WPXI Pittsburgh

World Series: Rain likely to alter Astros-Phillies Game 3 as MLB monitors forecast in Philadelphia

MLB is monitoring the weather as Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks unlikely to start on time due to rain in Philadelphia. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park is slated to begin at 8 p.m., but MLB says it will meet with the two teams and forecasters again at 6:45 p.m. ET with the prospect of postponing the game looming.
The Spun

Breaking: MLB Makes Decision About Game 3 Of World Series

The baseball world will have to wait a little bit longer for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. With consistent rain in the forecast in Philadelphia, tonight's Game 3 between the visiting Houston Astros and hometown Phillies has officially been postponed. It will be played tomorrow night, with the...
dodgerblue.com

Updated 2022 World Series Schedule After Game 3 Postponement

Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed Halloween night due to inclement weather, resulting in a new 2022 World Series schedule. The Astros and Phillies will be back at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night to play Game 3. The development marked a fourth time rain has impacted a Game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia.
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Get Pounded in Game 3 of the World Series, 7-0

It’s not that the Astros can't still win this series down 2-1. But the direction of this team has to change quickly if they do. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Lance McCullers was terrible tonight. He gave up seven runs on five home runs in 4.1 innings pitched. The Phillies were sitting on curves, and tonight the McCullers breaking ball had no bite and found the middle of the plate..well...enough times to find the seats five times.
Tri-City Herald

Watch: Harper Unloads for Two-Run Shot to Kick Off World Series Game 3

You could just feel it coming. Bryce Harper gave the Philadelphia Phillies an early 2-0 lead after he launched a moonshot to right field in the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series. It was his sixth long ball of the postseason. Citizens Bank Park erupted at the...
Axios

Astros make history with second-ever World Series no-hitter

The Houston Astros threw the second-ever World Series no-hitter on Wednesday night, after the team's right-hander Cristian Javier and three relievers combined for the feat. The big picture: It helped set the Astros up for a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4, tying the Series at two games apiece. The only other no-hitter in World Series history occurred in 1956 with Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees.
batterypower.com

World Series Game 3 open thread

After a rain out Monday the 2022 World Series will shift to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for Game 3 Tuesday night. The Astros and the Phillies split the first two games at Minute Maid Park in Houston and are now coming in after two straight off days. Houston built a 5-0 lead in Game 1, but watched it slip away as Philadelphia rallied to tie it and then won it 6-5 in the 10th on a solo home run by J.T. Realmuto. Houston answered back in Game 2 with three first inning runs off of Zack Wheeler and a strong pitching performance from Framber Valdez to win 5-2.
