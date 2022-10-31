ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyomissing, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
LANCASTER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Airport Shopping Center gains new tenant ahead of holiday season

A new tenant has joined Airport Shopping Center’s roster ahead of the holiday shopping season. Trek Bicycle Allentown on Monday opened in what stood as an empty storefront for years between the former Roma Ristorante space and Mattress Firm. It shuttered a previous location at 1728 Tilghman St. in Allentown in September to relocate to the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. The chain has another regional site at 126 Bushkill St., in Easton. A Trek store previously closed at what used to be Bike Line on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball

Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Public money flowing to Confluence, Watermark developments in Easton

Pennsylvania taxpayers are contributing $10 million to three big private developments in Northampton County. The developers of The Confluence, a mixed-use development in Easton, and Watermark Easton, with 150 apartments, along with the former Bethlehem Steel general office building in South Bethlehem have been awarded money from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
EASTON, PA
CBS Philly

Reading Terminal Market expands on to Filbert Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Reading Terminal Market is expanding. Its new Filbert Street Transformation Project is now complete.The 1100 block of Filbert Street has been transformed into a multi-purpose street.CBS3 shot video overnight.The project, which cost $1.5 million, will create more dining space, public art displays and cultural programming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berks Weekly

Visions FCU opens contact center in downtown Reading

Visions Federal Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of their new Contact Center in downtown Reading on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. As they expand in Berks County, Visions joined efforts to revitalize the downtown area by investing in renovations at 35 N. 6th St. and adding local jobs to support their Contact Center operations.
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy