Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
A Look at Some Local Weekend Events
In the mood for some Texas BBQ, a rodeo, or perhaps a celebration of Asian pop culture? Well, The Dallas Express has got it covered, as there are several events taking place this weekend across the Metroplex. For starters, the Miller Lite House at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host...
dallasexpress.com
Magnolia Realty to Open Two North Texas Offices
Magnolia Realty, a Waco-based real estate firm popularized by founders Chip and Joanna Gaines in the hit HGTV reality series Fixer Upper, is set to open two new offices in North Texas. Magnolia will open two new franchise branches in Grapevine and Granbury, marking the firm’s seventh and eighth offices...
dallasexpress.com
Vagrants Might Be Living in Dallas Storm Drains
A video recently shared online shows a man climbing out of a storm drain in North Dallas’ Jan Mar neighborhood. A few weeks ago, a Jan Mar homeowner was awakened around 3:30 a.m. by her Ring doorbell, alerting her to movement outside her front door. She looked outside and saw a man crawling out of a storm drain on Forest Lane near North Central Expressway.
dallasexpress.com
Spreading Kindness One Coffee Cup at a Time
One look at its bright yellow coffee cups, napkins, and signage is an immediate giveaway that La La Land Kind Cafe is not your typical coffee shop. Sure, the Dallas-based company sells a wide variety of organic coffee and tea beverages, but its primary mission is to “normalize kindness.”
dallasexpress.com
Creuzot Not Aligned with Dallas Residents on Homelessness
Washington Post criminal justice reporter Tom Jackman sat down with John Creuzot in an interview to discuss the status of crime in Dallas and how the district attorney approaches his job as the chief prosecutor when it comes to issues like homelessness and vagrancy. Jackman opened, “This year murder is...
dallasexpress.com
Race for Local County Judge Continues
The race for county judge continues in Tarrant County in an election that will have a huge impact on the region’s political future. Tarrant County currently stands as the last large county in Texas under Republican leadership. Republican Tim O’Hare is challenged by Democrat Deborah Peoples for the county’s...
dallasexpress.com
City to Review Noise Abatement Program at Dallas Love Field
Dallas is seeking to overview and adopt improvements to its Voluntary Noise Abatement Program, originally introduced to make Dallas Love Field Airport quieter for surrounding residential neighborhoods. The City has not reviewed the program for 30 years, according to the Dallas Observer. Despite the noise abatement measures already in place,...
dallasexpress.com
Jury Awards $21M to Patient in Vegetative State
A Dallas County jury awarded $21.1 million to the family of a man who was left in a vegetative state after surgery to repair his broken leg in 2017. The jury found that providers with U.S. Anesthesia Partners of Texas were negligent during the surgery at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
Local Firefighters Find Body while Extinguishing Blaze
The body of a man was found in a home that caught fire, according to the Plano Fire-Rescue department. Firefighters were called to a house fire at 5 a.m. Monday morning in the 7900 block of Simpkins Drive. Thick black smoke filled the house and pushed out of the front eaves.
dallasexpress.com
Mary Kay Ash’s Grandson to Assume CEO Role
The grandson of the co-founder of Addison-based cosmetics brand Mary Kay Inc. is set to become the new CEO. Ryan Rogers, Mary Kay’s chief investment officer, grandson of Mary Kay Ash, and son of co-founder Richard R. Rogers, will become the cosmetic giant’s CEO and president on January 1.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas County Approves Tax Breaks for NIKE Facility
The Dallas County Commissioners Court has approved $68,000 in annual tax breaks for NIKE as the company is planning a large distribution facility in Wilmer. The court had twice delayed voting on the tax break proposal over concerns regarding a “lack of diversity” within the athletic firm. The...
dallasexpress.com
Stein Claims Mayor Johnson Targeting Him with Speech Rule Changes
Local self-proclaimed provocateur and media personality Alex Stein posted a video to his Instagram account claiming that the City of Dallas is trying to shut down his free speech with its recent consideration of changes to its so-called “open microphone speaker” policy. As reported previously by The Dallas...
dallasexpress.com
Reducing Speed Could Save Pedestrian Lives, Advocates Suggest
Dallas has recently pushed to make the city more geared for pedestrians after recent cases of pedestrians being killed by cars. Activists suggest that lowering speed limits could help mitigate the issue. Dallas ranked the second highest in traffic fatalities for major cities between 2015 and 2019, according to data...
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Got a Problem City Council Says Keep it to Yourself
The people of Dallas vote to elect city council members that will represent their interests in government, and these elected officials are supposedly accountable to the people who elected them. When they fail to do the job they were positioned to do, voters have the right and responsibility to voice their concerns, hold them accountable, and when necessary, remove them from office at the ballot box.
dallasexpress.com
Shortage of Police Cars Making City Less Safe
Dallas is dealing with a critical shortage of emergency vehicles, prompting Mayor Eric Johnson to plea for federal support in a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, as reported by The Dallas Express. The city does not have enough fire trucks, ambulances, and police squad cars, according to the...
dallasexpress.com
Clay Jenkins Allegedly Abused Office to Influence Police Reports
Clay Jenkins was accused of exploiting his position as Dallas County Judge to facilitate taking over the law firm of a dead colleague, according to court documents recently reviewed by The Dallas Express. In 2016, well-known personal injury attorney Brian “The Strong Arm” Loncar died of a cocaine overdose shortly...
dallasexpress.com
More Parents Seek School Vaccine Exemptions
The vaccine exemption rate for North Texas school districts has skyrocketed. The Texas legal code allows parents to request vaccine exemptions for their children for medical contraindications and matters of conscience, which include religious belief. Over the last 10 years, Texas Health and Human Services (THHS) recorded a roughly 200%...
dallasexpress.com
Local Veteran Fights to Recover from Traumatic Brain Injury
Elijah Sowerby is a martial arts instructor at the martial arts studio Self Defense for U in Bedford. Yet, he is currently undergoing intensive therapy to recover from a flare-up of a severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) he suffered while in the military in 2014. An unlikely source triggered the...
dallasexpress.com
Election Spotlight: Dallas County Treasurer’s Race
The Dallas County Treasurer seat is up for election this November. Incumbent Pauline Medrano has served as county treasurer since 2015, having been re-elected to the office in November 2018. She has declined to respond to multiple requests for an interview by The Dallas Express. On her website, Medrano describes...
dallasexpress.com
Early Voting Numbers Lower than 2018
Early voting numbers are down in four major North Texas counties relative to the midterm elections in 2018. Within the first eight days of early voting, Dallas County saw 229,341 voters cast their ballots, as opposed to 331,461 voters within the first eight days of early voting in 2018. Here...
