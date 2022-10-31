Even in the dead of winter, Margaret Costello’s Greenwich Village apartment manages to romance the sunlight. “I think that was one of the things that attracted me to it. I just saw so much potential,” says the New York–based designer and founder of Margaret Costello Interiors and Design Studio. But aside from its sun-kissed interior, the prewar Fifth Avenue apartment—which had been left neglected for 40 years—had little going for it when she purchased it in 2020. “There was a list of faults, including the absence of a foyer, a kitchen the size of a closet, and very limited storage. Not to mention, the bedroom was larger than the living room,” Margaret says. “The only saving grace, then, was the light!”

