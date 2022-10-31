While the Big 3 stock market indexes are all falling at at least 0.5%, readings of exchange data suggest the market of stocks is actually rising. The number of advancing stocks are outnumbering decliners by 1,804 to 1,077 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and by 2,220 to 1,658 on the Nasdaq exchange. And volume in advancing stocks makes up 67.9% of total volume on the Big Board and 54.9% of total volume on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 148 points, or 0.5, the S&P 500 is shedding 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite is losing 0.6%. More in line with the market internals, the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization companies is up 0.2%

3 DAYS AGO