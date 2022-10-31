Read full article on original website
Gov. Greg Abbott hosts rally in Mission
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a Get Out The Vote rally in Mission ahead of the November election. Abbott spoke at Ranch House Burgers located on 409 Bryan Road #105, in Mission. “Change is coming on Nov. 8,” Abbott said. “On November the 8th, you’re going to elect three Latinas here in […]
Abbott says, "Beto has based his George Soros-funded campaign on a doctrine that would destroy Texas’ success."
Beto O’Rourke has based his George Soros-funded campaign on a doctrine that would destroy Texas’ success. I won’t let that happen. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. With just a few days until Texans vote in the November midterms, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched perhaps his most scathing attack on his Democrat opponent, Beto O' Rourke.
kgns.tv
Political candidates are having their signs tagged or removed
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Election Day is five days away and candidates are going all out to get people to vote. Some of the candidates are following the rules on where they put campaign signs across the city, but others do not. KGNS requested the list of the candidates whose campaign signs have been tagged or removed in the past two months from August to October.
Texas attorney general race: Underdog Rochelle Garza trying to unseat Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas — As a newcomer in Texas politics, Democratic attorney general candidate Rochelle Garza has faced an uphill battle in her efforts to unseat Republican Ken Paxton. She's an underdog who's underfunded, but recent polls showed Garza is within single digits of Paxton, the Texas Tribune reported. “I...
KVUE
How close is the race for Texas governor? According to these experts, closer than the polls suggest
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
KHOU
Texas governor candidates work to get out the vote in Houston, Harris County amid lower-than-expected voter turnout
We’re inching closer to 4 million votes cast in early voting in Texas, but for both governor candidates, they’re concerned about the lower-than-expected turnout. That turnout is why there’s an effort from both sides to get out the vote in Houston and Harris County. From knocking on...
New poll suggests Texas governor race tightening as election day nears
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New poll data finds a change in numbers for incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as the Beto O’Rourke campaign for the gubernatorial seat gains momentum. The new poll was conducted by the University of Texas at Tyler polling center. The university is reporting Abbott has a six point lead over O’Rourke. […]
Beto O'Rourke visits Corpus Christi on Monday ahead of elections
O'Rourke was at the Nueces County Courthouse at 9 a.m. for a polling place visit, and the public was invited to attend.
In Texas AG race, Rochelle Garza campaigns on Ken Paxton's home turf
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On Nov. 2, Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General Rochelle Garza campaigned in McKinney, which is home turf for two-term incumbent Republican Ken Paxton. "We need to be here in Collin County. We need to talk to voters here," said Garza. She spoke with supporters and candidates from Collin County outside the John and Judy Gay Public Library. It's her third straight day in North Texas after making stops at the Texas Organizing Project in Dallas Tuesday. Garza told members of the organization, "I'm from deep South Texas on the border. For me, politics started at home." She also...
MySanAntonio
Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd...
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott visits Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Gateway City on Monday. The governor will be over at the RNC Hispanic Community Center rallying supporters to head to the polls. He’s scheduled to speak at 11:25 a.m. The center is located at 2402...
ktbb.com
Beto O’Rourke appears to be gaining ground on Governor Abbott
TYLER — The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening up, at least according to the latest poll out of the University of Texas at Tyler. Just a month ago, Governor Abbott held a 9-point lead, according to the UT Tyler September poll of registered voters. Now when polling likely voters, O’Rourke gains ground. Gov. Abbott now holds a 6-point lead 50-percent to 44. UT Tyler Political Science Professor Mark Owens says the top two issues for Texans are the border and the economy, which does favor Gov. Abbott. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has a 9-point lead over Democrat Mike Collier. Democrat Rochelle Garza is just 4 points back of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Cisneros: I would describe the Michelle Vallejo campaign as scrappy
MCALLEN, Texas – Recently, the House Majority Political Action Committee has been sending the Rio Grande Guardian press releases saying the PAC is producing television ads in support of U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez. When we asked why the PAC has not done the same for Congressional...
Gov. Abbott Has Six-Point Lead Over O’Rourke, New Poll Shows
A new University of Texas at Tyler poll shows Gov. Greg Abbott has a six-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll surveyed 973 likely Texas voters, between Oct. 17th and Oct. 24th. In the past few weeks, most polls have shown Abbott has the upper hand, with...
KHOU
VERIFY: Changes to November election due to Texas Senate Bill 1
One change is drive-thru voting. Although this option will no longer be available, there will be a curbside voting option at every polling location.
Gov. Abbott & HHSC Extend Emergency SNAP Benefits for November
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. "Because of the emergency SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, millions of Texans have access to nutritious food for themselves and their families," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas continues providing the assistance and support needed to help Texans stay healthy and take care of…
KENS 5
Verify: Are ballots changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?
SAN ANTONIO — A lot of eyes are on the midterm elections as well as early voting, with many looking for problems to make sure their vote is tabulated correctly. Is it true that ballots are changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?. THE SOURCES. Jacque Callenan,...
kgns.tv
Career Day at Centeno Elementary
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Kids want to be a lot of things when they grow up, but local, state, and federal organizations are helping them decide. On Thursday, November 3, students from Centeno Elementary School celebrated their annual Career Day where several organizations like U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, and even some of our friendly staff at KGNS were there to show their everyday activities.
Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way.
TEXAS, USA — "Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Contrite, But Defiant DPS Chief Won’t Resign
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw faced the families of Robb Elementary School shooting victims last week in a public meeting. Despite admissions of mistakes at the incident which claimed 21 lives and injured 18 others, McCraw defended the agency. “If DPS as an institution — as an...
