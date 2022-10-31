Read full article on original website
Kenny Payne: IARP ruling allows Louisville to 'start new'
It's a new day. That's the message that University of Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne can share now. Thursday's ruling from the IARP dished out a few minor penalties, but none that will withhold the team from participating in the NCAA tournament nor take any scholarships away. This final decision, five years in the making, provided a green light for Payne to move forward. It certainly closes a dark period for a tradition-filled program.
Gallery: Louisville v Chaminade exhibition
Senior point guard El Ellis scored 28 points to lead Louisville to an 80-73 exhibition win over Chaminade at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday evening. The win is a step in the right direction following the prior exhibition loss to Lenoir-Rhyne. “The first thing I want to say about...
Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale
LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
El Ellis scores 28 as Louisville holds off Chaminade in exhibition
Louisville played its second exhibition of the new season on Thursday night and it needed all 40 minutes to finally dispatch Division II opponent Chaminade 80-73. El Ellis led all scorers with 28 points, while also grabbing six rebounds and handing out five assists. Jae’Lyn Withers added 17 points and...
Louisville coach Kenny Payne sees "an improvement" in win over Chaminade
No, it still wasn't picture-perfect. In fact, it was far from perfect but University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne was glad to see his team pick up a win and take a step in the right direction on Thursday night in the KFC Yum Center after an 80-73 decision over Chaminade in the second exhibition game of the season.
TRANSCRIPT: Everything Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after win over Chaminade
The University of Louisville basketball team won its second exhibition game of the preseason, beating Chaminade 80-73 on Thursday night at the KFC Yum Center. El Ellis had 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Jae'Lyn Withers added 17 points and nine rebounds, JJ Traynor came off the bench to chip in 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals in the victory.
Rutgers Basketball names team captains
Rutgers basketball has named three team captains heading into the 2022-23 season with tip-off just five days away. Tonight, a trip of upperclassmen were announced with the captain distinction. Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi now share the captain title. It is the first time any of these three...
