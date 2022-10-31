Read full article on original website
Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears
The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
NFL World Reacts To Bears' Significant Trade News
The final day before the NFL trade deadline has brought another stunner. The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick. While it's no surprise that Claypool is on the move after he has been the subject of trade rumors ...
Broncos replace Bradley Chubb in trade deadline deal with Jets
The Denver Broncos made the difficult decision to part ways with Bradley Chubb at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, offloading him in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. After moving on from the star EDGE rusher, the Broncos were quick to lock down a replacement. According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos acquired Jacob Martin in a trade with the New York Jets after sending Chubb to the Dolphins.
Ranking 2022 NFL rookie head coaches: Giants' Brian Daboll, Vikings' Kevin O'Connell headline first-time hires
We're about halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and first-year head coaches have been responsible for some of the biggest storylines to date. Between Nathaniel Hackett's wayward team-up with Russell Wilson to Brian Daboll's surprise rejuvenation of the Giants, the newcomers on the sidelines could end up shaping the playoff picture as well.
Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
49ers Trade Deadline Takeaways
The 49ers trade deadline ended with a surprise on deadline day. The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins, per a tweet from ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, on the NFL trade deadline day. The 49ers received a 2023 fifth-round pick from the Dolphins in return for the veteran running back. Wilson Jr. reunites with Mike McDaniel in Miami, and the 49ers gain a fifth-round draft pick for their third string running back, who will likely test free agency after this season.
Ravens announce jersey number for LB Roquan Smith
The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday announced the jersey number for newly acquired linebacker Roquan Smith. Smith will wear No. 18 as a member of the Ravens. Baltimore announced on Tuesday that they traded linebacker A.J. Klein and undisclosed draft picks to the Chicago Bears for the veteran linebacker. There have...
Denver Broncos trade star Bradley Chubb to Miami Dolphins
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are trading star-crossed pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami for a package that includes the Dolphins' first-round draft pick next year. The Broncos (3-5) also get running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-rounder from the Dolphins (5-3), who are getting a...
NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move on a wild deadline day
The NFL apparently got drunk at a Halloween party and woke up this morning still tipsy enough to put on an all-time wild trade deadline. While the Seahawks haven’t been involved in any of the deals (yet), this trading season is eventful enough to be worth a closer look.
Vikings might be a playoff threat, Jets have to walk Zach Wilson tightrope, and Amari Cooper's Carlton moment
Welcome back to the Four Verts column! Amari Cooper became the hero of the week, his old team looks like a legitimate contender and the Jets are sitting on a potentially explosive quarterback situation. How good are the Minnesota Vikings?. The Vikings find themselves, again, in a weird spot. They're...
NFL Exec Reveals Trade Deadline Move The Rams Tried To Make
One of the most surprising developments from the 2022 NFL trade deadline was the lack of participation by the Los Angeles Rams. There was a record 10 trades completed but the defending Super Bowl champions were a part of none of them, as they didn’t make a single move.
Mina Kimes: Ravens should call WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Add the Baltimore Ravens to the list of teams linked with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. NFL insider Mina Kimes said during Thursday's edition of ESPN's "NFL Live" program that Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta should reach out to Beckham sooner rather than later. "Here's what I...
