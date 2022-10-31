It’s likely that we all have someone in our life who simply lives for nature. Whether they’re constantly chasing that next mountain peak, or cannot tear themselves away from their garden, the outdoors are their kingdom. As we approach the holiday season, it is time to start shopping for gifts for this outdoorsy person. Not sure what to buy for them? Want to shop local this season? We’ve got a roundup of gifts from local businesses in downtown Providence, RI, for those who love nature.

1 DAY AGO