Mississippi State

WLOX

Happening Dec. 6: Mississippi Cannabis Patient Seminar

Gautier Middle School leaders are celebrating a brave act by one of their students this week. Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m....
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Eat Right Meal Prep

Eat Right Meal Prep recently won the Best of Mississippi Awards Overall Best Business of the Year in 2022. Joining us now is Founder Michele Clarke and Executive Chef Rob Stinson to tell us about that honor and create a delicious grilled Salmon dish.
WLOX

Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans

Gautier Middle School leaders are celebrating a brave act by one of their students this week.
WLOX

Mississippi accepting design submissions for next official car tag

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on November...
WTOK-TV

Mississippi organization offers free diabetes prevention program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The month of November is Diabetes Awareness Month and one state organization is working to combat the rising number of people diagnosed with diabetes. Mississippi Lifestyle Care is launching a new initiative called Mississippi Diabetes Prevention Program. The program will give Medicare Part B participants the...
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
deltanews.tv

Students in Mississippi Are Falling Behind on Reading Tests

Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation's fourth and eighth grade students.
WLOX

Bakery Latino celebrates Day of the Dead with Pan de Muerto

Today will be mostly sunny and warmer than average with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Rainfall is not expected. Tonight will be mild to cool and a little humid with lows in the 50s. Thursday will be a lot like today: nice and warm. Friday, we will see an increase in the winds from the southeast and more cloud cover. More moisture heads our way which means there will be more of a potential for scattered rain showers in South Mississippi this weekend. At this time, it does not look like a washout. We will keep you posted.
WLOX

Applications for wild hog control program open Nov. 1

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced Tuesday morning that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) beginning November 1, 2022. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi counties are...
WJTV 12

How to get your seasonal flu vaccine in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seasonal influenza vaccinations are now available for children and qualifying adults at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments. Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone six months of age and older as the best protection against the flu. “In Mississippi we are already seeing increased flu activity, including […]
WJTV 12

Mississippians struggle to pay utility bills amid inflation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills. According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation. They analyzed […]
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
WJTV 12

Mississippi growers report best sweet potato crops in years

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Several sweet potato growers in Mississippi said the quality of this year’s crop is the best they’ve seen in 20 years. Lorin Harvey, a sweet potato specialist with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said he expects this year’s total acreage to be around 28,500. The amount is slightly less […]
