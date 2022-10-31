Read full article on original website
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Chris Redd Breaks Silence on Bloody Attack in NYC
Watch: Hear Chris Redd Detail Bloody Attack in NYC For the First Time. Chris Redd's New York City assault was no laughing matter. However, the comedian is taking it all in stride, revealing for the first time what went down Oct. 26 when he was attacked by a stranger. "This man hit me in the face with something metal," Redd recalled during a preview clip for The Last Laugh podcast airing Nov. 8. "I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone."
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, November 4, 2022
PROTECTING NEXT TUESDAY’S ELECTION: Assistant United States Attorneys will be present and available at polling place next Tuesday to protect the election process, voters and poll workers, United States Attorneys Breon Peace and Damian Williams announced yesterday. For the Eastern District-New York (Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, Assistant US Attorney Erik Paulsen has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer responsible for overseeing the Districts’ handling of Election Day complaints of voting rights, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.
newyorkalmanack.com
When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany
In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
pix11.com
Stars attend Black Panther: Wakanda Forever special screening in NYC
New York (PIX11) A special screening for the highly anticipated Marvel movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was held at the AMC in Herald Square. The red carpet was packed with stars from the film such as Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta, Danai Gurira , and director Ryan Coogler. They share their thoughts on the powerful message the film delivers about African American culture and inclusion. And of course, they pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn bakery worker found dead in walk-in freezer
CANARSIE — A worker at a Brooklyn bakery was found dead inside the company’s walk-in freezer Thursday morning, police said. Police didn’t immediately say whether the 33-year-old man had been trapped in the freezer, and the cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner. The man’s body was discovered in the morning by a co-worker at the Beigel’s bakery in Canarsie.
Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, Pastor of Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church, Dies at 73
Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, the longtime pastor of New York’s Abyssinian Baptist Church and former president of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury, died Oct. 28. The post Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, Pastor of Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church, Dies at 73 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
Eric Ulrich resigns as NYC buildings commissioner in wake of gambling allegations
Councilmember Eric Ulrich listens to testimony at a Queens Library oversight hearing on Feb. 5, 2014. The former councilmember was reportedly questioned by prosecutors regarding an illegal gambling ring. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This Queens man turned a laundromat into an apartment
This Queens man is living a coin-operated dream at this former laundromat, throwing shows and hosting bands where clean clothes were once folded. “Something about the exhibitionism is comforting to me,” 27-year-old Sampson Dahl told The Post of living in this former Maspeth laundromat, whose footprint he rents as a home, where he often keeps the front door open so neighbors can drop by and light can come in. In his four years in the $1,850-a-month, 800-square-foot space, he’s also transformed it into a venue uniquely his own, with all matter of gifted and found objects adorning every surface.
Lena Horne Theatre set to be unveiled today
NEW YORK -- Brooklyn's very own Lena Horne will become the first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named after her Tuesday.The Brooks Atkinson Theatre will become the Lena Horne Theatre. Horne won a 1981 Tony Award for her one woman show. She was 92 years old when she died in 2010.
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
Man found dead inside bakery freezer, police say
NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a bakery’s walk-in freezer on Thursday morning. New York City police confirmed that officers were called to Beigel’s Bakery just after 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a man found “unconscious and unresponsive” inside the walk-in freezer.
Early Addition: James Dolan, who flooded local TV with ads about crime last year, is now spending big for Kathy Hochul
Because the Knicks owner contains multitudes, here are your early links: Owls are attacking people, key witness got COVID so the Trump trial is on hold, it's autumn in Roku City, and more. [ more › ]
Staten Island man killed in Queens bridge fall was loving father, skilled athlete
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, the 34-year-old Mariners Harbor man killed Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, was a loving father and multi-sport athlete. Rozan was painting support beams over the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge at around 10:20 a.m. when he...
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 1, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary T. Brennan of Eltingville passed away on Oct. 28, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of Theresa Ducey, Eileen Capella and Marie Torre. She is also survived by her five grandchildren. For the full obit, click here.
queenoftheclick.com
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $11M to Brooklyn’s Ascend charter schools
Billionaire philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott has donated $11 million to the Ascend charter school system in Brooklyn. Ascend will use the gift to open up new facilities in central and east Brooklyn: Flatbush, Cypress Hills and Brownsville. Scott’s donation process is extremely selective. A statement sent to the Eagle...
Detroit News
Gael Greene, Detroit-born New York magazine restaurant critic and humanitarian, has died
One of the country's most well-known restaurant critics, author and humanitarian Gael Greene has died at age 88. In addition to serving diners of New York City for decades with her critiques and observations on the city’s food scene for New York magazine, Detroit-born Greene also co-founded Citymeals on Wheels with her friend, culinary legend James Beard.
Delish
The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed
“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
