials, a man driving a tractor-trailer drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected.
Police report in shots-fired, arson case reveals new details on LPD response
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report acquired by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday morning provided new information on a shots-fired call and arson in the 4100 block of 124th Street in the early morning hours of October 26. Four people lost their lives in the home, according to a previous statement from the Lubbock Police Department. Related […]
Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289
Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
Man accused of hitting and kicking LPD officers while under arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was accused of trying to escape custody more than once while taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to a police report. Justin Eli Casias, 18, was arrested around noon on Saturday, the police report said. He was charged with one count of Robbery, two counts of Assault Against […]
KCBD
LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
KCBD
Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility.
Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?
With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
