NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Rams Coaching Future Tied To Star Players
Sean McVay is nowhere near the veteran of his job like his fellow head coaching peers, but the 36-year-old’s days could be ending a lot sooner than many would expect. The defending champion Rams struggling and hold a 3-4 record heading into Week 9. Los Angeles is fighting for a playoff spot as Cooper Kupp nurses an ankle injury and Matthew Stafford fights for his life behind a weak offensive line.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Exec Reveals Trade Deadline Move The Rams Tried To Make
One of the most surprising developments from the 2022 NFL trade deadline was the lack of participation by the Los Angeles Rams. There was a record 10 trades completed but the defending Super Bowl champions were a part of none of them, as they didn’t make a single move.
Sean McVay explains Rams' inactivity at trade deadline despite having 'a lot of discussions'
In three of the last four years, the Los Angeles Rams made at least one move at the trade deadline. In 2018 and 2021, it worked to perfection with Dante Fowler Jr. and Von Miller helping the team reach the Super Bowl in those respective seasons. In 2019, they acquired...
