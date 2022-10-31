NCAA Football: Syracuse at Connecticut

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Our Syracuse basketball predictions: Will Orange return to NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022-23 Syracuse basketball season is scheduled to get underway Monday night vs. Lehigh. That means it’s time for our staff predictions.
Syracuse makes the cut for first round of College Football Playoff rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — The College Football Playoff Selection Committee announced its first Top 25 rankings of the 2022 season Tuesday night live on ESPN. Syracuse football, the No. 22 team in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, landed at No. 20 in the CFP rankings. The first four teams, in order, are Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson.
Syracuse’s centers: Jesse Edwards is the starter, but ‘those other two guys better be ready’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Jesse Edwards wasn’t ready to be Syracuse’s emergency center. Now, the 6-foot-11 senior from the Netherlands makes the center position one of the most reliable for Syracuse as the Orange enters the 2022-23 season.
Syracuse struggles, squeezes past Southern New Hampshire in exhibition (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse played its final exhibition game of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Division II Southern New Hampshire was the opponent. The game went about how you might have expected it to go in the first half: SU led by 20 midway through the first 20 minutes. Then Syracuse sort of flattened out.
sujuiceonline.com
5 takeaways from Syracuse’s 72-58 win over USNH
Syracuse defeated Southern New Hampshire 72-58 on Tuesday evening in the Orange’s final exhibition matchup. Here are five takeaways from the game:. USNH is an undersized team compared to the Orange. The Penmen’s tallest players are 6-foot-7 Ryan Layman and Preston Santos. Jesse Edwards, at 6-11, 230 pounds, towered over the two, and it showed. Edwards powered his way to 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks in just 22 minutes, having little issues scoring inside.
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following exhibition with over SNHU
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team closed exhibition play on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome, racing past SNHU 72-58. Joe Girard III led the way for the Orange with 15 points. Jesse Edwards added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. 11 different players scored for SU in the win. […]
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Syracuse, NY
The city of Syracuse has a deep-rooted history in the beer brewing industry dating back to the 19th and early 20th century, as it is home to some of the largest breweries in Central New York and surrounded by hops-producing farms that dominated the domestic market for decades. Though many...
How to stream Syracuse basketball’s full 2022-23 season: Schedule, TV channels, live stream
The Syracuse University basketball team will host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, September 7 to open the 2022-23 basketball season, which includes 31 games scheduled through the beginning of March. That includes 18 home games at the JMA Wireless Dome, including big rivalries and...
localsyr.com
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded...
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame honors 3 inductees
FULTON — The Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame celebrated its 60th induction ceremony by welcoming three outstanding bowlers and terrific people. This year’s inductees were Jay Sims, Thomas “Homer” Himes, and Sam Froio. The ceremony was held Saturday night at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
Enjoying the warmth? 60 years ago this week, Syracuse was digging out from a freak snow storm
Central and Upstate New York continues to bask in the warmest early November weather seen in the region’s recorded history. Average high temperatures through this weekend will continue to be in the 60s, maybe over 70 on Saturday, more than 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
We beat a CNY’s pub inferno wing challenge ... well, sort of
Syracuse, N.Y. — Food challenges are pointless. To compete, you either must eat or drink way too much in too little time, or you try to consume something obnoxiously distasteful. And what do you get out of it if you “win” other than bad case of indigestion? A T-shirt?...
Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in Utica; jackpot now $1.2B (see smaller prizes won in NY)
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.2 billion, the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, after no one matched all six winning numbers in last night’s drawing. But there are still some smaller winners with something to celebrate, including a ticket sold in Central New York worth $2 million.
localsyr.com
National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle
(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
Two traffic stops lead to foot chases in Syracuse, four arrested on weapons charges
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were arrested Wednesday night after two traffic stops in Syracuse led to foot chases with the officers, deputies said. Around 6 p.m., deputies stopped a car in the 500 block of Park Street with invalid license plates, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
waer.org
Micron hires Syracuse University student as its first veteran intern
Micron has already made its first intern hire from Syracuse University’s veteran community. Savion Pollard spent eight years in the U.S. Navy. He served as a nuclear electronics technician on nuclear submarines and also assisted with training other sailors. He is a New York City native and is currently working toward earning and electrical engineering degree.
Upstate University Hospital insurance dispute could disrupt care for 20,000 patients
Syracuse, N.Y. – Health insurer UnitedHealthcare says a contract dispute with SUNY Upstate University Hospital could potentially disrupt care for about 20,000 Upstate patients in the Syracuse area. Upstate’s contract with UnitedHealthcare expires Dec. 31. If the insurer and hospital don’t reach a contract agreement by then, Upstate patients...
localsyr.com
Winning Lottery ticket sold in Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York Lottery announced that a winning TAKE 5 MIDDAY ticket was soldat WEGMANS #01 located on 7519 Oswego Rd. in Liverpool on November 1. According to the NY Lottery, TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold at CNY Wegmans, 2 Mega Millions Winners at Same Store
6-14-18-25-27 The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans in Onondaga County located on Oswego Road in Liverpool. It is worth $20,611.50. There were two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York for the Tuesday, November 1 drawing, and both came from the same store in Long Island. The...
Ashe Post & Times
West Jefferson, NC
527
Followers
2K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/
Comments / 0