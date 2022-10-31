Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Local Security Policy in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Local Security Policy is a powerful tool that lets you control various security settings on your Windows 11 computer. But do you know how to access this utility?
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Excel if It Freezes When You Copy and Paste: 9 Ways
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Microsoft designed Excel to save you time by using templates, creating patterns, and organizing data. So, there’s nothing more annoying and time-wasting than Excel freezing when you copy and paste new data into your spreadsheet.
makeuseof.com
How to Clone and Run an Angular App on Your Machine
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Angular is a robust JavaScript framework for building single-page applications. Google developed the software and maintains it alongside worldwide contributors. Like React, you can use Angular to create...
makeuseof.com
How to Force Linux Users to Change Password at Next Login
Linux users must change their passwords from time to time to keep their accounts secure. And as a system administrator, it's your responsibility to nudge them if they forget to change the password and continue using it for a long time. On Linux, user passwords are set to expire after...
makeuseof.com
6 Reasons You Should Use Chrome Over Safari on Your Mac
There are a variety of different browsers that you can use on your Mac, such as Firefox, Edge, Safari, and Chrome. With so many options, it can be hard to choose which one best suits your needs. Safari is among the most commonly used browsers on Mac for a number...
makeuseof.com
What Is Windows Hello for Business, and Why Should You Use It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. You’ve probably heard of Windows Hello before. It’s a convenient feature that lets you unlock your device using biometrics (such as fingerprints or facial recognition). Now,...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Check If Your Windows 11 PC Supports Miracast
Your Windows 11 and 10 PC comes with an integrated Wireless Display feature. This allows you to mirror and cast your computer to an external display such as a monitor or smart TV. However, for the wireless display feature to work, your computer and the receiving device must support Miracast....
makeuseof.com
6 of the Best Frameworks for Hybrid App Development
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Applications often target different platforms, from smartphones and tablets to wearables. Writing unique code for each is repetitive and time-consuming, but hybrid app development can cut out this monotony.
makeuseof.com
Understanding How Hoisting Works in JavaScript
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Hoisting is a JavaScript mechanism that lets you access variables and functions before you initialize them. Hoisting such a declaration effectively moves it to the top of its scope.
makeuseof.com
How to Snooze Notifications for Individual Apps on Android
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Putting your phone down to focus on work or take some time off isn't going to be very effective if new notifications keep going off. Some notifications will alert you to important information that you don't want to miss, while others offer little more than an annoying distraction. Luckily, Android lets you snooze notifications on an app-by-app basis to address this.
makeuseof.com
How to Insert a Picture Into a Cell Using VBA in Excel
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Visual Basic for Application, VBA for short, is a form of Visual Basic 6 integrated into Microsoft Office programs. Through coding, VBA allows you to automate tasks in Office programs, including Excel. In some cases, you can even add new features to Excel using VBA.
makeuseof.com
How to Build Drag and Drop Components in React
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Have you ever wanted to add drag-and-drop functionality to your React components? It's not as difficult as you might think. Drag and drop is a way of moving...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Windows Login Error 0x80280013
Windows offers four different ways to unlock your computer: Facial recognition, Fingerprint recognition, PIN login, and Security key. While all these options work fine most of the time, you might see the 0x80280013 error when trying to sign in through PIN. This error mainly occurs due to unsupported Windows updates,...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Google Sheets in Dark Mode (on Mobile & Desktop)
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. A spreadsheet needs all your attention when trying to make sense of the data. Using Google Sheets in Dark Mode can help reduce digital eye strain, especially if you work in a darkened room at night. Here are a few ways to use Google Sheets in Dark Mode on your mobile and desktop.
makeuseof.com
How to Reduce WindowServer's CPU Usage on Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. You were in the zone, blazing through your workflow, and then, out of nowhere, your Mac started to stutter. The applications on your system were not opening at lightning-fast speeds, and switching between apps came with a lag.
makeuseof.com
How to Use FSearch to Quickly Find Files and Folders on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most Linux file managers feature built-in search to facilitate file and folder searching. However, the search functionality on many of these file managers is far from perfect and calls for a dedicated file search utility that's quick and offers all the essential file-searching features.
makeuseof.com
What Is Access Control and Why Do You Need It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s a reason why you have locks and other security devices on your property. You don’t want intruders on your property because of their ulterior motives. The same thing applies to computer systems and networks. If you don’t secure your entry points, cybercriminals will take charge.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Windows 10 and 11 on a Raspberry Pi 4 the Easy Way
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Raspberry Pi OS is based on Debian, a Linux operating system. Most other operating systems you’ve seen or used on the Raspberry Pi are Linux-based. But what if you wanted to use a different approach?
makeuseof.com
How to Use DefenderUI to Repair the Windows Protection History
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Windows keeps a tab on the Windows Defender’s activities. For instance, every time Defender removes an app or stops a service/process from running, the activities are logged inside Windows Protection History.
makeuseof.com
How to Clone and Run a Django Project Locally
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Open-source projects are increasingly in demand, and there's a huge number to sink your teeth into. To start working on an open-source project, it helps if you can easily clone the source code and set the project up locally.
Comments / 0