UNL study confirms irrigation's impact on humidity, yields possible link to rain
Increased rain in Illinois and Indiana. Less rain in some Nebraska communities. Muggier weather. Changes in winds. Intense irrigation in Nebraska is having a complex effect on the weather, researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln say. “Some of the impacts are very discernible, you can feel it on a day-to-day...
Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 4th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Missouri’s drought conditions have eased just a bit from the previous week. The latest information shows about 93-percent of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions – down from 100-percent last week. More than nine-percent reports severe and exceptional drought conditions. Spots in northeast, eastern and central Missouri are no longer considered to be experiencing drought. Spots in southeast, southwest and western Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought.
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement - BLM to do Public Comment Period and More State Consultation on Marton Ranch Acquisition
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of more than...
USDA Georgia leaders visit with state forestry growers
ATHENS — USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently visited with members of the Georgia Forestry Association, private landowners, foresters, and industry leaders to discuss FSA support of private foresters through the Conservation Reserve Program. “The Conservation Reserve Program is an important tool foresters and...
Report: Average WV school district is 7 months behind in math
(The Center Square) – Every West Virginia school district saw significant learning losses between 2019 and 2022, with students being more than three-fourths of a year behind on average, according to an analysis from the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University. “The pandemic was like a band...
Louisiana lawmakers get briefing on state taxes before possibly considering more tax code changes
(The Center Square) — Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Legislative Fiscal Office broke down the state's income tax structure for lawmakers on Wednesday in the latest meeting focused on revamping the tax system. Lawmakers on the Louisiana House Ways and Means' State Tax Structure Subcommittee held...
Hawaii sells bonds after 'strong demand'
(The Center Square) – After receiving AA+ and Aa2 credit ratings, Hawaii government officials moved forward with the $800 million general obligation bond offering to help raise capital for infrastructure projects. Governor David Ige, who has been instrumental in the state’s participation in selling GO bonds annually since 2015,...
Georgia paddlesport leaders recognized
ATLANTA — Georgia paddling leaders and clubs, including Georgia River Network, received multiple recognitions recently from the American Canoe Association during the organization’s 2022 annual meeting and awards ceremony. The ACA serves as the national certifying body for paddlesports instructors, the national governing body for several Olympic paddlesports, and offers the gold standard in paddlesports education worldwide.
Wastewater authority raises one of the biggest and tallest flags in Victor Valley
VICTORVILLE -- VVWRA raised one of the largest American flags in the Victor Valley at its main plant in Victorville on a blustery Thursday morning. The flag measures 40 feet long by 25 feet wide providing 1000 square feet of red, white, and blue glory. It is being flown on a flagpole that is 80 feet tall. “When our old flagpole started showing signs of wear, we wanted to do something special to honor the men and women who have served our country”, said VVWRA General Manager Darron Poulsen.
High-stakes races to be determined Election Day
Wisconsin’s high-stakes General Election will come to a no-doubt nail-biting conclusion on Tuesday as several important state races are in a virtual dead heat and the outcomes will determine the direction the state will take for at least the next four years to come. Below are the races on...
Analysis: Constitutional questions explained
MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Nov. 8, Missourians will vote on four proposed amendments and one ballot question. Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:. allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and. allow state investments in municipal...
Restaurant switches gears and takes pork tenderloin title
WAUKON, Iowa — It didn’t take long for the customers of Lid’s Bar & Grill to believe the restaurant’s breaded pork tenderloin was one of the best in the state. And now, owners Dan and Kelly Liddiard have the hardware to prove it. The car dealership-turned...
Election preview: Jim Pillen centers on conservative government, jobs for Nebraska kids
Jim Pillen is focused on providing conservative, less costly government if he is elected governor, along with centering on workforce development and proposing a dramatic change in the distribution of state aid to public schools. Riding atop all of that is a determination to "keep our kids here" by providing...
Legal aid with eviction available in Bamberg, Calhoun
COLUMBIA -- Eviction is on the rise thanks to the skyrocketing cost of rent and everyday living. Out of 1,961,481 households, 586,090 are renters in South Carolina. Per the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s report, “Out of Reach,” to afford a one-bedroom rental at fair market rent in the state, an individual on minimum wage ($7.25) must work 91 hours a week to make ends meet.
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday
Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement
(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
Abortion, inflation and "preserving democracy" are top candidate issues in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District race
SIOUX CITY — It hasn't happened in more than two decades: A first-term incumbent running for re-election in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District. Against two on-the-ballot candidates no less. But that's the lay of the land for Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) who's bidding for a second term against Ryan Melton,...
Idaho State Police Forensic Processing Lab-- Processing Fentanyl
Across Idaho the rise in fentanyl cases and overdose deaths has increased significantly…. But what happens to those drugs once they're confiscated by law enforcement?. “The first thing we do with our narcotics if we can, is field test it. We will need a positive presumptive test so someone can be charged or arrested. If we cannot do that or we don’t do that at the time, we bring them back to the department and it gets weighed, documented, photographed and put into reports and then we package it for the lab,” said Captain Bill Collins, with the Pocatello Police Department’s Investigations unit.
DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters
CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
Three Struzzi bills, one each for Pittman, Major among Wolf signings
Gov. Tom Wolf signed 66 bills into law Thursday, while vetoing one. Of those bills he signed, 33 (19 House bills, 13 Senate bills) had local sponsors or co-sponsors. One was House Bill 2209, now known as Act 125 of 2022, authored by state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, which changes the definition of meeting a quorum for land bank board meetings to include virtual and physical attendees and make other land bank updates.
