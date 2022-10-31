Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clayton News Daily
Saints Coach Says Andy Dalton ‘Will Be the Starter Moving Forward’
After Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has started the last five games, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that the team is planning to make him the starter from now on. “Andy’s starting, and if we continue to play like we have on offense, which is what our expectation is ... Andy will be the starter moving forward,” Allen said, via ESPN. “It’s his show to run right now, and we’ll see how that goes.”
Clayton News Daily
Ray Guy, only NFL punter in Hall of Fame, dies after long illness
Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi, announced his passing. The university said he was 73, though several other sources list him as 72. At Southern Miss (1970-72), Guy also played defensive back....
Clayton News Daily
Texans’ Brandin Cooks to Miss Game Thursday After Going Untraded, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is not expected to play on Thursday night against the Eagles, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder. Cooks has missed practice this week due to personal reasons as the team fielded trade calls for their veteran wide...
Clayton News Daily
Michael Thomas Expected to Be Out for Season, Saints’ Allen Says
Coming off their most impressive victory of the season, the Saints will have to proceed toward the second half of their schedule without one of their big-name offensive playmakers. Wide receiver undefined will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a dislocated second toe, Saints coach Dennis Allen announced...
Clayton News Daily
Panthers’ Brian Burns Reveals He Did Not Want to Be Traded
Brian Burns’s name was one that had been floating around the league prior to the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. However, as the league’s trade deadline came and departed, Burns remained in a Panthers’ uniform. While it appeared that another team might land the talents of the 2021 Pro Bowler, Burns never allowed himself to get bogged down on a future that did not include Carolina in it.
Clayton News Daily
Rams Coordinators Open Up About Cam Akers’s Situation
The NFL trade deadline arrives with a flurry of moves on Tuesday, but one of the most notable players who wasn’t traded was Rams running back Cam Akers. The third-year player returned to practice on Thursday after missing the last couple weeks as he was “working on some things.” He reportedly butted heads with coach Sean McVay over “philosophical and football-related differences.”
Clayton News Daily
Week 9 Rankings: Quarterbacks
It's time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let's look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We're down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.
Comments / 0