KWTX
Good News Friday: November 4, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award. Waco ISD is proud to announce that...
KWTX
City of Killeen uses free program to improve citizen engagement
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen is now taking applications for its Killeen Citizens Academy, an eight-week program aimed at helping boost citizen engagement. The goal is for students who participate in the free program to learn the ins and outs of how the municipal government is operated.
KWTX
Food pantries getting ready for Food for Families as the need is greater than ever
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re inching closer towards KWTX’s day-long Food for Families food drive. The event is two weeks away and local food banks said that the need for donations is greater than ever. Director of Food Bank Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Earl Lloyd, said workers...
Waco's Tree of Angels event is back
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from previous segments on Christmas and Tree of Angels. Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Halloween on Colcord just keeps growing; old and new converge in Waco
In these days of selfishness and clannishness like we have not seen in the 21st century, it is refreshing to see how a diverse group of volunteers can pull together to deliver good cheer and loads of sugar to youngsters all while keeping them and their grown-ups safe for three hours.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center
Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
Workforce Solutions teams up with Ft. Hood for hiring event
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with Fort Hood for the annual Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Event for the first time ever. This event connects veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with employers. The Killeen-Temple metro area is home to at least 64,000 veterans. The […]
KWTX
How one Central Texas school district is dealing with the impact of severe weather on students
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Severe weather forecasts like today’s can be nerve-wracking for anyone, but especially for children who’ve been impacted personally by the impacts of bad weather. “We made the decision to make sure, if at all possible, to have our kids off of a bus and...
Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are on segments dealing with Killeen ISD. Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 11 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov, 3-4, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
The Belton Police Department is looking for donations for its Senior program
BELTON, Texas — In support of its eighth annual Silver Santa program, the Belton Police Department is looking for donations. The Silver Santa Program benefits elderly Belton residents who participate in the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program. The goal of Silver Santa is to provide a Christmas gift bag for each senior welfare participant.
Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob
(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
myfoxzone.com
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar
WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
fox44news.com
Protest over drag show at Fajita Kings in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Golden Girls trivia and drag show brought a lot of attention to the city of Temple. Fajita Kings in Temple received a lot of backlash from the community for hosting this event, and it shared on its Facebook page saying the event will continue to go on and that this is just another business day for them.
fox44news.com
Temple fuel spill leads to I-35 closures
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – All southbound Interstate 35 lanes, near Exit #303, were closed early Friday morning due to a fuel spill. Temple Police officers responded to the accident around 1 a.m., which involved two 18-wheelers. The lanes were shut down while officers were diverting traffic off of the highway.
Burning Up The Dance Floor: Unity Line Dancers form bonds while two-stepping their way across Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Line dancing, we've all seen it before. It is when a group of dancers stand side-by-side in one or more lines as they perform a series of dance moves. For one group of Central Texans, it means so much more, as they are taking on the physical and mental benefits of dancing one two step at a time.
Killeen nonprofit buys local brewery for $1, vows to donate portion of proceeds
Operation Phantom Support is now adding a brewery to their list of veteran owned businesses to help a fellow veteran out.
KWTX
Water main break causes traffic
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in neighborhoods off Chapel Road in Waco woke up to no running water. According to the Public Works Department water services were shut off following a water line break Friday morning. A number of homes, at least one apartment complex, and possibly an early childhood...
WacoTrib.com
Money coming in for veterans housing at Waco VA
Craig Taylor, an Air Force veteran, beats the bushes to find money for homeless veterans. There are 37,000 such vets nationally, at least 2,000 in Texas, a condition Taylor said is “a tragedy and a disgrace.”. Taylor serves as president and CEO of Solutions for Veterans, a national organization...
