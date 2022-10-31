WEEK AHEAD: Season of change; early voting for week; Green Wave playoff schedule; tax rate discussion; meeting schedule

Read full article on original website
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
abingtonnews.org
WHAT’S HAPPENING? An update on projects around Abington
This former farmhouse, turned two-family home, sat in disrepair for years before finally being torn down last month. What will be built in its place is unclear however. Back in 2018, David Federico, a Needham-based contractor, received needed permits from planning, conservation, and zoning to build three townhouses on the site. However, the zoning permit expired the following year, according to the Building Department. Then COVID hit in 2020. Then Federico passed away in 2021. The Building Department says while Federico’s company filed demolition permits, they haven’t yet filed for permits to build anything new.
Taunton Route 24/140 Detours to Disrupt Traffic as Bridges Demolished
TAUNTON — The state's transportation agency is announcing detours and lane closures on Rt. 24 and Rt. 140 in Taunton this week as work demolishing a series of bridges and related construction is now expected to take place through June 2027. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, work...
capecoddaily.com
Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board
YARMOUTH – The Executive Board of the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police is proud to announce the addition of Chief Frank Frederickson as our new Director of Government Affairs. Chief Frederickson recently retired from the Yarmouth Police Department after 45 years of of dedicated and exceptional service. Chief Frederickson brings with him an unparalleled knowledge […] The post Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board appeared first on CapeCod.com.
miltonscene.com
Milton superintendent to resign effective Nov. 4
Effective Friday, November 4th, James Jette will resign from his position as superintendent of Milton Public Schools. Jette was put on paid administrative in July after his May arrest in Stoughton for a domestic violence charge. The charge was dropped in August after Jette’s girlfriend declined to testify, with Jette remaining on paid leave.
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
westernmassnews.com
Governor Baker reacts to Biden Administration’s energy reduction cost plan
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Boston Wednesday, announcing new efforts to help Americans deal with rising energy costs this winter. This comes after a 13-year-old boy was critically injured on October 11th after officials said that a white van ran a blinking red light, hit the boy, and continued driving.
NECN
These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…
Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
Maura Healey vows to pursue permanent tax relief on day one as Mass. governor
As the Massachusetts Legislature shipped its compromise economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday afternoon without permanent tax cuts, Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, gleefully filled a cannoli in the kitchen of Mike’s Pastry in Boston’s North End and cheered on her lieutenant governor running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for her more artful technique.
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
From senate to sideline: Brown named high school hoops coach
Long before Scott Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he’s come full circle. Brown, 63, said Wednesday that he has been named the head coach of the Amesbury High School girls basketball team, which won a state championship last season.
theoldmotor.com
Vintage Filling Stations In Massachusetts
Today’s lead image and the enlargeable version below, dated by the source to 1958, contains a view of Lowell St. in Lawrence, MA. Situated on the left of the photo is an Esso service station and “Auto Repair Service,” on the right is “Baron’s Auto Park.”
everettleader.com
Price For Oil Heat Skyrocketing With No End Presently in Sight and No Relief
This is one of those stories we read which touches us, which actually punches us in our stomachs and which ultimately destroys our check books. Everett working class families still heating with oil – and there is an abundance of such homeowners and apartment dwellers in this city – are about to experience the worst oil heating season of their lives.
hot969boston.com
Revere Woman Kicked Out of Foxboro Hotel Because of Taylor Swift Concert, Talks to Getup Crew
“She has a whole tour, I have ONE day!” Christina Leonard called into the Getup Crew this morning to voice her frustration about what happened to her at the hands of Home2 Suites by Hilton. Christina and her fiancee Carmine are getting married in May of 2023 and have 10 rooms booked at the Home2 Suites by Hilton for that night. Sounds like a great night. Only problem is, Taylor Swift just announced her tour at Gillette Stadium for the same weekend. Because of that, Christina was contacted by an employee of the hotel that her block of 10 rooms were canceled. Christina was blindsided by the phone call seeing as she has a written and signed contract from the hotel. She said the employee told her on the phone they were going to be getting $1,000 a night for the rooms, much higher than the $169 a night her guests were being charged. The hotel’s suggested solution: offering her rooms at another hotel 18 miles away from the venue. Obviously that is not sufficient for Christina and her guests, some which are coming in from as far away as Italy.
high-profile.com
Suffolk Announces Leadership Promotions
Boston – Suffolk announced it has strengthened its executive leadership team by promoting Katy O’Neil to chief marketing officer and Jackie Lewis to chief people officer. O’Neil joined Suffolk in 2018 as the vice president of business development and client relations in the Northeast region, and was soon promoted to senior vice president of client services. In her new role, O’Neil will continue to oversee the pursuit management team as well as the corporate marketing team, where she will strengthen the organization’s marketing function, implement a strategic brand vision and align marketing with Suffolk’s business development and work acquisition functions as it pursues its ambitious growth vision.
WCVB
Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
Boston Car Dealership Tycoon Having Trouble Selling His Multi-Million Dollar Condominium
Herb Chambers is synonymous with being the largest car dealer in New England ,with his 59 dealerships selling high-end vehicles in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, and made their 2018 billionaire list. So, it's no surprise that this luxury car dealer...
Boston Globe
The best places to get Thai food in Greater Boston
More than 250 readers recommended 80 restaurants, including their favorite dishes and preferred spicy Thai food level. The streets of Bangkok have given birth to some of the most delicious and aromatic dishes you’ll ever find, but you don’t need to leave Boston in order to get a taste of authentic Thai food. If you’re a fan of pad Thai, red curries, and mango sticky rice, you can discover classic eateries and restaurants where you can sample cuisine from Southeast Asia. And while you’re handling the heat of a plate of khao gra pow, you can wash it all down with a cold glass of Thai iced tea.
Vice
Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change
In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
