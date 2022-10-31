Read full article on original website
High Point Market Fall 2022 Recap: 6 Furniture Design Trends Coming Next Year
The streets of downtown High Point, North Carolina, were bustling last week, as the design community convened at the High Point Market Fall 2022 edition to preview the latest debuts from furniture makers. Featured designers—Alexa Hampton, Corey Damen Jenkins, Mabley Handler, and Benjamin Johnston among them—were on site to share the inspirations behind their latest collaborations, while industry buyers were making the showroom rounds, eager to place their orders for 2023.
This 1930s Spanish Casita in LA Got a Wild and Whimsical Makeover
In an upstairs boudoir of a 1930s Spanish home in Silver Lake sits a chair that once belonged to the set of Big Little Lies. Of course, the theatrical decor isn’t just a coincidence—it’s a subtle hat tip to its actor owners, Barbadian-born Deidrie Henry Dickerman (also a writer and activist) and creative life coach Douglas Dickerman, whose wild and whimsical signature extends well beyond the bedroom seating. “But it wasn’t always this pretty, and finding Faith was the great adventure,” laughs Deidrie.
7 Dark Color Palette Ideas That Won’t Overwhelm Your Space
Move over, light and bright, and let the darkness in. Contrary to what you might think, a dark color palette can liven up your living room rather than weigh it down. Moody colors needn’t feel gloomy, and they can actually ground a space. “Living rooms are the gathering places in most of our homes and a retreat from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives,” says Phillip Thomas, the founder of the eponymous New York–based interior design firm. “Creating spaces that incorporate dark colors and really envelop you is a wonderful way to achieve this goal. The key is to create a balance, a tension that complements the space with the goal you are trying to achieve.”
A Kitchen Shines Again Years After a Reno ‘Fail’
Michael and Gretchen Robbins consider themselves lucky. As a management consultant and a health and wellness coach with three kids, they moved into a nearly century-old home that they think provides the best of suburban-meets-city living. “We can walk to the metro, but we also have a nicely sized yard,...
How to Fold a Fitted Sheet Without Going Crazy
Of all the items stored in a linen closet that require basic folding savvy, knowing how to fold a fitted sheet likely ranks among the hardest. That’s because towels and top sheets for every mattress size have one important thing in common: a flat surface. Fitted sheets, on the other hand, have rounded, bunched elastic corners that make the prospect of folding them seem like an exercise in futility. One false move and you’ve got a wadded mess that looks more like a bundle of fabric than bed sheets. You know you need a folding lesson when putting away a duvet cover seems easier.
How to Build a Birdhouse That Actually Looks Modern
Birdwatching is on the rise, so you might want to learn how to build a birdhouse. According to Geoff LeBaron, director of the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, the pandemic was a catalyst. “People were aching to do something outside and one of the things that they could do, while social distancing, was looking at wildlife and birds,” LeBaron says.
Clever’s Guide to Table Setting Trends Through the Decades
The ritual of table setting is something of a long lost art. So many of us, myself included, are ignorant to the nuances of cooking and plating, forgoing it for the convenience of food delivery. Even so, I’ve found myself noting that nothing satisfies like a well-plated, well-cooked meal—ideally, one I’ve made myself. To offset my food ordering ways, I’ve decided to research all that goes into the ideal tablescape. You read that right, tablescape.
The Ann and Gordon Getty Collection Auction: The Pieces Designers Are Eyeing
The much-anticipated Ann and Gordon Getty Collection is now open for bidding at Christie’s. The exceedingly impressive and seemingly unending collection of treasures has been sundered into 10 sales, sorted by subjects such as “The Art of the Table: Ceramics, Silver, and Table Decorations” and “Indian, Ottoman, Global Works of Art, Jewelry and Textiles,” with closing dates beginning on October 20.
A Designer Turned Her Tumbledown NYC Apartment Into a Minimalist Parisian-Inspired Retreat
Even in the dead of winter, Margaret Costello’s Greenwich Village apartment manages to romance the sunlight. “I think that was one of the things that attracted me to it. I just saw so much potential,” says the New York–based designer and founder of Margaret Costello Interiors and Design Studio. But aside from its sun-kissed interior, the prewar Fifth Avenue apartment—which had been left neglected for 40 years—had little going for it when she purchased it in 2020. “There was a list of faults, including the absence of a foyer, a kitchen the size of a closet, and very limited storage. Not to mention, the bedroom was larger than the living room,” Margaret says. “The only saving grace, then, was the light!”
7 Design-Forward Range Hood Ideas for Your Kitchen
Goodbye, boring kitchen vents: The design world is full of range hood ideas that are anything but basic. Craving something metallic? Cloud-shaped? Bright yellow? By all means, bring it on. The statement range hood is majorly en vogue. Think about it: If you’re putting thought into making sure the kitchen countertops and cabinets go together, why not consider how the range hood will come into play? “The ability to apply different materials to a hood insert has evolved and expanded to multiple material possibilities, thus creating more avenues for creative design,” says Jim Rill, principal of Rill Architects in Bethesda, Maryland.
Recreate the Look of This 150-Square-Foot Midwest Kitchen That Shines With French Flair
An image of a Parisian flat with a beautiful marble fireplace, a simple linen sofa, and antique shutters served as the inspiration for Alessia Zanchi Loffredo’s clients’ kitchen in Winnetka, a storybook suburb outside Chicago. That said, none of those elements are actually in the design. “It was the simplicity of the space, the tone-on-tone palette, and the richness of the materials that clicked,” says the cofounder of reDesign Home.
Jacquelyn Jablonski’s SoHo Loft Will Make You Want to Start Decorating With Orange and Green
Model Jacquelyn Jablonski is a collector, and it shows. Her sunlit SoHo loft, while leaning toward a minimal aesthetic, is a treasure trove of richly layered books, blankets, and furniture she’s picked up around the world in between photoshoots. Also on full display are her favorite colors, but in doses so small that you almost have to look twice to catch. Green and orange, hues she loves to wear, permeate the space. “My home sometimes reminds me of how I dress in a weird way,” notes Jacquelyn. “It’s about different pops of color and quirky elements to it.”
The Private Nightclub of Costa Palmas Shows Off an Immersive Mosaic
When designing for nightlife, Martin Brudnizki explains, it’s not just about setting the mood, “it’s about establishing a powerful sense of place.” The AD100 talent has threaded that nocturnal needle in hot spots around the world, from Annabel’s in London to the Britely in Los Angeles. And now he’s deftly done so at the private nightclub of Costa Palmas, a luxury development on the East Cape of Mexico’s Baja California Sur peninsula. Here he collaborated with the artist Celso to conceive an immersive mosaic, with astrological and zoomorphic motifs inspired by Mexican alebrijes folklore. Notes Brudnizki, “We wanted to create something that had a very strong local identity in terms of color and pattern.” That kaleidoscopic corridor ushers revelers from bar to dance floor to lounge, its star-shaped sconces bouncing light across the glass fragments. Brudnizki calls the effect “almost psychedelic,” comparing it to the hallucinogenic properties of Mexico’s hikuri, or peyote plant. Well, Martin, you’re making us.
The Story Behind T.H. Robsjohn-Gibbings’s Iconic Cocktail Table Design
"American houses have become the rubbish dumps of Europe,” wrote the London-born designer T.H. Robsjohn-Gibbings in Good-bye, Mr. Chippendale, his comical 1944 rant about the unabating Stateside obsession with antiques. He urged the nearly postwar public toward something fresh— not the cold modernism sweeping Europe but a contemporary kind of Americana with roots in pre-Columbian and early Colonial styles.
The Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2023 Is Raspberry Blush
When it came to determining the Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2023, “as much as we love the muted, softer colors, we felt ready to do something a little bit bolder,” says Andrea Magno, the storied paint brand’s color marketing and development director. “We’re just raring to go and turn up the dial on the saturation of color."
This Historic Amsterdam Canal House Gets a Japanese-Inspired Makeover
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the renovation of a historic Amsterdam canal house, architect Dominique Hage had a source of inspiration nearly 6,000 miles away. The founder...
Let Nicole Richie’s Etsy Gift Guide Inspire Your Holiday Shopping
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to holiday spirit, Nicole Richie might be right up there with Mariah Carey. “We go pretty big on Christmas,” the...
The William Morris Ouevre: Why the Once-Radical Designs Continue to Intrigue
A vine weaving through a trellis. A gang of mischievous thrushes stealing strawberries. A scrolling acanthus. These are just a few of the nature-inspired motifs William Morris, the designer, artist, and thinker, conceptualized in the latter half of the 19th century. Today, we might call such odes to the outdoors timeless, but back then, Morris’s attraction to simple, handmade forms, natural adornment, and medieval and neo-Gothic imagery was considered almost radically old fashioned.
Josh & Matt Want Their Home to Be the World’s Best Estate Sale When They're Gone
What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we know—from small-business owners to designers, artists, and actors—to tell us the story behind one of their most prized possessions. Who?. Josh Jessup...
This Modernist Dream House Renovation in Mérida Was Inspired by Local Materials
When my husband and I decided to move to Mérida, the capital of the state of Yucatán in Mexico, we were in search of an adventure. I had lived in New York for 24 years; my husband, Marc Perrotta, for nearly 20. We were happy with our lives and routines. I worked as an editor and writer for various magazines and websites, Marc for different architectural firms. Our weekends revolved around our dog Lily Beth, exploring New York (often on bike), and spending time with friends. Still, the idea that we would simply continue to do the same for another two or three decades left us both a little disheartened.
