Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police

A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Police Give Tips on how to Minimize Vehicle Burglaries

A Lubbock man had to use a gun Monday, October 31, morning to scare off burglars during vehicle burglary. KAMC news reported that a man had to grab his firearm after noticing that his vehicle lights were on around 1:30 a.m.. The victim then confronted the two suspects before firing a shot into the ground running off the two suspects away from the property. The Lubbock Police Department is currently working on minimizing the risk of vehicle burglaries with some small reminders.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument

Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Pickup truck driver injured in major crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Second suspect in custody for September 2021 murder. Police made a second arrest in the drive-by shooting death of Dominigo Sirir. 19-year-old Adam Villarreal is charged with murder along with Catelyn Pina who surrendered to police last month. Details here: Second suspect in...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
