FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Dallas ISD Receiving New Electric School Buses as Part of Infrastructure LawLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Opinion: Got a Problem City Council Says Keep It to Yourself
The people of Dallas vote to elect city councilmembers that will represent their interests in government, and these elected officials are supposedly accountable to the people who elected them. When they fail to do the job they were positioned to do, voters have the right and responsibility to voice their concerns, hold them accountable, and when necessary, remove them from office at the ballot box.
Vagrants Might Be Living in Dallas Storm Drains
A video recently shared online shows a man climbing out of a storm drain in North Dallas’ Jan Mar neighborhood. A few weeks ago, a Jan Mar homeowner was awakened around 3:30 a.m. by her Ring doorbell, alerting her to movement outside her front door. She looked outside and saw a man crawling out of a storm drain on Forest Lane near North Central Expressway.
Magnolia Realty to Open Two North Texas Offices
Magnolia Realty, a Waco-based real estate firm popularized by founders Chip and Joanna Gaines in the hit HGTV reality series Fixer Upper, is set to open two new offices in North Texas. Magnolia will open two new franchise branches in Grapevine and Granbury, marking the firm’s seventh and eighth offices...
Local City Unveils Christmas Tree on Halloween
Christmas has been coming early for decades in Grapevine, Texas. This Halloween around noon, Grapevine began assembling on a lavish Christmas tree even before young children in costumes had gone door-to-door collecting candy from neighbors. Moreover, Santa himself, accompanied by two reindeer, was seen perched atop the local Reilly-Chance Home...
Spreading Kindness One Coffee Cup at a Time
One look at its bright yellow coffee cups, napkins, and signage is an immediate giveaway that La La Land Kind Cafe is not your typical coffee shop. Sure, the Dallas-based company sells a wide variety of organic coffee and tea beverages, but its primary mission is to “normalize kindness.”
Crime Scores Averaging Higher Than Last Year
With 10 months in the books and the end of the year rapidly approaching, law-breaking stat numbers continue to increase. Thus far, the City of Dallas is showing an overall Crime Score increase for the year. From January through October this year, the City of Dallas’ monthly Crime Score (using...
Flashing Lights Installed to Make Dallas Intersection Safer
An uptick in accidents has driven local leaders, police, and residents to celebrate the installation on Sunday of rapid flashing lights at the intersection of Swiss Avenue and North Munger Boulevard, reports NBC DFW. Residents of the historic Swiss Avenue neighborhood in East Dallas say that particular intersection is dangerous...
Buying a House in Dallas at 7% Interest
As interest rates soar over 7%, future Dallas homebuyers must grapple with how this affects their bottom line. Many potential homebuyers may decide to forego buying a house and rent instead of locking into 20-year high prime mortgage rates. Though rates are high at the moment, there are still some...
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 10
With the Texas high school football playoffs starting a little over a week from now, last Friday saw several matchups important to playoff seeding. Below will be recaps of some of the games featuring DFW-area teams ranked in the Texas state high school football rankings:. 6A:. No.3 Duncanville 41, No.13...
DFW Firefighter Chili Cook-Off Serves Savory Memories
The Dallas-Fort Worth community enjoyed some firehouse chili at the Fort Worth Firefighter’s Sixth Annual Chili Cook-off. The cook-off went from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on October 29 at General Worth Square, on 900 Main St. in Fort Worth. The Dallas Express was on hand to taste-test some...
Reducing Speed Could Save Pedestrian Lives, Advocates Suggest
Dallas has recently pushed to make the city more geared for pedestrians after recent cases of pedestrians being killed by cars. Activists suggest that lowering speed limits could help mitigate the issue. Dallas ranked the second highest in traffic fatalities for major cities between 2015 and 2019, according to data...
Local Nonprofit Gifts Students Winter Coats
Fort Worth Elementary School Students recently received 95 coats from a local coat drive. The coat drive was operated by the Junior Woman’s Club of Fort Worth and began on September 11. Members of the club donated 95 coats to Harlean Beal Elementary School. The Junior Woman’s Club was...
Dallas Officers Assisting Driver Struck by Passing Vehicle
Two Dallas police officers helping a driver were injured Sunday when a passing SUV crashed into their police cruiser, reports NBC DFW. The officers were on the Dallas North Tollway on October 30 around 2:15 a.m. trying to assist a driver whose car had stalled in the southbound lanes. A...
UIL Committee Punishes Local ISD’s Basketball Teams
The University Interscholastic League’s (UIL) state executive committee handed down stiff punishments against Duncanville’s high school basketball programs on Monday, stripping the boy’s team of their 2022 state championship and banning the girl’s team from this season’s playoffs. The UIL’s state executive committee also suspended...
Business Leader Worries Dallas’ Minimum Wage Will Be Imposed on Private Sector
(The Center Square) – The city of Dallas raised the minimum wage it pays to its employees to $15.50 an hour in 2021 and in its August budget proposed hiking it to $18 in 2023. Annie Spilman, Texas’ state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, thinks the...
Local City Hosts First Women’s Tennis Association Finals in Texas
For the first time, Texas is hosting the WTA Finals. The tennis tournament began on October 31 and will last until November 7 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The competition, run by the Women’s Tennis Association, showcases the best tennis players from around the world. Eight doubles teams and eight singles players are competing in the 2022 event, according to the Dickies Arena website.
New DISD Superintendent Critiqued for Prior Job Performance
Dallas Independent School District’s (DISD) Board of Trustees hired a familiar face to assume the superintendent post this academic year: Stephanie Elizalde. No stranger to Dallas, Elizalde previously served in several administrative roles at DISD, including chief school officer and director of mathematics in the district’s teaching and learning division.
Thieves Duped by Local Shoe Store Owner
Thieves did not quite get what they were looking for when they broke into Laced Connection, a popular shoe store in Fort Worth, on Friday morning. A surveillance video shows thieves breaking in and grabbing boxes of expensive, in-demand sneakers — or so they thought. In fact, the boxes...
Mary Kay Ash’s Grandson to Assume CEO Role
The grandson of the co-founder of Addison-based cosmetics brand Mark Kay Inc. is set to become the new CEO. Ryan Rogers, Mary Kay’s chief investment officer, grandson of Mary Kay Ash, and son of co-founder Richard R. Rogers, will become the cosmetic giant’s CEO and president on January 1.
Local Veteran Fights to Recover from Traumatic Brain Injury
Elijah Sowerby is a martial arts instructor at the martial arts studio Self Defense for U in Bedford. Yet, he is currently undergoing intensive therapy to recover from a flare-up of a severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) he suffered while in the military in 2014. An unlikely source triggered the...
