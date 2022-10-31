Read full article on original website
Majority of Voters Say Hunter Biden Probe 'Warranted' if GOP Wins House
"The House Oversight Committee is going to be all over Hunter Biden," one high-ranking Republican said.
Biden Warns Inflation Will Worsen if Republicans Retake Congress
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — President Joe Biden laced into Republicans on Friday for trying to enact policies that would make “every kitchen table cost” go up while lavishing tax cuts on big corporations, shedding his usual tone of bipartisanship a month before the midterm elections.
Republican Group Plans $3 Million Ad Blitz Against Election-Denying GOP Candidates
A GOP group dedicated to electing Republican candidates who accept the validity of the 2020 presidential election, and defeating those GOP candidates who do not, is mounting a $3-million advertising campaign in the final week before Election Day. The group, the Republican Accountability Project, is funding cable TV, Facebook, and...
MSNBC
If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results
Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
Tapper asks GOP lawmaker if enough Republicans will be ready to govern if they take House
CNN's Jake Tapper talks with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) about the upcoming midterms and possible Republican moves in Congress if they retake the House.
Trump says Pence and other ex-Cabinet members would be 'very disloyal' if they ran against him in a 2024 GOP presidential primary
Trump said it would be "very disloyal" if Pence and ex-Cabinet members ran against him in 2024. As the ex-president mulls over a White House bid, he sent a clear message to potential challengers. Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, and Nikki Haley are thought to be considering their own 2024 bids.
POLITICO
Political action committees affiliated with Nancy Pelosi are pouring money into a seat that Joe Biden won by 20 points. Other House Democrats are following suit.
But regarding that new letter: It's unlikely that either foreign leader will respond — Ukraine has not signaled its readiness for negotiations, considering its successful months-long counteroffensive against Russia. Putin has not signaled that he's ready to deal, either. However, for Gosar to try and engage in direct diplomacy with the Kremlin is particularly perilous.
AOL Corp
Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?
Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
Washington Post columnist roasted for declaring GOP victories in upcoming midterms 'is how democracies die'
Washington Post's Max Boot was mocked by critics for saying the upcoming midterm elections "is how democracies die," particularly if Republicans sweep races nationwide.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate’
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — President Joe Biden on Tuesday lashed out at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate,” zeroing in on a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender as he campaigned for Democrats facing uphill fights in next week’smidterm election. In a final-week sprint...
Colorado GOP Senate Nominee Says Trump Shouldn't Run For President In 2024
The Republican nominee running for a U.S. Senate seat in Colorado on Sunday said he will work to make sure former President Donald Trump doesn’t win another term in office. Joe O’Dea said Trump should have acted more decisively to stop the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, and called for anyone responsible for the events of that day to be held accountable.
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
More Republicans say DeSantis should have influence over party than Trump: Poll
More Republicans believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should have a “great deal” of influence over the party compared to former President Donald Trump, highlighting a seeming shift in loyalty ahead of the 2024 presidential election. About 72% of Republican voters say DeSantis should have a great deal or...
Ambitious GOP senators dive into midterms while Trump weighs his 2024 plans
Tom Cotton likens it to a faraway target at the shooting range. Tim Scott says any talk of it is premature. Ted Cruz allows that it’s in the back of his mind. Whether Republican senators demur or not, the 2024 presidential primaries are not far off. And for those who want to position themselves in case Donald Trump shows vulnerability or takes a pass, the last few days of the midterms amount to the race’s starting gun.
msn.com
87,000 IRS agents are ‘worst thing’ of Biden’s presidency, says Jared Moskowitz, congressional candidate. They’ll ‘be turned on the middle class.’
Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic candidate for Congress, said Thursday the worst thing that’s happened during President Joe Biden’s time in office is a new law adding “87,000 more” Internal Revenue Service agents. Moskowitz said the new IRS agents will target the middle class. Democrats in Congress,...
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Judge rules Louisiana prison violated rights of inmates
On Tuesday, United States District Court Judge Elizabeth Foote entered a ruling that the condition in the South Compound at David Wade Correctional Center violated the rights of incarcerated men. "This victory on behalf of hundreds of men at David Wade is the result of six years of work by...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin tells Kherson civilians to leave amid ‘most dangerous action’ in annexed region, reports say
Russian president reportedly said civilians must be removed from the area after Ukraine launches counteroffensive to take it back
Trump’s third campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
Another campaign would be a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and remains embroiled in multiple and intensifying criminal investigations.
