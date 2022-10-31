ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Michigan State football players likely to be charged over post-game brawl, coach says

The Michigan State University football players involved in a post-game tunnel fight will likely face criminal charges, according to the University of Michigan’s head coach. Jim Harbaugh told reporters that two of his players, Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, suffered injuries in the violence that unfolded after the game on Saturday.Michigan State has suspended four players following the “unacceptable” fight after the state rivals played at Michigan Stadium.“There needs to be accountability, there needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation,” Harbaugh said.“I can’t imagine this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad, and it’s...
atozsports.com

Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee

On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
Deadspin

Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches

He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'This is a Black city'

In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Winter storm scenario: 1 reason why this La Niña could bring Michigan a walloper storm

I’ve written twice recently about this coming winter. We expect a rare weather situation which could put Michigan in an active storm track. This winter is going to be the third winter in a row with La Niña conditions. A La Niña is when a large stretch of the Pacific Ocean along the Equator from South America to Indonesia has colder than normal surface water.
MICHIGAN STATE

