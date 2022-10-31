Anyone remember in 2012 when armed members of the Black Panthers stood outside of polling places in Philadelphia menacing people as the arrived, and when people reported they felt intimidated, the then attorney general Eric Holder said “Too bad.” Yep… It happened. Let’s see how “equal” things really are.
😂 “The US Justice Department” says LIKELY……sooooo……the actually don’t know. Imagine that! Yet local law enforcement has stipulated that no law has been broken.
well let me pull a little common sense into this it doesn't matter what the department of Justice on a federal judge say I'm going to make it clear if anybody get hurt or get killed or if there's any mad shoes I think the Republicans should be held responsible for it simple as that cuz they don't want putting them people out there and if they going to stand there and watch they don't have to have no guns on them cuz that is what intimidates people they have masses on they license plates is covered so if that wasn't illegal then why they covering their face and covering them license plate and if they were legal they wouldn't cover their face or they license plate see that's what the federal judge needs to look at
Related
Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department ‘will not permit voters to be intimidated’ ahead of midterms
Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote
Donald Trump Just Filed A Bombshell Lawsuit Against CNN In Court For A 'Campaign Of Libel And Slander'
Arizona Attorney General's Office asks FBI, IRS to investigate group behind '2000 Mules'
Trump was 'pissed' and 'livid' after the Supreme Court rejected 2020 election challenge, Secret Service email shows
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court
As Arizona tactics show, voter intimidation isn’t a ‘both sides’ issue
Former Proud Boys member was hired to work at Miami polling station until it surfaced he is awaiting trial for Jan. 6, report says
After a general's clash with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, soldiers worry the US Army 'has gone full MAGA'
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Judge orders Alabama Secretary of State to hand over data on purged voters, denied registration applications
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records
A Christian pastor from Ohio was arrested over Capitol riot charges after telling congregants they needed to give the government 'reason to fear us,' prosecutors say
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision reversed by the United States Supreme Court
Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
“Astonishing level of evidence”: Trump "caught red-handed” after Mar-a-Lago inside source identified
Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 170