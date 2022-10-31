Read full article on original website
PBF Energy Insider Trades Send a Signal
John C Barone, Principal Accounting Officer at PBF Energy PBF, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy. The total transaction amounted to $1,493,937.
Amazon's Market Capitalization Drops to Over $900 Billion — the First Time It's Been Below $1 Trillion Since April 2020
Although the e-commerce giant's stock jumped about 93% from April 2020 to November 2021, last week's less-than-ideal earnings report has caused Amazon's market value to sink.
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fall, but bullish internals suggest the market of stocks is rising
While the Big 3 stock market indexes are all falling at at least 0.5%, readings of exchange data suggest the market of stocks is actually rising. The number of advancing stocks are outnumbering decliners by 1,804 to 1,077 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and by 2,220 to 1,658 on the Nasdaq exchange. And volume in advancing stocks makes up 67.9% of total volume on the Big Board and 54.9% of total volume on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 148 points, or 0.5, the S&P 500 is shedding 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite is losing 0.6%. More in line with the market internals, the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization companies is up 0.2%
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Investors moved quickly Friday to secure Series I bonds with an annualized 9.62% rate before the U.S. Treasury announced a new rate Tuesday. Starting Nov. 1, Series I savings bonds will earn a composite rate of 6.89%. This rate will reflect on bonds issued from now until April 30, 2023. The interest rate is a combination of a fixed annual rate and an inflation rate that is adjusted every six months. Saving bond rates will next be set on May 1, 2023.
Uber shares soar after company loses a ton of money
One of the most significant innovations of the tech industry has been planting the idea in investors’ minds that a company can lose buckets of cash and still be deemed a success. Ride-share giant Uber is the latest Silicon Valley wunderkind to prove that correct. The company lost $1.2...
U.S. Homes Could Lose a Fifth of Their Value Next Year
Renowned Wall Street economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts the U.S. housing market could see prices fall as much as 20% in 2023 amid climbing mortgage rates. Shepherdson expects “home sales to keep falling until early next year. By that point, sales will have fallen to the incompressible minimum...
Dow ends 500 points lower, Nasdaq falls 3.4% after Fed raises rates, Powell signals terminal interest rate will be higher than expected
U.S. stock indexes finished a volatile session with losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced the fourth straight jumbo increase in its benchmark interest rate and hinted at a potential slowdown in its effort to tighten monetary policy to bring down inflation. However, Powell said in his press conference...
Troop rallies retail investors to get out the proxy vote
It’s a classic David-and-Goliath battle, though, as retail investors typically don’t stand a chance in organizing around their interests when they are going up against the behemoth fund managers that tend to hold the majority of shares in large, public companies through indexes. Troop, a New York-based startup,...
There are finally more cars to buy — but there's a new reason Americans can't afford them
With more cars to choose from on dealership lots, things are getting a bit easier for US consumers after years of chaos in the auto market. But climbing interest rates are throwing a wrench in the cogs. According to Edmunds, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on new-vehicle loans rose...
Uber CEO Says Post-Pandemic Pickup in Prices Set to Last
(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc.’s elevated ride-share prices may be here to stay, according to Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi. “I don’t think prices are going to go down to pre-pandemic levels but we have seen pricing ease,” Khosrowshahi said in a Bloomberg Television interview discussing the ride-hailing giant’s third-quarter results.
