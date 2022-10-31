Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Missouri plans to extend defensive coordinator Baker
Coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday on “Tiger Talk” that defensive coordinator Blake Baker was soon to be extended. Drinkwitz said Missouri anticipates to receive news in the next 24 hours that Baker will be with the Tigers for “a long time.”
Columbia Missourian
Missouri embraces defensive identity
Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker called last Saturday’s 23-10 win against South Carolina the team’s “most complete game” from an intensity and focus standpoint, a statement difficult to argue against after the defense held its fourth opponent of the season to fewer than 20 points. The...
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz explains personnel changes along O-line, at tight end
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz used the “definition of insanity” line in his weekly press conference Tuesday. The Tigers had been trotting the same five players out on the offensive line for a few weeks — since Mitchell Walters entered the lineup at right guard and Connor Wood replaced the injured Zeke Powell at right tackle — and weren’t getting the results they wanted.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Missouri's spooky win in South Carolina
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 15h episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. It's a spooky episode for Halloween and everyone comes to the show in their costume! The writers recap Missouri's match up against South Carolina as the Tiger's took home the Mayor's Cup for the fourth year in a row.
Columbia Missourian
Tale of the tape: Missouri may have found its offensive identity
After weeks of struggles, frustration and calls for the backup quarterback, Missouri’s offense may have finally found its winning formula. Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers scored points on three consecutive drives in the first half against South Carolina, including 17 of the 23 points they scored in the game. During those drives, which totaled 35 plays (an unusually high number for just three drives), Drinkwitz ran a variety of concepts that made life easier for his players. Those concepts finally resulted in an offensive identity for the 2022 Tigers.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri to face No. 2 Tennessee at 11 a.m.
Missouri’s Nov. 12 game at Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. CST, the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on either CBS or ESPN, with the determination to be made after Saturday’s games are complete.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball prepared for exhibition against Wash U
Missouri men’s basketball doesn’t officially start its season until Monday, when it hosts Southern Indiana. Before the Tigers begin regular-season play, fans will get a chance to see a revamped side that returns just three players from last season in an exhibition game against Washington University on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena, and the game is free for fans to attend.
Columbia Missourian
Recruiting roundup: Several Missouri targets visit Memorial Stadium
Missouri Class of 2024 target Caleb Pyfrom visited Memorial Stadium for the Tigers’ Homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 22.. Pyfrom’s current coaches and one of his teammates responded with nothing but praise for the high school junior.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman football hoping experience gained by underclassmen leads to wins next year
After Hickman’s 42-0 road loss to Rock Bridge on Friday night, the Kewpies’ season came to an end. The year didn’t go the way Hickman hoped it would with a 2-8 record, but a young team with many returning players should give the Kewpies hope for next season.
Columbia Missourian
Burks leads Columbia men's basketball to second win
Columbia College men’s basketball beat Westminster College 77-55 at home Wednesday to move to 2-0 on the season. Tony Burks led the way for the Cougars, scoring 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Collin Parker and Carson Parker added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Columbia cruised for most...
Columbia Missourian
Hooked on history: MU professor offers class on ancient and modern pirates
For students searching for a class that is out of the ordinary, the University of Missouri may have the buried treasure they’re looking for. Kristy Wilson Bowers teaches a History 2700 class titled “The History of Pirates: Maritime Raiding from Ancient to Modern Times.” She has offered the class shortly after arriving at MU in 2015.
Columbia Missourian
Candidates for newly competitive 50th District split on education
Democrat Doug Mann and Republican James Musgraves, the candidates vying to represent the Missouri House of Representatives’ 50th District, offer voters two different approaches to education policy. The race is expected to be more competitive than in years past. Because of redistricting, the 50th has shrunk to include only...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge boys soccer has record changed after MSHSAA bylaw violation
After finishing the regular season with 20 wins and just one loss, Rock Bridge boys soccer has forfeited 12 of those victories. The forfeits are the result of a self-imposed penalty after Rock Bridge played those 12 games with an ineligible player, according to MSHSAA spokesperson Scott Lunte.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge, Tolton boys soccer advance to district finals
Top-seeded Rock Bridge boys soccer did just enough to advance to the Class 4 District 7 final, defeating No. 4 Blue Springs South in penalty kicks Thursday in Blue Springs. Sophomore Henry Jenks scored the lone goal in regulation for the Bruins, who were tied with the Jaguars at 1 after 80 minutes of play.
Columbia Missourian
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. begins balloon release tradition
Mizzou’s chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, hosted a balloon release on Wednesday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. As part of the event, members were asked to write down names of lost loved ones, personal fears, past trauma, and anything they wish to let go of on the balloons. The women then released them into the sky, signaling the release of grief. The chapter plans on making this event a permanent tradition for the organization.
Columbia Missourian
Fall musical "The Prom" opens at MU Department of Theatre
The MU Department of Theatre's production of "The Prom" opens Friday at Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus. Additional shows for the fall musical are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday as well as Nov. 10-13.
Columbia Missourian
Kendrick, Leipard donate to own campaigns in closing weeks
Both candidates for Boone County presiding commissioner made significant donations to their own campaigns in October. Republican Connie Leipard raised more than Democratic opponent Kip Kendrick last month, partially because she donated more to her campaign than Kendrick did to his.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 240 bridge in Howard County closed for several weeks for urgent repairs
The Missouri Department of Transportation says repairs are underway on the Missouri 240 bridge over Salt Creek, south of Fayette. On Thursday, bridge inspectors found deterioration on the structure and felt the safest option was to close the bridge until a more thorough inspection could be completed. Crews are now working to stabilize and reinforce the areas of concern along the bridge, according to a MoDOT news release.
Columbia Missourian
Competitive quarterfinals highlight first week of area district matchups
Fayette and Russellville seemed evenly matched entering their matchup Friday in Russellville, and it played out that way early. Fayette scored first, but Russellville bounced back with a score and successful two-point conversion to tie the game early in the first quarter. From there, the Russellville defense couldn’t contain Fayette...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia artist Sarah Nguyen shares symbolic vision at Bingham Gallery
Pieces by Columbia-based artist Sarah Nguyen are on display through Thursday at the MU Bingham Gallery in an exhibition called, "The Things of This World." Nguyen's show depicts portraits of her family members, local folklore and symbols prominent in Jewish life. The symbols have both historical and personal meaning, she said.
