It's a new day. That's the message that University of Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne can share now. Thursday's ruling from the IARP dished out a few minor penalties, but none that will withhold the team from participating in the NCAA tournament nor take any scholarships away. This final decision, five years in the making, provided a green light for Payne to move forward. It certainly closes a dark period for a tradition-filled program.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO