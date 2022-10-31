ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

profootballnetwork.com

Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears

The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Bears' Significant Trade News

The final day before the NFL trade deadline has brought another stunner. The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick. While it's no surprise that Claypool is on the move after he has been the subject of trade rumors ...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Broncos replace Bradley Chubb in trade deadline deal with Jets

The Denver Broncos made the difficult decision to part ways with Bradley Chubb at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, offloading him in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. After moving on from the star EDGE rusher, the Broncos were quick to lock down a replacement. According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos acquired Jacob Martin in a trade with the New York Jets after sending Chubb to the Dolphins.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
Yardbarker

49ers Trade Deadline Takeaways

The 49ers trade deadline ended with a surprise on deadline day. The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins, per a tweet from ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, on the NFL trade deadline day. The 49ers received a 2023 fifth-round pick from the Dolphins in return for the veteran running back. Wilson Jr. reunites with Mike McDaniel in Miami, and the 49ers gain a fifth-round draft pick for their third string running back, who will likely test free agency after this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WBAL Radio

Ravens announce jersey number for LB Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday announced the jersey number for newly acquired linebacker Roquan Smith. Smith will wear No. 18 as a member of the Ravens. Baltimore announced on Tuesday that they traded linebacker A.J. Klein and undisclosed draft picks to the Chicago Bears for the veteran linebacker. There have...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Exec Reveals Trade Deadline Move The Rams Tried To Make

One of the most surprising developments from the 2022 NFL trade deadline was the lack of participation by the Los Angeles Rams. There was a record 10 trades completed but the defending Super Bowl champions were a part of none of them, as they didn’t make a single move.
Yardbarker

Mina Kimes: Ravens should call WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Add the Baltimore Ravens to the list of teams linked with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. NFL insider Mina Kimes said during Thursday's edition of ESPN's "NFL Live" program that Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta should reach out to Beckham sooner rather than later. "Here's what I...
BALTIMORE, MD

