PBF Energy Insider Trades Send a Signal

John C Barone, Principal Accounting Officer at PBF Energy PBF, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy. The total transaction amounted to $1,493,937.
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fall, but bullish internals suggest the market of stocks is rising

While the Big 3 stock market indexes are all falling at at least 0.5%, readings of exchange data suggest the market of stocks is actually rising. The number of advancing stocks are outnumbering decliners by 1,804 to 1,077 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and by 2,220 to 1,658 on the Nasdaq exchange. And volume in advancing stocks makes up 67.9% of total volume on the Big Board and 54.9% of total volume on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 148 points, or 0.5, the S&P 500 is shedding 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite is losing 0.6%. More in line with the market internals, the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization companies is up 0.2%
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Investors moved quickly Friday to secure Series I bonds with an annualized 9.62% rate before the U.S. Treasury announced a new rate Tuesday. Starting Nov. 1, Series I savings bonds will earn a composite rate of 6.89%. This rate will reflect on bonds issued from now until April 30, 2023. The interest rate is a combination of a fixed annual rate and an inflation rate that is adjusted every six months. Saving bond rates will next be set on May 1, 2023.
Uber shares soar after company loses a ton of money

One of the most significant innovations of the tech industry has been planting the idea in investors’ minds that a company can lose buckets of cash and still be deemed a success. Ride-share giant Uber is the latest Silicon Valley wunderkind to prove that correct. The company lost $1.2...
U.S. Homes Could Lose a Fifth of Their Value Next Year

Renowned Wall Street economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts the U.S. housing market could see prices fall as much as 20% in 2023 amid climbing mortgage rates. Shepherdson expects “home sales to keep falling until early next year. By that point, sales will have fallen to the incompressible minimum...
Troop rallies retail investors to get out the proxy vote

It’s a classic David-and-Goliath battle, though, as retail investors typically don’t stand a chance in organizing around their interests when they are going up against the behemoth fund managers that tend to hold the majority of shares in large, public companies through indexes. Troop, a New York-based startup,...
Uber CEO Says Post-Pandemic Pickup in Prices Set to Last

(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc.’s elevated ride-share prices may be here to stay, according to Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi. “I don’t think prices are going to go down to pre-pandemic levels but we have seen pricing ease,” Khosrowshahi said in a Bloomberg Television interview discussing the ride-hailing giant’s third-quarter results.
