Laredo, TX

ValleyCentral

Gov. Greg Abbott hosts rally in Mission

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a Get Out The Vote rally in Mission ahead of the November election. Abbott spoke at Ranch House Burgers located on 409 Bryan Road #105, in Mission. “Change is coming on Nov. 8,” Abbott said. “On November the 8th, you’re going to elect three Latinas here in […]
MISSION, TX
kgns.tv

Political candidates are having their signs tagged or removed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Election Day is five days away and candidates are going all out to get people to vote. Some of the candidates are following the rules on where they put campaign signs across the city, but others do not. KGNS requested the list of the candidates whose campaign signs have been tagged or removed in the past two months from August to October.
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

In Texas AG race, Rochelle Garza campaigns on Ken Paxton's home turf

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On Nov. 2, Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General Rochelle Garza campaigned in McKinney, which is home turf for two-term incumbent Republican Ken Paxton. "We need to be here in Collin County. We need to talk to voters here," said Garza.  She spoke with supporters and candidates from Collin County outside the John and Judy Gay Public Library. It's her third straight day in North Texas after making stops at the Texas Organizing Project in Dallas Tuesday. Garza told members of the organization, "I'm from deep South Texas on the border. For me, politics started at home." She also...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott visits Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Gateway City on Monday. The governor will be over at the RNC Hispanic Community Center rallying supporters to head to the polls. He’s scheduled to speak at 11:25 a.m. The center is located at 2402...
LAREDO, TX
ktbb.com

Beto O’Rourke appears to be gaining ground on Governor Abbott

TYLER — The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening up, at least according to the latest poll out of the University of Texas at Tyler. Just a month ago, Governor Abbott held a 9-point lead, according to the UT Tyler September poll of registered voters. Now when polling likely voters, O’Rourke gains ground. Gov. Abbott now holds a 6-point lead 50-percent to 44. UT Tyler Political Science Professor Mark Owens says the top two issues for Texans are the border and the economy, which does favor Gov. Abbott. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has a 9-point lead over Democrat Mike Collier. Democrat Rochelle Garza is just 4 points back of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Cisneros: I would describe the Michelle Vallejo campaign as scrappy

MCALLEN, Texas – Recently, the House Majority Political Action Committee has been sending the Rio Grande Guardian press releases saying the PAC is producing television ads in support of U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez. When we asked why the PAC has not done the same for Congressional...
MCALLEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott & HHSC Extend Emergency SNAP Benefits for November

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. "Because of the emergency SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, millions of Texans have access to nutritious food for themselves and their families," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas continues providing the assistance and support needed to help Texans stay healthy and take care of…
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Career Day at Centeno Elementary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Kids want to be a lot of things when they grow up, but local, state, and federal organizations are helping them decide. On Thursday, November 3, students from Centeno Elementary School celebrated their annual Career Day where several organizations like U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, and even some of our friendly staff at KGNS were there to show their everyday activities.
LAREDO, TX
Reform Austin

Contrite, But Defiant DPS Chief Won’t Resign

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw faced the families of Robb Elementary School shooting victims last week in a public meeting. Despite admissions of mistakes at the incident which claimed 21 lives and injured 18 others, McCraw defended the agency. “If DPS as an institution — as an...
TEXAS STATE

