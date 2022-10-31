ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Chris Redd Breaks Silence on Bloody Attack in NYC

Watch: Hear Chris Redd Detail Bloody Attack in NYC For the First Time. Chris Redd's New York City assault was no laughing matter. However, the comedian is taking it all in stride, revealing for the first time what went down Oct. 26 when he was attacked by a stranger. "This man hit me in the face with something metal," Redd recalled during a preview clip for The Last Laugh podcast airing Nov. 8. "I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, November 4, 2022

PROTECTING NEXT TUESDAY’S ELECTION: Assistant United States Attorneys will be present and available at polling place next Tuesday to protect the election process, voters and poll workers, United States Attorneys Breon Peace and Damian Williams announced yesterday. For the Eastern District-New York (Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, Assistant US Attorney Erik Paulsen has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer responsible for overseeing the Districts’ handling of Election Day complaints of voting rights, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany

In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Stars attend Black Panther: Wakanda Forever special screening in NYC

New York (PIX11) A special screening for the highly anticipated Marvel movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was held at the AMC in Herald Square. The red carpet was packed with stars from the film such as Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta, Danai Gurira , and director Ryan Coogler. They share their thoughts on the powerful message the film delivers about African American culture and inclusion. And of course, they pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn bakery worker found dead in walk-in freezer

CANARSIE — A worker at a Brooklyn bakery was found dead inside the company’s walk-in freezer Thursday morning, police said. Police didn’t immediately say whether the 33-year-old man had been trapped in the freezer, and the cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner. The man’s body was discovered in the morning by a co-worker at the Beigel’s bakery in Canarsie.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This Queens man turned a laundromat into an apartment

This Queens man is living a coin-operated dream at this former laundromat, throwing shows and hosting bands where clean clothes were once folded. “Something about the exhibitionism is comforting to me,” 27-year-old Sampson Dahl told The Post of living in this former Maspeth laundromat, whose footprint he rents as a home, where he often keeps the front door open so neighbors can drop by and light can come in. In his four years in the $1,850-a-month, 800-square-foot space, he’s also transformed it into a venue uniquely his own, with all matter of gifted and found objects adorning every surface.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Lena Horne Theatre set to be unveiled today

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn's very own Lena Horne will become the first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named after her Tuesday.The Brooks Atkinson Theatre will become the Lena Horne Theatre. Horne won a 1981 Tony Award for her one woman show. She was 92 years old when she died in 2010. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man found dead inside bakery freezer, police say

NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a bakery’s walk-in freezer on Thursday morning. New York City police confirmed that officers were called to Beigel’s Bakery just after 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a man found “unconscious and unresponsive” inside the walk-in freezer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 1, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary T. Brennan of Eltingville passed away on Oct. 28, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of Theresa Ducey, Eileen Capella and Marie Torre. She is also survived by her five grandchildren. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $11M to Brooklyn’s Ascend charter schools

Billionaire philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott has donated $11 million to the Ascend charter school system in Brooklyn. Ascend will use the gift to open up new facilities in central and east Brooklyn: Flatbush, Cypress Hills and Brownsville. Scott’s donation process is extremely selective. A statement sent to the Eagle...
BROOKLYN, NY
Delish

The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed

“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

