There are lots of things to give thanks for this month, including some interesting classical music forays. Offerings from Lyric Fest, the Crossing, and Curtis Opera Theatre highlight the month. Additionally, thanks to very active American Guild of Organists chapters, our region is home to wonderful organists who concertize frequently, to the delight of area audiences. But aficionados of the “king of instruments” have two special treats this month, with performances by Peter Richard Conte and Nathan Laube.

PARIS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO