Providence, RI

providenceonline.com

Rediscover the Magic of Matunuck With a Stay at the Admiral Dewey Inn

For a fall beach getaway you don’t have to travel far to experience, there’s never been a better time to rediscover the Admiral Dewey Inn, an affordable local destination overflowing with charm and amenities. Surrounded by both farmland and sea, the yellow late-Victorian house exudes comfort and invites guests to explore all that the South County village of Matunuck has to offer.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
indowncity.com

15 Gifts for Those Who Love Nature

It’s likely that we all have someone in our life who simply lives for nature. Whether they’re constantly chasing that next mountain peak, or cannot tear themselves away from their garden, the outdoors are their kingdom. As we approach the holiday season, it is time to start shopping for gifts for this outdoorsy person. Not sure what to buy for them? Want to shop local this season? We’ve got a roundup of gifts from local businesses in downtown Providence, RI, for those who love nature.
whatsupnewp.com

16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13

Newport and Bristol Counties will celebrate its dynamic food scene during the 16th annual Newport Restaurant Week, which takes place Nov. 4-13, 2022. The event offers diners exceptional culinary experiences from more than 50 participating restaurants, according to Discover Newport, the sponsor and organizer of the event. Specials include prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more deals and discounts.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Frozen in Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth

A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606 square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
DARTMOUTH, MA
thebeveragejournal.com

Tuscan Wine Dinner Brings Italy to Providence

The University Club in Providence, in collaboration with Best Beverage, hosted a Tuscan Wine Dinner for club guests on Sept. 22. Amanda Fuller, Account Executive, Best Beverage, educated participants on the Italian wine region, varietals and portfolio selections throughout the six-course meal, which included Palagetto Vernaccia di San Gimignano 2019, Capanna Sangiobio White Sangiovese 2019, Capanna Rosso del Cerro Sangiovese 2018, Campo alla Sughera Bolgheri 2009, Mastrojanni Brunello di Montalcino “Vigna Loreto Riserva” 2013 and Vin Santo for the dessert course.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Trader Joe’s set to open its doors in Providence Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Providence will welcome in customers for the first time Thursday, marking the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. The 9,408-square-foot location will officially open at 8 a.m., moments after a ceremonial ribbon cutting scheduled...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

Bartomioli: Where’s the outrage?

I am asking for your vote for School Committee on or before Tuesday, Nov. 8. Considering the challenges over the last several years, the children within our community need our attention more than ever. Social media, screen time, and fear has been their classroom for far too long. It is time we renew our focus on the basics, the power of literacy and basic everyday math skills and set aside much of the political noise our children have been forced to hear.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Hope High gets facelift, as ongoing effort to modernize schools statewide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island leaders highlighted Tuesday morning investments in school facilities statewide, in an ongoing effort to modernize Providence Public Schools. These investments are part of a $250 million bond the state received in 2018 for statewide school construction. Since then, several schools in Rhode Island...
PROVIDENCE, RI
providenceonline.com

Rhode Island Comic Con Turns 10

It’s hard to remember a November when the streets around the Convention Center weren’t filled with tens of thousands of fans excited to spend a weekend oohing and aahing over their favorite celebrities and artists, colorful lines of attendees costumed as characters from comic books and sci-fi movies winding their way around the block. For 10 years now, Rhode Island Comic Con has provided three days of programming, bringing big names, tourists, and dollars into the Creative Capital.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee.  The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
foodgressing.com

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
NEWPORT, RI

