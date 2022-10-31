Read full article on original website
topshelfmusicmag.com
Punk in the Park 2022 is coming to Orange County
Attention all punk fanatics — Punk in the Park is almost upon us! This Saturday and Sunday, on November 5th and 6th, the greatest punk music festival on the west coast will take place once again at Oak Canyon Park in the heart of Orange County, California. Brew Ha Ha Productions presents an epic two days of music, beer and mosh pits! Unfortunately for all you last-minute ticket buyers, Saturday is already sold out, but don’t let that get you down — there are still some tickets available for two-day packages and Sunday!
Everyone wants a piece of Creative Cakery this Holiday Season
The bundt cakes are made fresh daily, with seven main cake flavors, plus seasonal varieties and come topped with Creative Cakery’s signature cream cheese frosting. The post Everyone wants a piece of Creative Cakery this Holiday Season appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Here are 21 Things to do in November in Los Angeles
The year might be winding down, but the holiday season is just getting started. Here are 17 things to do in November in Los Angeles that will have you wishing the month was longer!
lacar.com
Cars and Coffee Springs Up in San Gabriel
The brainchild of Dr. Felix Nunez, a local resident, Cars and Coffee San Gabriel started at 7:00AM and drew a nice handful of cars. Dr. Nunez commented on the reason for the event: “We want to bring neighbors, community members, together.” Of course the event, which will be repeated the last Saturday of every month, welcomes one and all from anywhere you might be. The next event is the last Saturday of November, the 26th. The gathered crowd talked Felix into starting at 7:30 on that day. The parking lot is at the corner of Mission and Las Tunas in San Gabriel. Look up “Paris Baguette San Gabriel” for the exact spot.
orangecountytribune.com
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
cottagesgardens.com
The Insta-Famous ‘Blanco Bungalow’ in California Lists for Just Under $1M
If this stucco Long Beach home looks familiar to you, it might be because it has a following of 44,500 Instagram followers. The circa-1920s Spanish-style bungalow has been caringly restored over the years, all of which has been documented on the property’s Instagram page. The owners are now looking to sell their labor of love, The Blanco Bungalow, for $999,000—down from its original $1.1 million price tag.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Piece of Knott’s Comes to Glendale
The Museum of Neon Art has acquired a big piece of history from America’s first theme park. The neon spectacular is a double-sided capital K for Knott’s Berry Farm that features serifs and a sweeping curve. It is 20-feet tall with a base measuring 10 feet by 12 feet, and was animated to fill with yellow neon row-by-row. The illuminated K logo was erected during America’s bicentennial in 1976 and sat high atop the Sky Tower and the park’s Sky Jump parachute thrill ride. The beacon was a landmark in Orange County and was aimed specifically toward drivers approaching Knott’s on the eastbound 91 Freeway. The sign was inaugurated with the debut of the Roaring ’20s Airfield.
KTLA.com
Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall
Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
Deadly Korean Stampede's Impact Felt On Halloween In LA's Koreatown
This tragedy has touched local Koreans, as well as other community members, while putting a damper on local Halloween celebrations.
In-N-Out announces 75th Anniversary festival at Pomona Raceway
Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is gearing up to celebrate its 75th birthday with a massive public “shindig.” The “75th Anniversary Festival” was announced by In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder in a video posted to the company’s website on Tuesday. The celebration takes place at the Pomona Raceway on Oct. 22, 2023, almost one year away […]
longbeachlocalnews.com
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Patients Trick-or-Treat “Hospital Style” to Not Miss Out on Big Day
LONG BEACH, CA – On Monday, Oct. 31, MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach hosted a trick-or-treat event “hospital-style” for its patients so they wouldn’t miss out on this fun Halloween tradition. Miller Children’s & Women’s employees and members of the Long Beach Fire Department helped patients fill up their gift bags with Halloween themed gifts and toys.
Caught on video: Man uses sleight of hand, pockets $1,900 during cash purchase in Irvine
Police are searching for a man captured on video scamming an Orange County business out of money during a cash purchase.
foxla.com
Falling cell phone hits girl in face while on Six Flags roller coaster; 2nd incident in 2 months
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A family is asking for answers after their 9-year-old daughter was struck in the face by a flying cell phone while riding the new Wonder Woman rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain earlier this year. The incident happened over the summer on Aug. 2. Emily Kreisberg,...
dailytitan.com
Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out
The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
Police Searching For Teen Last Seen Halloween Night
The LAPD is looking for 18-year-old Andrew Wright, last seen on Halloween night.
Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike
After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
How to survive a crowd crush: Anaheim FD deputy chief shares expert tips to know during crowd surge
We've seen deadly crowd surges happen at soccer games, concerts and other large events like the Halloween festival in South Korea. So how do you survive a crowd surge? Anaheim Fire Department's deputy chief shared expert advice you should know.
Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County
We suggest some of the best examples of all shapes, sizes, and origins of your favorite carb treats. The post Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
Police, Inglewood residents on lookout for man breaking into homes
Inglewood residents are on the lookout for a man who is breaking into homes in the middle of the day. Ring video obtained by CBSLA shows how the male suspect breaks into homes. First, he knocks on the doors to see if anyone is home. If no one answers, he then breaks a window and enters in that way. Jose Bracamontes told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that on Tuesday, the suspect got into his house on West Buckthorn Street and spent an hour inside before walking out with his safe. He stole Bracamontes' safe with the help of another suspect, who was waiting...
