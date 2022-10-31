ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

NCAA Football: Syracuse at Connecticut

By David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Syp8e_0itbxxAB00

Sep 10, 2022; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Garrett Williams (8) reacts after a play against the Connecticut Huskies in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse struggles, squeezes past Southern New Hampshire in exhibition (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse played its final exhibition game of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Division II Southern New Hampshire was the opponent. The game went about how you might have expected it to go in the first half: SU led by 20 midway through the first 20 minutes. Then Syracuse sort of flattened out.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

5 takeaways from Syracuse’s 72-58 win over USNH

Syracuse defeated Southern New Hampshire 72-58 on Tuesday evening in the Orange’s final exhibition matchup. Here are five takeaways from the game:. USNH is an undersized team compared to the Orange. The Penmen’s tallest players are 6-foot-7 Ryan Layman and Preston Santos. Jesse Edwards, at 6-11, 230 pounds, towered over the two, and it showed. Edwards powered his way to 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks in just 22 minutes, having little issues scoring inside.
SYRACUSE, NY
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Syracuse, NY

The city of Syracuse has a deep-rooted history in the beer brewing industry dating back to the 19th and early 20th century, as it is home to some of the largest breweries in Central New York and surrounded by hops-producing farms that dominated the domestic market for decades. Though many...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame honors 3 inductees

FULTON — The Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame celebrated its 60th induction ceremony by welcoming three outstanding bowlers and terrific people. This year’s inductees were Jay Sims, Thomas “Homer” Himes, and Sam Froio. The ceremony was held Saturday night at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle

(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Micron hires Syracuse University student as its first veteran intern

Micron has already made its first intern hire from Syracuse University’s veteran community. Savion Pollard spent eight years in the U.S. Navy. He served as a nuclear electronics technician on nuclear submarines and also assisted with training other sailors. He is a New York City native and is currently working toward earning and electrical engineering degree.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Winning Lottery ticket sold in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York Lottery announced that a winning TAKE 5 MIDDAY ticket was soldat WEGMANS #01 located on 7519 Oswego Rd. in Liverpool on November 1. According to the NY Lottery, TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
527
Followers
2K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy