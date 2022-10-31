NCAA Football: Syracuse at Connecticut

Syracuse defeated Southern New Hampshire 72-58 on Tuesday evening in the Orange’s final exhibition matchup. Here are five takeaways from the game:. USNH is an undersized team compared to the Orange. The Penmen’s tallest players are 6-foot-7 Ryan Layman and Preston Santos. Jesse Edwards, at 6-11, 230 pounds, towered over the two, and it showed. Edwards powered his way to 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks in just 22 minutes, having little issues scoring inside.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO