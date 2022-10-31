ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries. According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear...
Talk 1340

Lubbock Police Give Tips on how to Minimize Vehicle Burglaries

A Lubbock man had to use a gun Monday, October 31, morning to scare off burglars during vehicle burglary. KAMC news reported that a man had to grab his firearm after noticing that his vehicle lights were on around 1:30 a.m.. The victim then confronted the two suspects before firing a shot into the ground running off the two suspects away from the property. The Lubbock Police Department is currently working on minimizing the risk of vehicle burglaries with some small reminders.
fox34.com

Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
Talk 1340

Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument

Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
KCBD

LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
KCBD

Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility.
Talk 1340

Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?

With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network.

