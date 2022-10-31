Read full article on original website
Happening Dec. 6: Mississippi Cannabis Patient Seminar
Happening Dec. 6: Mississippi Cannabis Patient Seminar
In the Kitchen with Eat Right Meal Prep
In the Kitchen with Eat Right Meal Prep
Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans
Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans

Eat Right Meal Prep recently won the Best of Mississippi Awards Overall Best Business of the Year in 2022. Joining us now is Founder Michele Clarke and Executive Chef Rob Stinson to tell us about that honor and create a delicious grilled Salmon dish.
Mississippi accepting design submissions for next official car tag
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on November...
Mississippi organization offers free diabetes prevention program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The month of November is Diabetes Awareness Month and one state organization is working to combat the rising number of people diagnosed with diabetes. Mississippi Lifestyle Care is launching a new initiative called Mississippi Diabetes Prevention Program. The program will give Medicare Part B participants the...
Will you be submitting a design for the newest Mississippi license plate?
NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - For the first time in over one hundred years, the next issue of Mississippi license plates will be designed by a state citizen. Who the designer is will be left up to the state’s License Tag Commission for the Department of Revenue (DOR). “[The License...
Southeast Mississippi Voting Guide: A break-down of each race on the ballot
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on a number of local races including local judges, school board members and the U.S. Representative. Below is a breakdown of what each office is responsible for and a profile of the candidates running for office. Chancery Judge […]
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
Students in Mississippi Are Falling Behind on Reading Tests
Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation's fourth and eighth grade students.
Alabama Media Group will end publication of newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register, announced today that early next year it will stop publishing newspapers. The company will continue as a digital-only platform for news content, it announced. An article on AL.com states, “The Birmingham News,...
Bakery Latino celebrates Day of the Dead with Pan de Muerto
Today will be mostly sunny and warmer than average with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Rainfall is not expected. Tonight will be mild to cool and a little humid with lows in the 50s. Thursday will be a lot like today: nice and warm. Friday, we will see an increase in the winds from the southeast and more cloud cover. More moisture heads our way which means there will be more of a potential for scattered rain showers in South Mississippi this weekend. At this time, it does not look like a washout. We will keep you posted.
Applications for wild hog control program open Nov. 1
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced Tuesday morning that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) beginning November 1, 2022. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi counties are...
How to get your seasonal flu vaccine in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seasonal influenza vaccinations are now available for children and qualifying adults at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments. Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone six months of age and older as the best protection against the flu. “In Mississippi we are already seeing increased flu activity, including […]
Mississippi Department of Human Services rejects Southern Mississippi's offer to make campus facilities available
The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Thursday rejected a proposal from the University of Southern Mississippi to make campus facilities, including a volleyball facility at the heart of the state's ongoing welfare investigation, available to the government agency, which serves the state's poor. The university announced the proposal earlier...
Mississippians struggle to pay utility bills amid inflation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills. According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation. They analyzed […]
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
Reeves shares details of broadband expansion to over 12,000 underserved homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing details about Mississippi’s growing digital footprint. In a press conference Tuesday, Reeves opened up about the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM), created by the 2022 legislature. At the direction of the 2020 legislature, the Public Utilities...
Mississippi growers report best sweet potato crops in years
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Several sweet potato growers in Mississippi said the quality of this year’s crop is the best they’ve seen in 20 years. Lorin Harvey, a sweet potato specialist with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said he expects this year’s total acreage to be around 28,500. The amount is slightly less […]
Gov. Reeves and Miss. Legislature finalize largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature finalized the largest economic development project in state history Wednesday. The project is a $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc. Its subsidiaries and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County.
Mississippi families hope for resolution as bodies of asylum patients exhumed
A huge excavation process is set to start unearthing and recovering the remains from 7,000 graves. The entirety of the forgotten cemetery spans almost 12 acres across the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus. The Asylum Hill Project was created after work crews found human remains in 2012 on part...
