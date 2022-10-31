ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Lainey Wilson Shares A Stunning Version Of Her Song That'll Give You Chills

By Kelly Fisher
WBCT B-93
WBCT B-93
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OF6VA_0itbUKiD00
Photo: Getty Images

Lainey Wilson shared a powerful moment with a group of singers in Omaha, Nebraska, and posted a reel on Instagram on Monday afternoon (October 31). Wilson still has chills from the breathtaking performance, she noted as the clip pans a wide stage.

Wilson wrote in her caption: “Y’all sounded beautiful @uno.sings @unomaha ❤️ Can I take them on the road with me??” She tagged UNO Voice, the University of Nebraska Omaha voice and choral account, crediting the singers with delivering stunning vocals behind Wilson as they all sing her empowering anthem, “Heart Like A Truck.”

“Such a joy having Lainey Wilson on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus to sing with the UNO Concert Choir!” UNO Sings shared on Facebook . “What an amazing experience celebrating the release of her album and performances this week in Omaha. Come back anytime!! We’ll be cheering you on to win your 6 CMA award nominations this year .”

Wilson released “Heart Like A Truck” earlier this year, a song that the reigning iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist previously explained “ is all about self-discovery, growth and embracing scars as badges of honor . After all, a truck that has hit a few bumps and earned some scratches has proved itself and its tenacity—the shiny one on the lot can’t say that. …Nothing can hold me back from moving forward and finding a way to enjoy life, no matter what. I hope this song reminds y’all of that.”

“Heart Like A Truck” is one of many fan-favorite anthems included on Wilson’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, Bell Bottom Country , which released on Friday (October 28). The 14-track project comes toward the end of a “roller coaster” year for Wilson, who also announced her first-ever headlining tour and reflected on what has, “truly been one of the most rewarding and challenging of my career. We’ve worked so hard on this album and I’m so proud of it .”

Listen to Wilson sing “Heart Like A Truck” with University of Nebraska Omaha students here :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitomaha.com

10 Things to Do in November in Omaha

Each month brings fresh opportunities for fun in Omaha. November’s a great time to enjoy autumnal delights, from festivals and sweet eats to uniquely-Omaha experiences. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha. 1. Get Spooked at a Haunted Museum. Halloween season may be over, but...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor

OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska woman shares story after long battle with lung cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kimberly Buchmeier of Auburn was a 37-year-old wife and mother of two in 2011 when she got news that would change her life. She had lung cancer, but she had never smoked. In Nebraska, more than 650 people died of lung cancer this year alone,...
AUBURN, NE
omahamagazine.com

Lo Sole Mio Lives on in Memories: The Sun Sets on Beloved Family-owned Restaurant

The final weekend before the closure of Lo Sole Mio Ristorante, fans lined up–sometimes waiting hours–for a last taste of the authentic Italian cuisine and warm greetings served by owners, Marie and Don Losole. From the moment the couple announced the end of a three-decade run, memories have flooded social media. For many, it’s like losing a second home; hardly a single anecdote doesn’t mention family.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Thieves trick victim with pushpin plot

OMAHA, Neb. — Two crooks used a creative ploy to trap their victim. What they did should be a lesson for the rest of us to always be on our guard. Fortunately, cameras captured the suspects in this case — only KETV Crime Stoppers can show you the pictures.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion

(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
CARTER LAKE, IA
The Nebraska City News Press

Walmart hosts grand reopening celebration in Nebraska City

After several months of being “under construction,” the Nebraska City Walmart Supercenter hosted a grand reopening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28. The event kicked off with a performance by the Nebraska City High School band, who played a variety of music, from “Thriller” to “Sweet Caroline.”
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KROC News

Police Error Might’ve Cost Capture of Alleged Iowa Serial Killer

New details about a chilling case involving a possible Iowa serial killer are coming to light. We have been sharing details about this developing case in Western Iowa. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey killed anywhere between 50 to 70 people over the course of three decades.
THURMAN, IA
wearemillardsouth.com

So is Vala’s Pumpkin Patch a scam or what?

Almost everyone at Millard South has been to Vala’s Pumpkin Patch. Vala’s is nostalgia bait at its finest, and its popularity is only increasing. So as inflation runs rampant and prices rapidly increase, is Vala’s worth its hefty admission fee?. When I went to Vala’s this year,...
OMAHA, NE
WBCT B-93

WBCT B-93

Grand Rapids, MI
416
Followers
440
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo Country

 https://b93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy