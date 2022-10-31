After weeks of struggles, frustration and calls for the backup quarterback, Missouri’s offense may have finally found its winning formula. Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers scored points on three consecutive drives in the first half against South Carolina, including 17 of the 23 points they scored in the game. During those drives, which totaled 35 plays (an unusually high number for just three drives), Drinkwitz ran a variety of concepts that made life easier for his players. Those concepts finally resulted in an offensive identity for the 2022 Tigers.

