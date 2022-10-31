Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Makes Perhaps His Wildest Claim Yet About 2020 Election
Yep, the former president's still at it — and he got an enabling boost from the director of the "endlessly debunkable" film "2000 Mules."
Nancy Pelosi did what Donald Trump failed to do on January 6
CNN — Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence don’t see eye to eye on much of anything politically. They are not now, nor have they ever been — even during Pence’s time in Congress – allies or even friends. And yet, on January 6, 2021 –...
Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?
The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
For months, Trump has 'repeatedly' discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his 2024 running mate: journalist
Donald Trump has "repeatedly" discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his running mate, a journalist said. He's been discussing it since February, NYT magazine reporter Robert Draper told the Daily Beast. Trump is considering Greene because of her unflagging loyalty to him, Draper said. Former President Donald Trump has "repeatedly"...
Donald Trump Receives Stark Warning From Ex-Aide About Twitter Return
Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah said Friday that she expects Donald Trump to return to Twitter any day now following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. But Farah explained on ABC’s “The View,” on which she has been a panelist since August, why she believes Trump...
"Trump is losing it on Truth Social": Trump has a lot to say after getting hit with Jan. 6 subpoena
Former President Donald Trump raged on Truth Social over the subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday. Trump responded to the committee's subpoena with a barrage of so-called "truths" and issued a 14-page letter laying out his criticisms of the committee, pushing repeatedly debunked lies about his 2020 election loss. The letter falsely claimed that a majority of American citizens as well as "the entire Republican party" felt that "the Election was Rigged and Stolen."
Trump claims he was told he would beat a Washington-Lincoln presidential ticket ‘by 40 per cent’
Donald Trump has claimed a pollster told him he would beat George Washington and Abraham Lincoln “by 40 per cent” if they teamed up as president and vice president. The former president made the remarks during a speech on Wednesday, citing “famous pollster John McLaughlin”. “He...
Sources Say Trump Will Launch a 2024 Presidential Campaign After Midterm Elections: Report
Donald Trump is reportedly planning to announce his next run for the presidency once the midterm elections have come and gone. The Associated Press reports that aides to the former president are "making quiet preparations for a 2024 presidential campaign" — and that it could come soon after Tuesday's elections, when Trump could "capitalize on expected Republican wins to propel himself toward becoming the front-runner for his party's nomination."
Trump should testify to the Jan. 6 committee because he has 'nothing to hide,' his lawyer says
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump says he should testify before the January 6 committee, saying he has "nothing to hide." Lawyer Alina Habba spoke on Tuesday night to right-wing TV network Newsmax, where host Eric Bolling asked about Trump's options following the subpoena formally issued by the committee on October 21.
Trump 2024 Campaign Prepares For Launch
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to launch a 2024 presidential campaign shortly after the upcoming midterm elections, according to the Associated Press. Trump's aides are reportedly working quietly on preparations for another presidential campaign with expected Republican congressional wins next week, which would allow the former president to propel himself as the front-runner for the party's nomination in 2024.
ValueWalk
Donald Trump: The Great Multi-Tasker
The next two years may be the most consequential in our nation’s history. And you-know-who will very likely occupy center stage for most, if not all of the time. We will somehow either manage to continue being a political democracy – or we won’t. It appears that while most Americans are very concerned about the continued survival of free elections and majority rule.
Fact check: 2020 presidential election results are still valid, Biden is legitimate winner
Court rulings made in Wisconsin, Delaware and Pennsylvania on voting practices only affect elections moving forward, election experts told USA TODAY.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0