Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
Forks land sold at discount for Habitat for Humanity townhome development
EASTON, Pa. – During its Thursday night meeting, Northampton County Council approved the purchase, with Habitat for Humanity, of 11.5 acres in Forks Township for a third of the appraised value. The county will put up $1 million while Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley will contribute $300,000,...
Airport Shopping Center gains new tenant ahead of holiday season
A new tenant has joined Airport Shopping Center’s roster ahead of the holiday shopping season. Trek Bicycle Allentown on Monday opened in what stood as an empty storefront for years between the former Roma Ristorante space and Mattress Firm. It shuttered a previous location at 1728 Tilghman St. in Allentown in September to relocate to the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. The chain has another regional site at 126 Bushkill St., in Easton. A Trek store previously closed at what used to be Bike Line on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.
National Healthy Eatings Day: 3 Places in Lancaster Serving Delicious Farm-to-Table Foods
Happy National Healthy Eatings Day! This day, celebrated November 2, was established to remind people of the importance of managing their diets, and to stay aware of what they put in their bodies. Lancaster, PA offers plenty of restaurants and cafes serving healthy farm-to-table foods.
New Target opening this weekend will also include CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks
A new Target store will open in a former Kmart space in Lebanon County this weekend, and will include spaces for CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks. The retailer, which sells everything from groceries to apparel, furniture, electronics and toys will open the new 117,000-square-foot store at 1745 Quentin Road in North Cornwall Township on Sunday.
Dining at Root: An All-Vegan, Delicious Experience [Lancaster, PA]
When you enter, it looks like any other bar. However, when you take a look at the menu, you realize that this place has something unique to it. Root is an all-vegan restaurant and bar, and it offers much more than tofu and beans.
What is Amish soul food and how did it come to be?
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Many may have heard about soul food but not Amish soul food in...
Lehigh County's newest brewery, winery serving up stunning fall views
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. — A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County. Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township. The site was...
Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
W. Main Street in Doylestown, one of many popular locations in Bucks County.Image via iStock. A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town.
Old Sled Works is closing: When is their last date, and what is coming next?
The Old Sled Works has announced that it will be closing, but there’s still some time for patrons and vendors to do a bit more business before it shuts down at the end of the year. Word began to spread via vendors that the Duncannon antique and craft market...
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat Amish buffet in Pennsylvania should be put on your list of places to eat.
Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball
Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General...
Which Grocery Chains Are the Most, Least Expensive in the Area?
A price comparison of groceries by Consumers’ Checkbook has found that Whole Foods is the most expensive grocery chain in the Philadelphia area, with Acme a close second, writes Christian Hetrick for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The study compared 19 grocery stores using a basket of 154 common items to...
Fight for Westtown’s Crebilly Farm Seems Headed Toward Conclusion
Crebilly Farm.Image via Realtor.com. The fight to preserve Crebilly Farm in Westtown seems to be headed to a successful conclusion. While much of the 309-acres are going towards open space, there is still plenty left to purchase, and it comes with a fantastic home, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each December
From flashy light shows to quaint small town festivals and big city celebrations, there are so many wonderful attractions to explore in Pennsylvania during Christmastime. In this article we'll be discussing one of the most festive Pennsylvania towns that truly comes alive during the holidays, keep reading to learn more.
Public money flowing to Confluence, Watermark developments in Easton
Pennsylvania taxpayers are contributing $10 million to three big private developments in Northampton County. The developers of The Confluence, a mixed-use development in Easton, and Watermark Easton, with 150 apartments, along with the former Bethlehem Steel general office building in South Bethlehem have been awarded money from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
Reading Terminal Market expands on to Filbert Street
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Reading Terminal Market is expanding. Its new Filbert Street Transformation Project is now complete.The 1100 block of Filbert Street has been transformed into a multi-purpose street.CBS3 shot video overnight.The project, which cost $1.5 million, will create more dining space, public art displays and cultural programming.
New dining, nightlife venue nearing completion at former Bull & Bear Restaurant in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new spot for drinks, dining and dancing is nearing completion at a longstanding restaurant site in east Allentown. Tipsy's Bar & Lounge, offering food, cocktails and nightlife, is expected to open by the end of November at 462 Union Blvd., co-owner Chris Tiscio said. Tiscio and...
Visions FCU opens contact center in downtown Reading
Visions Federal Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of their new Contact Center in downtown Reading on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. As they expand in Berks County, Visions joined efforts to revitalize the downtown area by investing in renovations at 35 N. 6th St. and adding local jobs to support their Contact Center operations.
