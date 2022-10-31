ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
DoYouRemember?

Kylie Jenner Goes Gothic With Spooky Elvira Halloween Costume

Some people have such an iconic look, their wardrobe could be a Halloween costume. The spangled jumpsuits of Elvis Presley, the many colors of Elton John’s jackets and sunglasses. Perhaps no one is more perfectly suited for the spookiness of Halloween than Elvira, and that’s exactly who Kylie Jenner channeled for this year’s Halloween costume.

Comments / 0

Community Policy