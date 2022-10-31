ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting in front of Brooklyn NYCHA building leaves man dead, woman injured

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two people were shot, one fatally, in front of a Brooklyn NYCHA building Monday evening and the shooter is still at large, authorities said.

The victims, a man and a woman, were at Avenue V and Nostrand Avenue in Sheepshead Bay just after 5 p.m. when the shooting occurred, police said.

Both victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital. The 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and buttocks and later died. The 19-year-old woman was struck in the chest, right knee and right hip and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

