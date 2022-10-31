Tom Cotton likens it to a faraway target at the shooting range. Tim Scott says any talk of it is premature. Ted Cruz allows that it’s in the back of his mind. Whether Republican senators demur or not, the 2024 presidential primaries are not far off. And for those who want to position themselves in case Donald Trump shows vulnerability or takes a pass, the last few days of the midterms amount to the race’s starting gun.

