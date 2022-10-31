Read full article on original website
Kingsley Wheaton
Kingsley Wheaton, chief growth officer at BAT, posed an interesting question at the recent GTNF. “So, we must be even more courageous, speak to the outside world further still and come together even more,” he said near the end of his presentation. “Greater collaboration is key. Is it time, for example, for the GTNF to move from the networked forum that it is to operating more like a fully fledged NGO [nongovernmental organization]?”
Product Stewardship
Product stewardship, which in general means the responsibility of a manufacturer for his product, is something everyone has a stake in. Regulators make sure that consumers get a product that is in a form that is supposed to be in accordance with its specifications. Because of their reputation and consumer experience, companies pursue the same goal.
Court Stays Logic MDO
A U.S. appeals court has stayed the Food and Drug Administration’s marketing denial order (MDO) for Logic Technology Development’s Logic Power Menthol E-Liquid Package and Logic Pro Menthol E-Liquid Package, according to a NATO newsletter. The ruling allows retailers and wholesalers to continue selling the products for the...
Sri Lanka Mulls Cigarette Price Increase
Sri Lanka may increase the price of cigarettes as part of its upcoming budget, according to The National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA), reports Sri Lanka Mirror. A suggestions has also been put forward to ban the retail sale of single cigarettes in Sri Lanka. The objective of this proposal is to reduce the number of people who smoke.
‘Reduced Nicotine Decreases Smoking in the Depressed’
Lowering the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels may reduce smoking without worsening mental health in smokers with mood or anxiety disorders, according to Penn State College of Medicine and Harvard Medical School researchers. They said reducing nicotine content in cigarettes could also lessen addiction, lower exposure to toxicants and increase a smoker’s chances of quitting.
Choosing Wisely
Like many people who smoke, Doug Halterman wanted to quit. “I tried other ways, even prescription drugs, and nothing worked.” When he decided to try vaping, “At first, it was a research and development stage. I had to figure out what ones best acted like a cigarette,” he recalled. “I started with menthol tobacco. I then liked the fruit flavors because it helped stay clear of cigarettes. After vaping fruity flavors, cigs tasted absolutely disgusting.”
