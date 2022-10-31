Read full article on original website
‘It happens year-round’: How to avoid car burglaries in Lubbock
What are criminals looking for during vehicle burglaries? Lieutenant Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department explained what is recommended to avoid becoming a victim of the crime.
Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police
A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
Lubbock Police Give Tips on how to Minimize Vehicle Burglaries
A Lubbock man had to use a gun Monday, October 31, morning to scare off burglars during vehicle burglary. KAMC news reported that a man had to grab his firearm after noticing that his vehicle lights were on around 1:30 a.m.. The victim then confronted the two suspects before firing a shot into the ground running off the two suspects away from the property. The Lubbock Police Department is currently working on minimizing the risk of vehicle burglaries with some small reminders.
Shots fired after man points ‘sawed-off shotgun’ at girlfriend, LPD report said
Shots were fired after a man pointed a "sawed-off shotgun" at his girlfriend during an argument early Saturday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Warrant reveals murder after gunshots, house fire in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant said William David Boyles was the “suspect” in a murder which left Boyles and three other people dead. Lubbock police officers were called during the early morning hours of October 26 to a home in the 4100 block of 124th Street for gunshots. Officers arrived and found the home […]
LPD reveals name, new details in crash with box truck in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Thursday provided an update on a Wednesday evening crash that left one person with serious injuries. According to a press release, police were called at 7:31 p.m. to the west bound access lanes near the 4900 block of South Loop 289. Police said Anthony Deleon, 30, was […]
1 seriously injured, 6 with moderate injuries in Lubbock crash Thursday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said six people were left with moderate injuries and one with serious injuries after a crash involving an armored bank vehicle at Buddy Holly Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway, around 9:06 a.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department. Initially LPD believed the injuries of six...
Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument
Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
Lubbock Man Seriously Injured After Crashing Into the Rear of a Box Truck
A Lubbock man suffered serious injuries after crashing into the rear of a box truck the evening of Wednesday, November 2nd. The crash happened in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 just after 7:30 p.m. Emergency crews responded for reports of a pickup truck crashing into a box truck.
One seriously hurt, crash with box truck and pickup truck in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a crash near South Loop 289 and Slide Road on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 7:31 p.m. The crash was between a box truck and a pickup truck, according to police. One person was taken to University […]
Lubbock Police explains the difference between a missing endangered child and a runaway
As of Thursday November 3, there were four missing teenagers in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Lubbock Police Department said that these cases are typically runaway situations, as opposed to endangered missing children.
Lubbock man uses gun to defend himself during burglary, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man used a gun to defend himself during a vehicle burglary early Monday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the report, the victim told a Lubbock Police officer that he grabbed a firearm after he noticed his vehicle lights turn on around 1:25 a.m. […]
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road at around 4:07 a.m.
Thursday morning top stories: Pickup truck driver injured in major crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Second suspect in custody for September 2021 murder. Police made a second arrest in the drive-by shooting death of Dominigo Sirir. 19-year-old Adam Villarreal is charged with murder along with Catelyn Pina who surrendered to police last month. Details here: Second suspect in...
A Second Arrest has Been Made in Connection to a 2021 Murder
A second suspect in connection to a murder case from 2021 has been issued a warrant while already in custody. The Lubbock Police Department issued a statement in regards to the arrest of 19-year-old Adam Villarreal. Villarreal was arrested back on April 5th of this year and was served a...
Police report in shots-fired, arson case reveals new details on LPD response
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report acquired by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday morning provided new information on a shots-fired call and arson in the 4100 block of 124th Street in the early morning hours of October 26. Four people lost their lives in the home, according to a previous statement from the Lubbock Police Department. Related […]
A Lubbock man Caused Police to try Calm Him Down During Transport
A Lubbock teenager tried escaping police custody multiple times over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on Saturday, October 29, after reports of an altercation. KAMC news reported that 18-year-old Justin Eli Casias was in an argument with his girlfriend and had taken possession of her father's wallet.
Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289
Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.
