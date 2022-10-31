ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Rams Coaching Future Tied To Star Players

Sean McVay is nowhere near the veteran of his job like his fellow head coaching peers, but the 36-year-old’s days could be ending a lot sooner than many would expect. The defending champion Rams struggling and hold a 3-4 record heading into Week 9. Los Angeles is fighting for a playoff spot as Cooper Kupp nurses an ankle injury and Matthew Stafford fights for his life behind a weak offensive line.
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Exec Reveals Trade Deadline Move The Rams Tried To Make

One of the most surprising developments from the 2022 NFL trade deadline was the lack of participation by the Los Angeles Rams. There was a record 10 trades completed but the defending Super Bowl champions were a part of none of them, as they didn’t make a single move.

Comments / 0

Community Policy