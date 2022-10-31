ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KEYT

Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details

A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump‘s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
MINNESOTA STATE
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Seattle

Washington secretary of state candidates battle for progressive Seattle vote

The final leg of the campaign for Washington's secretary of state is turning into a fight for the hearts of Seattle progressives.Driving the news: Nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson launched an ad in the Seattle area this week targeting Steve Hobbs, the Democratic incumbent, as having a record of "voting against progressive policies." Why it matters: Anderson has been fending off attacks from the state Democratic Party, whose leaders have tried to paint her as a secret conservative despite her past Democratic ties.Now, Anderson is more aggressively trying to make a case to Seattle voters that she — not the Democratic...
SEATTLE, WA
KEYT

IRS crime-fighting arm takes on new tasks during Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The crime-fighting arm of the IRS has identified more than $32 billion in funds this past fiscal year for eventual seizure. Jim Lee is chief of IRS Criminal Investigation, which tracks financial crimes and hunts down pricey properties of sanctioned Russian elites. He says $32 billion is three times what was identified in the previous year. And the amount of money seized in stolen cryptocurrency — more than $7 billion — is double what was seized in the previous year. The IRS division has added new responsibilities — like investigating sanctioned Russian oligarchs — to its priorities as Russia wages war on Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Why do election experts oppose hand-counting ballots?

Election experts oppose hand-counting ballots because it takes longer than counting with machines, it’s less reliable and it’s a logistical nightmare for U.S. elections. Numerous studies have shown that people make far more errors counting than do machines. They’re also vastly slower. Depending on jurisdiction and staffing, hand-counting could delay results by days, weeks or even months. Proponents of hand-counting often point to countries like France, which use it more or less successfully, but experts say that’s because they have simpler elections with just one race at a time. In the U.S., ballots are far more complicated.
KEYT

Republican momentum in Arizona deepens Democratic worries over Senate

Nowhere in the country has the struggle between election denialists and democracy defenders played out in more vivid detail than in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s ability to hold off late momentum from Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters will be key to Democrats’ hopes of defending their narrow Senate majority.
ARIZONA STATE
KEYT

House panel plans to hold hearing on push to seat Cherokee Nation delegate

The House Rules Committee intends to hold a hearing in mid-November on the push for Congress to seat a Cherokee Nation delegate, a Democratic staffer familiar with the planning process confirmed to CNN. The plans for a hearing come as the Cherokee Nation has renewed its campaign for representation in...
KEYT

Prosecution rests, Oath Keepers 1/6 case turns to defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have rested their case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the U.S. Capitol attack after presenting more than four weeks of testimony, videos and text messages they say prove the defendants were behind a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. The case has now turned to the defense, which is preparing to put Rhodes on the witness stand — an enormously risky move that the extremist group leader may see as his only way to escape conviction. Rhodes’ lawyers have signaled that they will rely on an unusual defense strategy with former President Donald Trump at the center.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Suspected Russian trolls use political cartoons to denigrate Democratic candidates as midterms approach

Suspected Russian operatives have used far-right media platforms to denigrate Democratic candidates in Georgia, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania in a renewed effort to influence voters in next week’s midterm elections, private researchers said Thursday. The alleged Russian influence operation included six political cartoons spread in the last week...
GEORGIA STATE

