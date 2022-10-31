Read full article on original website
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
'Absolutely no evidence:' Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
A juror who voted for life in Parkland trial wrote a letter to the judge. Read what it says
One of the jurors who rejected the death penalty and voted for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to have life in prison wrote a letter to the judge.
Pelosi attacker's neighbor: I thought 'something strange might happen'
Jin Molnar, neighbor of Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker, speaks out on witnessing David DePape's "odd" demeanor, saying that he "had the suspicion something strange might happen."Nov. 1, 2022.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
A California restaurant owner said she received threats after posting a picture of staff with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell without knowing his role in politics
The restaurant staff only knew Mike Lindell as the MyPillow guy, not for his role in politics, the owner told SFGATE.
Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?
Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
Lindsey Graham told an officer who was beaten with a flag pole during the Capitol attack that he should have shot rioters 'in the head,' new book reveals
Former Capitol police officer Michael Fanone's new book claims Sen. Lindsey Graham told officers, "We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them."
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
'I'm very disturbed': George Conway predicts that the US is 'going to see more' violence in the wake of Paul Pelosi assault
"I'm worried that we're facing an era where we're going to see more of this," Conway told CNN on Friday.
Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’
Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'
CNN reports that the intruder confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband asking about her before attacking him with a hammer and attempting to tie him up "until Nancy got home" When an intruder broke into a San Francisco home early Friday morning, they were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her — so they instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, who was in the residence. That's according to new reports by CNN, who received detail from sources briefed on the violent...
Musk responds to Clinton after she links GOP 'hate and deranged conspiracy theories' to Paul Pelosi attack
Musk replied to a tweet from Clinton by linking to a story with unsubstantiated rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding Paul Pelosi's attack.
Paul Pelosi was in bed when attack suspect on ‘suicide mission’ woke him with calls of ‘Where’s Nancy’
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in bed when the man accused of attacking him broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and awoke him with calls of “Where’s Nancy”, according to prosecutors. Gruesome new details of the “politically motivated” 28 October assault on the 82-year-old were revealed in a court motion filed by the San Francisco district attorney asking for 42-year-old suspect David DePape to be detained until future hearings.“What’s clear is this case is vulnerable to misinformation," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said outside the San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. “This was...
