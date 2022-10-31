ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Kenny Payne: IARP ruling allows Louisville to 'start new'

It's a new day. That's the message that University of Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne can share now. Thursday's ruling from the IARP dished out a few minor penalties, but none that will withhold the team from participating in the NCAA tournament nor take any scholarships away. This final decision, five years in the making, provided a green light for Payne to move forward. It certainly closes a dark period for a tradition-filled program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Gallery: Louisville v Chaminade exhibition

Senior point guard El Ellis scored 28 points to lead Louisville to an 80-73 exhibition win over Chaminade at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday evening. The win is a step in the right direction following the prior exhibition loss to Lenoir-Rhyne. “The first thing I want to say about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale

LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
FRANKFORT, KY
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: Everything Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after win over Chaminade

The University of Louisville basketball team won its second exhibition game of the preseason, beating Chaminade 80-73 on Thursday night at the KFC Yum Center. El Ellis had 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Jae'Lyn Withers added 17 points and nine rebounds, JJ Traynor came off the bench to chip in 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals in the victory.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Rutgers Basketball names team captains

Rutgers basketball has named three team captains heading into the 2022-23 season with tip-off just five days away. Tonight, a trip of upperclassmen were announced with the captain distinction. Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi now share the captain title. It is the first time any of these three...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

