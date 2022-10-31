Read full article on original website
gigharbornow.org
Playoff preview: Peninsula hosts Arlington, Gig Harbor at Kelso
The football regular season concluded last week and that means it’s playoff time for Peninsula and Gig Harbor. The Seahawks (7-2, 6-1 South Sound Conference) finished second in a tough league, losing only to state powerhouses Yelm and Enumclaw. In their final regular-season game, Peninsula beat Timberline on the...
In Focus: Lewis County Hunting Highlights
While the warm weather and lack of moisture may have been a hindrance to Western Washington hunters early this 2022 hunting season, things got hot for the local modern black-tailed deer hunters Halloween weekend. For the hunters that haven’t tagged out yet, there is still late season to look forward...
KOMO News
What's next: Atmospheric river and heavy wind aims for western Washington
WASHINGTON — A fall storm has set up over western Washington and it's expected to bring flooding rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the region starting Thursday night through the weekend. Here's a timeline of what to expect:. Thursday. Heavy rain is widespread across the interior lowlands during...
SportsGrid
Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington Huskies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon State is 8-3-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 60.2 points per game which has been on average 2.8 points over the line for those games. In 16 Home games over the last 2 seasons,...
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths
Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
Timeline: Heavy rain and strong winds could lead to minor flooding, isolated power outages into the weekend
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington, with impacts forecasted to last into the weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. The first weather event is a cold front accompanied by a "strong"...
KXRO.com
WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition
A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
thurstontalk.com
The Marie Bed & Breakfast in Olympia is an Award-Winning Getaway Waiting for You to Discover It
It’s time to discover The Marie Bed & Breakfast in Olympia for yourself! This incredible getaway is located in the heart of west Olympia, perfect for visiting family, birthdays, bachelorette parties or a romantic getaway with easy access to all the restaurants, shopping and events the area has to offer. The Marie won the silver for Most Romantic Getaway and Bronze for Hotel and Lodging in the Best of the South Sound 2022 awards. Discover why this holiday season.
Fatal collision in Auburn when driver leaves roadway, crashes into semitruck
A person is dead in Auburn after the driver of an SUV crashed into a semitruck on Thursday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of the SUV left northbound state Route 167, going over the barrier onto state Route 18. The driver of the SUV was ejected...
KXRO.com
“Kurt Cobain Bridge” to North Aberdeen replacement fully funded at $23.1 Million
The City of Aberdeen has announced that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has selected the Young Street Bridge, formally known as the North Aberdeen Bridge, to receive federal funds under the Federal Local Bridge Program. The city stated that the bridge was originally constructed in 1956 across the...
Rain, wind, and snow storms could be coming to Seattle soon
Batten down the hatches, the storms are coming. The National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting Thursday morning that storms are moving into the Pacific Northwest that will “bring strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures.”. KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer wrote in his...
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
Lake County News
Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days
ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
KXRO.com
Heavy rain & wind, and even snow possible over the weekend
The first moderate to strong Atmospheric River of the season will impact the region this evening through through Saturday morning. The National Weather Service tells KXRO that heavy rain will result in rapidly rising rivers across western Washington. Rain is expected to increase today and continue through Saturday, with between...
KING-5
Flash flood watch near burn scar area
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar until Monday evening. A Flood Warning is also in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County.
MyNorthwest.com
‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009
It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
nwpb.org
New airport proposal for Pierce and Thurston counties met with opposition
Southeast of the Puget Sound, in rural Pierce and Thurston counties, there’s lots of open land. It’s the home of the Nisqually River watershed and some of the last remaining prairie ecosystems in the state. The Nisqually Indian Tribe manages 90 miles of land, from Mount Rainier to...
An RV moved into our neighborhood and its owner is trespassing in neighbors' yards. Does anyone have advice?
An RV encampment moved in next to us last week and I’ve seen the owner/resident going into peoples’ yards. This evening I saw him quickly walking out of the backyard of a neighbor’s house who wasn’t home, then beeline to his RV.
