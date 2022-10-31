Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
3 Arrested in Florida Weeks After Georgia Jail Breakout
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two escapees from a Georgia jail and a girlfriend wanted for aiding their breakout have been arrested in Florida's capital city. WCTV-TV reported that John Mincey, Meahki Carter and Ezreyah Bragdon were all taken into custody Wednesday in Tallahassee. Mincey, 30, and Carter, 18, are...
The Battlegrounds: Oregon Governor
Democratic nominee: Former House Speaker Tina Kotek. Republican nominee: Former state House Minority Leader Christine Drazan. Independent candidate: Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. Oregon is a state that generally votes Democratic, but with the unpopularity of term-limited Democratic incumbent Kate Brown, this contest has become unexpectedly wide open. It’s a...
Cash for Colonoscopies: Colorado Tries to Lower Health Costs Through Incentives
State employees in Colorado are being asked to be better consumers when shopping for health care services. And if they choose lower-cost and higher-quality providers, they could get a check in the mail for a portion of the savings. [. READ:. Health Care, Education, Food Service: A Data Snapshot of...
Federal Agencies Investigating Fatal Plane Crash in Kentucky
HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — Federal officials were on their way to the site of a fatal plane crash in Kentucky on Thursday. The plane crashed south of the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police said. Callers reported hearing a loud noise in that vicinity around 10...
Evacuations ordered in Louisiana parish as train derailment causes acid leak
Evacuations have been issued for a small Louisiana parish where thousands of galloons of hydrochloric acid were spilled as a result of a train derailment on Wednesday afternoon.
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Topeka Capital=Journal. October 28, 2022. Editorial: Kansas children need all those invested in their education rowing the same direction. Test scores show Kansas students are falling behind. This is almost solely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Rafael Garcia reports Kansas dropping to some of its lowest scores...
