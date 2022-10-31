A Lubbock man had to use a gun Monday, October 31, morning to scare off burglars during vehicle burglary. KAMC news reported that a man had to grab his firearm after noticing that his vehicle lights were on around 1:30 a.m.. The victim then confronted the two suspects before firing a shot into the ground running off the two suspects away from the property. The Lubbock Police Department is currently working on minimizing the risk of vehicle burglaries with some small reminders.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO