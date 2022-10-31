Read full article on original website
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
providenceonline.com
Rediscover the Magic of Matunuck With a Stay at the Admiral Dewey Inn
For a fall beach getaway you don’t have to travel far to experience, there’s never been a better time to rediscover the Admiral Dewey Inn, an affordable local destination overflowing with charm and amenities. Surrounded by both farmland and sea, the yellow late-Victorian house exudes comfort and invites guests to explore all that the South County village of Matunuck has to offer.
indowncity.com
15 Gifts for Those Who Love Nature
It’s likely that we all have someone in our life who simply lives for nature. Whether they’re constantly chasing that next mountain peak, or cannot tear themselves away from their garden, the outdoors are their kingdom. As we approach the holiday season, it is time to start shopping for gifts for this outdoorsy person. Not sure what to buy for them? Want to shop local this season? We’ve got a roundup of gifts from local businesses in downtown Providence, RI, for those who love nature.
whatsupnewp.com
16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13
Newport and Bristol Counties will celebrate its dynamic food scene during the 16th annual Newport Restaurant Week, which takes place Nov. 4-13, 2022. The event offers diners exceptional culinary experiences from more than 50 participating restaurants, according to Discover Newport, the sponsor and organizer of the event. Specials include prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more deals and discounts.
fox5dc.com
‘House of 1,000 Pumpkins’ Halloween display raises money for cancer research
CRANSTON, Rhode Island - A man whose wife is battling cancer has raised hundreds of dollars in donations for medical research by showcasing 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins outside his home in Rhode Island. Tim Perry’s colorful display, which he calls the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" features designs illuminated by LED lights....
Frozen in Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth
A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606 square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
Uprise RI
Little Compton residents react to town-wide hate-filled mailer with love and solidarity
“I told [my boys] what had happened. I explained that people said that saying that Love Wins and that you can be who you are and love who you love – they said that it was poison,” said Jenna Magnuski, an organizer with Love Wins Coastal (formerly Love Wins Little Compton). “And that we needed to stand up and say as a community that was wrong.”
$90 million mixed-use development opens in Providence
City and state leaders celebrated the completion of a brand new mixed-use development in Providence Wednesday.
Antisemitic note found at Brown RISD Hillel
The note was left in the reception area of the Weiner Center and discovered by staff on Sunday afternoon.
fox61.com
New England Christmas Festival coming to Mohegan Sun
The New England Christmas Festival is coming to Mohegan Sun on Nov. 4-6. Shop small with hundreds of artisans in attendance.
thebeveragejournal.com
Tuscan Wine Dinner Brings Italy to Providence
The University Club in Providence, in collaboration with Best Beverage, hosted a Tuscan Wine Dinner for club guests on Sept. 22. Amanda Fuller, Account Executive, Best Beverage, educated participants on the Italian wine region, varietals and portfolio selections throughout the six-course meal, which included Palagetto Vernaccia di San Gimignano 2019, Capanna Sangiobio White Sangiovese 2019, Capanna Rosso del Cerro Sangiovese 2018, Campo alla Sughera Bolgheri 2009, Mastrojanni Brunello di Montalcino “Vigna Loreto Riserva” 2013 and Vin Santo for the dessert course.
ABC6.com
Trader Joe’s set to open its doors in Providence Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Providence will welcome in customers for the first time Thursday, marking the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. The 9,408-square-foot location will officially open at 8 a.m., moments after a ceremonial ribbon cutting scheduled...
nrinow.news
Bartomioli: Where’s the outrage?
I am asking for your vote for School Committee on or before Tuesday, Nov. 8. Considering the challenges over the last several years, the children within our community need our attention more than ever. Social media, screen time, and fear has been their classroom for far too long. It is time we renew our focus on the basics, the power of literacy and basic everyday math skills and set aside much of the political noise our children have been forced to hear.
ABC6.com
Hope High gets facelift, as ongoing effort to modernize schools statewide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island leaders highlighted Tuesday morning investments in school facilities statewide, in an ongoing effort to modernize Providence Public Schools. These investments are part of a $250 million bond the state received in 2018 for statewide school construction. Since then, several schools in Rhode Island...
foxnebraska.com
Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say
Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
providenceonline.com
Rhode Island Comic Con Turns 10
It’s hard to remember a November when the streets around the Convention Center weren’t filled with tens of thousands of fans excited to spend a weekend oohing and aahing over their favorite celebrities and artists, colorful lines of attendees costumed as characters from comic books and sci-fi movies winding their way around the block. For 10 years now, Rhode Island Comic Con has provided three days of programming, bringing big names, tourists, and dollars into the Creative Capital.
Coventry Wiccan church granted zoning permit
Earlier this year, the town's zoning board declined to approve the permit for The Horn and Cauldron Church of Earth, even though the church has been practicing here since 2009.
‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee. The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
foodgressing.com
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
